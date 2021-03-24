AEO Icon Finalist: Carlos, Sr. Director- Finance (Mexico)

Each year, AEO honors one associate who has achieved significant accomplishments, personifies our values and who has left an indelible impact on our company and people. Over the next several weeks we will spotlight the top three finalists for the 2020 AEO ICON.

Meet Carlos, Sr. Director of Finance for AEO's Mexico operations. Carlos was chosen as a 2020 AEO ICON finalist for exemplifying AEO's core values of People, Integrity, Passion, Innovation and Teamwork.

Under his leadership in 2020, the Mexico team developed strategies to become a multichannel market, consolidated existing channels and launched new ones with an aggressive business development mindset, while also remaining a key business partner for AEO's Latin America international licensed markets.

Carlos has been a true ICON in supporting AEO goals and priorities. Last year, he prioritized the health and safety of his team throughout the pandemic by supporting the transition to flexible/work from home for corporate associates and re-creating and adapting the International Store Re-opening Playbook for store teams. He drove business results by focusing on strong margin growth, reducing spend when possible and targeting strategic investments. Lastly, he was a key leader in launching the new localized Mexico website in record time and with outstanding results!

With Carlos' leadership, the Mexico team had a very successful year!

'It's a genuine pleasure to work with Carlos - his focus, dedication, openness, sense of team & humility makes him an exemplary colleague, leader and undoubtedly an ideal candidate for this year's Premio al #ICONO AEO.' - Carlos' Nominating Committee

Congrats, Carlos!