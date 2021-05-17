Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEO   US02553E1064

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AEO Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month: Christine – District Team Leader

05/17/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The first thing I noticed when I moved to Canada was everyone looked so different. I really loved seeing the different hair colors and the clothing styles. I had a lot of people ask about my culture, and I was able to explain some differences between Asian cultures. People knew of Chinese and Japanese cultures, but Korea wasn't a country people thought of when seeing an Asian person. I was able to share my experiences and learn more about how other children were raised in Canada.

Once I finished high school, I went to George Brown college in Toronto and studied creative fashion design. While I was in school, I had a goal to work at Max Brown Fashion Discount Store to further my fashion knowledge. I would apply week after week, and finally I was hired because I was persistent on applying! During school, I worked as a part-time sales associate and six months later, I became the assistant manager. After another six months, I had my own store!

20 years later, I have spent my entire retail career in retail and currently serve as the American Eagle District Team Leader for Maritimes Canada. My job is really about connecting with my internal and external guests and creating a work environment where everyone wants to do their best! I take pride in upholding the AEO culture and practice inclusion in everything I do.

I feel so lucky to work for AEO. I love the people and I am surrounded by leaders and teams who love what they do. Working here makes me feel like I really am a part of something bigger. Plus, the company has given me so many opportunities. Last year, I was awarded a Gold and Diamond Council award - a top performing field leadership award at AEO. Winning that was so meaningful, especially after the year we had.

AAPI Heritage Month is important to me because it's my roots- being Asian is a part of who I am. When I look at my culture, I am proud of how we have evolved and how we have infused our culture into different areas of the world. People now love kimchi and Korean barbecue and I love that the rest of the world is appreciating some of the things that make Korea great!

I am so thankful to have had my experiences and to have led such a successful life!

Disclaimer

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 19:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
03:02pAEO CELEBRATES AAPI HERITAGE MONTH : Christine – District Team Leader
PU
02:18pSOURCING JOURNAL : Jeans Redesign Represents American Eagle's ‘Ongoing Jou..
PU
05/14COMPLEX : American Eagle Launches Sustainable Collection With Jeans Redesign Pro..
PU
05/14SOURCING JOURNAL : American Eagle Launches Sustainable Collection With Jeans Red..
PU
05/13WWD EXCLUSIVE : American Eagle Launches Sustainable Jeans Collection
PU
05/13AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS  : AEO Reinforces Sustainability Commitment
PU
05/11BARRON'S : Time to Get Dressed for the Reopening. These Stocks Will Benefit.
PU
05/10AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS  : AEO Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Ma..
BU
05/03AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS  : AEO Inc. Announces 2021 REAL Change Scholarship Rec..
PU
04/30WWD : American Eagle Outfitters Reveals Scholarship Winners
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 789 M - -
Net income 2022 388 M - -
Net cash 2022 470 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 6 113 M 6 113 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 21 750
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 38,14 $
Last Close Price 36,56 $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.82.16%6 113
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.21.51%119 622
KERING18.93%107 035
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-6.90%81 154
ROSS STORES, INC.6.26%46 538
HENNES & MAURITZ AB23.20%42 030