American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its second quarter fiscal 2024 results by press release on Thursday, August 29th, 2024.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s second quarter results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Thursday, August 29th, 2024 at 11:00am, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:

Domestic: (877) 407-0789

International: (201) 689-8562

A replay will be available following the call at:

Domestic: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

The call will be archived and made available online in the Investor Relations section on AEO’s website, www.aeo-inc.com.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Hong Kong and ships to approximately 80 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 300 international locations operated by licensees in approximately 30 countries. To learn more about AEO and the company’s commitment to Planet, People and Practices, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

