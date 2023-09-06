American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a global specialty retailer. The Company offers an assortment of apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men and women under the American Eagle brand, and intimates, apparel, active wear, and swim collections under the Aerie brand. The Company operates through two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. It sells directly to consumers through its retail channel, which includes its stores and concession-based shop-within-shops. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, and Japan. The Company also has license agreements with third parties to operate American Eagle and Aerie stores and online marketplace businesses throughout Asia, Europe, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. The Company also operates Todd Snyder New York (Todd Snyder), a premium menswear brand, and Unsubscribed, which focuses on slow fashion. The Company operates about 865 American Eagle stores and 295 Aerie brand stand-alone stores.