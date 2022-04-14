AEO ICON Finalist: Jon K., Sr. Director, FP&A

Each year, AEO honors one associate who has achieved significant accomplishments, personifies our values and who has left an indelible impact on our company and people. Over the next several weeks, we will spotlight the top three finalists for the 2021 AEO ICON.

AEO is proud to introduce Jon K., Sr. Director- FP&A supporting Supply Chain, Technology and Production, as a 2021 AEO ICON finalist!

In a year of unrelenting pressure on the worldwide supply chain, Jon worked side-by-side with

leaders at AEO to drive creative solutions for the business which had a direct impact on our ability to deliver such outstanding results in 2021. Jon served as a key partner in the acquisitions of AirTerra and Quiet Logistics and continues to work with them closely as AEO builds our industry-leading supply chain capabilities

Jon has been a valuable partner since day one - starting his career at AEO in 2013 with the internal audit team before moving to FP&A in 2020 supporting operations. Jon soon became Sr. Director, and is now seen as THE key financial leader on all things related to supply chain. In 2021, Jon helped to manage escalating inbound shipping costs, rising distribution and warehousing expenses, and a mountain of service agreement negotiations with external partners. His efforts led to best ever results within metrics; like shipment per order and overall delivery expense as a percent of revenue.

Outside of work, Jon is dedicated to his role as a loving father of two girls and a devoted husband. While he can tell you all you need to know about tech, Jon can also tell you the best spots in Las Vegas, his prediction for the next Heavyweight UFC Winner, and where to find the best tasting bourbon - all while rockin' a fresh pair of kicks.

Thank you, Jon, for your leadership and contributions to AEO! Congratulations on your nomination!