American Eagle Outfitters : AEO Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results; Achieves Fiscal 2023 Goals for Structural Transformation Two Years Ahead of Schedule; Real Power. Real Growth. Plan Positions Company for Long-Term Revenue and Profit Growth - Form 8-K

AEO Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results; Achieves Fiscal 2023 Goals for Structural Transformation Two Years Ahead of Schedule; Real Power. Real Growth. Plan Positions Company for Long-Term Revenue and Profit Growth

Record Fiscal 2021 Revenue of $5 Billion; Up 33% versus Fiscal 2020 and up 16% versus Pre-Pandemic Fiscal 2019

Adjusted Operating Profit Nearly Doubled versus Pre-Pandemic Fiscal 2019

American Eagle and Aerie Expanded Customer Base, Fueling Record Revenue and Strong Profit Flow Through

March 2, 2022

PITTSBURGH -- (BUSINESS WIRE) - American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 29, 2022.

Jay Schottenstein, AEO's Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2021 was a milestone year for AEO. We crossed $5 billion in revenue for the first time in company history, grew our active customer file to record highs and achieved our strongest profit result in well over a decade. We leveraged our healthy cash position to fuel Aerie's growth and made key acquisitions, creating an industry-leading supply chain platform with significant long-term growth and profit potential. I'm incredibly proud of our associates and their outstanding performance in 2021, especially amidst ongoing macro challenges."

"We entered 2022 a stronger company, supported by our powerful brands, a proven strategy, improved discipline and strategically advantaged operations. While the macro environment remains challenging and we are taking this into account in our plans for the year, we expect our results to still reflect meaningful progress versus prior years, setting a new base-line for profitability. As I look further out, I couldn't be more excited as we build on our success and deliver returns to shareholders," Mr. Schottenstein continued.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results:

Total net revenue increased $216 million, or 17% to $1.51 billion, compared to $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Aerie revenue of $428 million rose 27% from fourth quarter 2020 building on 25% growth last year. American Eagle revenue of $1.04 billion rose 11% versus fourth quarter 2020 following a 9% decline last year.

Consolidated store revenue increased 32%. Total digital revenue declined -3%. Compared to the pre-pandemic fourth quarter 2019 base, store revenue increased 4% and digital revenue increased 31%.

Gross profit of $489 million rose 11% from $440 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and reflected a gross margin rate of 32.4% compared to 34.0% last year. Elevated freight costs amounted to a $80 million headwind in the quarter. Approximately $60 million was air freight specific to Vietnam factory closings, which was an approximately 400 basis point headwind to the gross margin rate. This was partially offset by strong product demand, customer delivery efficiencies, higher full-priced sales, lower promotions and inventory optimization initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased 60 basis points as a rate to sales versus fourth quarter 2020 primarily due to higher wages for store associates and variable selling expenses.

Operating income of $80 million included $80 million of elevated freight costs of which $60 million was air freight specific to Vietnam factory closings. Approximately half of the freight costs related to Aerie and the balance to the American Eagle brand.

Adjusted operating income of $92 million, also including $80 million of elevated freight costs, excluded $12 million in impairment charges and compared to adjusted operating income of $106 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Average diluted shares outstanding were 203 million, compared to 197 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflected 32 million shares of unrealized dilution associated with the company's convertible notes this year, compared to 26 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2020.

EPS of $0.25. Adjusted EPS of $0.35 this quarter excludes $0.04 of store impairment, $0.04 of reorganization costs related to our EU license operation, within other non-operating expense, and $0.02 of non-cash interest expense on the company's convertible notes.

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Total net revenue increased $1.3 billion, or 33% to $5.0 billion, compared to $3.8 billion in fiscal year 2020. Compared to the pre-pandemic fiscal year 2019 base, total net revenue increased 16%.

Aerie revenue of $1.4 billion rose 39% from fiscal year 2020 on top of 24% growth last year. American Eagle revenue of $3.6 billion rose 30% versus fiscal year 2020 following a -21% decline last year. Compared to the pre-pandemic fiscal year 2019 base, Aerie revenue increased 72% and AE revenue increased 2%.

Reflecting migration back to stores, consolidated store revenue increased 53%. Total digital revenue increased 7%. Compared to the pre-pandemic fiscal year 2019 base, store revenue increased 3% and digital revenue increased 46%.

Gross profit of $2.0 billion rose 73% from $1.1 billion in fiscal 2020 and reflected a gross margin rate of 39.7% compared to 30.5% last year. Gross margin expansion was driven by strong product demand, higher full-priced sales, lower promotions, rent savings, customer delivery efficiencies and inventory optimization initiatives. This was partially

offset by elevated freight costs of approximately $90 million in the year, of which $70 million was air freight specific to Vietnam factory closings.

Selling, general and administrative expense decreased 160 basis points as a rate to sales versus fiscal year 2020 due to strong revenue growth.

Operating income of $591 million included approximately $90 million of elevated freight costs of which approximately $70 million as air freight specific to Vietnam factory closings. Approximately half of the freight costs related to Aerie and the balance to the American Eagle brand.

Adjusted operating income of $603 million, also including $90 million of elevated freight costs, excluded $12 million in impairment and compared to adjusted operating income of $8 million in fiscal year 2020.

Average diluted shares outstanding were 207 million compared to 167 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflected 34 million shares of unrealized dilution associated with the company's convertible notes this year.

