  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEO   US02553E1064

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 11:19:27 am EDT
17.65 USD   +1.00%
04/01American Eagle Outfitters Shares Lower After Barclays Downgrade
MT
04/01Barclays Downgrades American Eagle Outfitters to Equalweight From Overweight, Lowers PT to $19 From $24
MT
03/30AEO WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT : Kruti, Director – Product Management
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AEO ICON Finalist: Jon K., Sr. Director, FP&A

AEO ICON Finalist: Jon K., Sr. Director, FP&A

04/14/2022 | 11:07am EDT
Each year, AEO honors one associate who has achieved significant accomplishments, personifies our values and who has left an indelible impact on our company and people. Over the next several weeks, we will spotlight the top three finalists for the 2021 AEO ICON.

AEO is proud to introduce Jon K., Sr. Director- FP&A supporting Supply Chain, Technology and Production, as a 2021 AEO ICON finalist!

In a year of unrelenting pressure on the worldwide supply chain, Jon worked side-by-side with

leaders at AEO to drive creative solutions for the business which had a direct impact on our ability to deliver such outstanding results in 2021. Jon served as a key partner in the acquisitions of AirTerra and Quiet Logistics and continues to work with them closely as AEO builds our industry-leading supply chain capabilities

Jon has been a valuable partner since day one - starting his career at AEO in 2013 with the internal audit team before moving to FP&A in 2020 supporting operations. Jon soon became Sr. Director, and is now seen as THE key financial leader on all things related to supply chain. In 2021, Jon helped to manage escalating inbound shipping costs, rising distribution and warehousing expenses, and a mountain of service agreement negotiations with external partners. His efforts led to best ever results within metrics; like shipment per order and overall delivery expense as a percent of revenue.

Outside of work, Jon is dedicated to his role as a loving father of two girls and a devoted husband. While he can tell you all you need to know about tech, Jon can also tell you the best spots in Las Vegas, his prediction for the next Heavyweight UFC Winner, and where to find the best tasting bourbon - all while rockin' a fresh pair of kicks.

Thank you, Jon, for your leadership and contributions to AEO! Congratulations on your nomination!

Disclaimer

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 15:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 609 M - -
Net income 2023 456 M - -
Net cash 2023 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,37x
Yield 2023 3,57%
Capitalization 2 950 M 2 950 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,47 $
Average target price 29,08 $
Spread / Average Target 66,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.-31.00%2 950
KERING-25.55%70 537
INDITEX-28.99%68 444
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-10.73%47 390
ROSS STORES, INC.-10.58%36 169
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-27.13%22 595