Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.    AEO

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AEO Icon Finalist: Carlos, Sr. Director- Finance (Mexico)

03/24/2021 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Each year, AEO honors one associate who has achieved significant accomplishments, personifies our values and who has left an indelible impact on our company and people. Over the next several weeks we will spotlight the top three finalists for the 2020 AEO ICON.

Meet Carlos, Sr. Director of Finance for AEO's Mexico operations. Carlos was chosen as a 2020 AEO ICON finalist for exemplifying AEO's core values of People, Integrity, Passion, Innovation and Teamwork.

Under his leadership in 2020, the Mexico team developed strategies to become a multichannel market, consolidated existing channels and launched new ones with an aggressive business development mindset, while also remaining a key business partner for AEO's Latin America international licensed markets.

Carlos has been a true ICON in supporting AEO goals and priorities. Last year, he prioritized the health and safety of his team throughout the pandemic by supporting the transition to flexible/work from home for corporate associates and re-creating and adapting the International Store Re-opening Playbook for store teams. He drove business results by focusing on strong margin growth, reducing spend when possible and targeting strategic investments. Lastly, he was a key leader in launching the new localized Mexico website in record time and with outstanding results!

With Carlos' leadership, the Mexico team had a very successful year!

'It's a genuine pleasure to work with Carlos - his focus, dedication, openness, sense of team & humility makes him an exemplary colleague, leader and undoubtedly an ideal candidate for this year's Premio al #ICONO AEO.' - Carlos' Nominating Committee

Congrats, Carlos!

Disclaimer

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 13:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
09:07aAEO ICON FINALIST : Carlos, Sr. Director- Finance (Mexico)
PU
03/22AERIE'S JOURNEY TO $1B : #AerieREAL Power of Positivity
PU
03/18VOGUE : TikTok Made Me Buy It: Aerie's Viral Leggings, Finally
PU
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : American Eagle Outfitters Insider Disposition Interrupting 90-D..
MT
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Sale of American Eagle..
MT
03/11AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
03/11AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/09AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on American Eag..
MT
03/08AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS  : Aerie's Journey to $1 Billion – Early History
PU
03/04AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Aeo, vrm, yext
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 585 M - -
Net income 2022 321 M - -
Net cash 2022 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 4 521 M 4 521 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 21 750
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 30,50 $
Last Close Price 27,12 $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.43.55%5 104
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.6.87%111 922
KERING SA-3.13%89 824
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-6.13%89 322
ROSS STORES, INC.-4.99%44 654
HENNES & MAURITZ AB22.38%42 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