AEO Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month: Christine – District Team Leader

The first thing I noticed when I moved to Canada was everyone looked so different. I really loved seeing the different hair colors and the clothing styles. I had a lot of people ask about my culture, and I was able to explain some differences between Asian cultures. People knew of Chinese and Japanese cultures, but Korea wasn't a country people thought of when seeing an Asian person. I was able to share my experiences and learn more about how other children were raised in Canada.

Once I finished high school, I went to George Brown college in Toronto and studied creative fashion design. While I was in school, I had a goal to work at Max Brown Fashion Discount Store to further my fashion knowledge. I would apply week after week, and finally I was hired because I was persistent on applying! During school, I worked as a part-time sales associate and six months later, I became the assistant manager. After another six months, I had my own store!

20 years later, I have spent my entire retail career in retail and currently serve as the American Eagle District Team Leader for Maritimes Canada. My job is really about connecting with my internal and external guests and creating a work environment where everyone wants to do their best! I take pride in upholding the AEO culture and practice inclusion in everything I do.

I feel so lucky to work for AEO. I love the people and I am surrounded by leaders and teams who love what they do. Working here makes me feel like I really am a part of something bigger. Plus, the company has given me so many opportunities. Last year, I was awarded a Gold and Diamond Council award - a top performing field leadership award at AEO. Winning that was so meaningful, especially after the year we had.

AAPI Heritage Month is important to me because it's my roots- being Asian is a part of who I am. When I look at my culture, I am proud of how we have evolved and how we have infused our culture into different areas of the world. People now love kimchi and Korean barbecue and I love that the rest of the world is appreciating some of the things that make Korea great!

I am so thankful to have had my experiences and to have led such a successful life!