EPS of $2.03. Adjusted EPS of $2.19 this year excludes $0.04 of store impairment, $0.04 of reorganization costs related to our EU license operation, within other non-operating expense, and $0.07 of non-cash interest expense on the company's convertible notes.

Inventory

Total ending inventory at cost increased 37% to $553 million compared to $405 million last year. The increase was partially driven by elevated freight costs and product mix. Total inventory units were up 14%. Additionally, ending inventory reflects earlier deliveries of Spring shipments to ensure product availability during ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Capital Expenditures

In the fourth quarter of 2021, capital expenditures totaled $90 million, and for the full-year totaled $234 million.

Cash Flow

The company ended the period with total cash of $435 million following the purchase of Quiet Logistics and strategic investments in December 2021 for approximately $360 million.

Shareholder Returns

The company's fourth quarter cash dividend of $30 million was paid during the quarter.

Outlook

We are extremely confident in the strength of our brands and pleased with early performance of spring collections. Based on a number of macro uncertainties, however, we are taking a cautious view of 2022. For the year, we expect operating profit to be in the range of $550 to $600 million, compared to adjusted operating profit of $603 million in 2021. Our 2022 guidance reflects structural improvements to our business and significant growth from pre pandemic 2019, which posted adjusted operating profit of $314 million.

Due largely to stimulus in the first half of 2021, which contributed to an extraordinary Spring season, combined with continued freight pressures, we are forecasting an earnings decline in the first half,

followed by a recovery in the second half as we lap elevated air freight due to factory closures and inventory flow challenges last year.

Conference Call and Supplemental Financial Information

Management will host a conference call and real time webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-0789 or internationally dial 1-201-689-8562 or go to www.aeo-inc.com to access the webcast and audio replay. Additionally, a financial results presentation is posted on the company's website.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes information on non-GAAP financial measures ("non-GAAP" or "adjusted"), including consolidated adjusted operating income and earnings per share, excluding non-GAAP items. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP information is provided as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful for an alternate presentation of the company's performance, when reviewed in conjunction with the company's GAAP consolidated financial statements, as it helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude in such non-GAAP measures. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted operating income provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to the key financial metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making.

These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore, should not be used exclusively in evaluating the company's business and operations. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there's REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 434,770 $ 850,477 $ 361,930 Short-term investments - - 55,000 Merchandise inventory 553,458 405,445 446,278 Accounts receivable, net 286,683 146,102 119,064 Prepaid expenses and other 122,013 120,619 65,658 Total current assets 1,396,924 1,522,643 1,047,930 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,193,021 1,155,965 1,418,916 Property and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation 728,272 623,808 735,120 Goodwill, net 271,416 13,267 13,157 Intangible assets, net 102,701 57,065 39,847 Non-current deferred income taxes 44,167 33,045 22,724 Other assets 50,142 29,013 50,985 Total assets $ 3,786,643 $ 3,434,806 $ 3,328,679 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 231,782 $ 255,912 $ 285,746 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 311,005 328,624 299,161 Accrued compensation and payroll taxes 141,817 142,272 43,537 Unredeemed gift cards and gift certificates 71,365 62,181 56,974 Accrued income taxes and other 16,274 14,150 9,514 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 70,628 55,343 56,824 Total current liabilities 842,871 858,482 751,756 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,154,481 1,148,742 1,301,735 Long-term debt, net 341,002 325,290 - Other non-current liabilities 24,617 15,627 27,335 Total non-current liabilities 1,520,100 1,489,659 1,329,070 Commitments and contingencies - - - Preferred stock - - - Common stock 2,496 2,496 2,496 Contributed capital 636,355 663,718 577,856 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (40,845 ) (40,748 ) (33,168 ) Retained earnings 2,203,772 1,868,613 2,108,292 Treasury stock (1,378,106 ) (1,407,414 ) (1,407,623 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,423,672 1,086,665 1,247,853 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,786,643 $ 3,434,806 $ 3,328,679 Current ratio 1.66 1.77 1.39

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) GAAP Basis 13 Weeks Ended January 29, 2022 % of Revenue January 30, 2021 % of Revenue Total net revenue $ 1,507,937 100.0 % $ 1,292,294 100.0 % Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and warehousing expenses 1,019,252 67.6 % 852,429 66.0 % Gross profit 488,685 32.4 % 439,865 34.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 349,680 23.2 % 292,059 22.6 % Impairment and COVID-19 related charges 11,944 0.8 % 102,639 7.9 % Depreciation and amortization expense 47,107 3.1 % 41,583 3.2 % Operating income 79,954 5.3 % 3,584 0.3 % Interest expense, net 8,595 0.6 % 7,993 0.6 % Other expense (income), net 3,865 0.3 % (2,889 ) -0.2 % Income (loss) before income taxes 67,494 4.4 % (1,520 ) -0.1 % Provision (benefit) from income taxes 17,066 1.1 % (5,056 ) -0.4 % Net income (loss) $ 50,428 3.3 % $ 3,536 0.3 % Net income (loss) per basic share $ 0.30 $ 0.02 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.25 $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 167,611 166,310 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 203,388 196,585 GAAP Basis 52 Weeks Ended January 29, 2022 % of Revenue January 30, 2021 % of Revenue Total net revenue $ 5,010,785 100.0 % $ 3,759,113 100.0 % Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and warehousing expenses 3,018,995 60.3 % 2,610,966 69.5 % Gross profit 1,991,790 39.7 % 1,148,147 30.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,222,000 24.4 % 977,264 26.0 % Impairment, restructuring and COVID-19 related charges 11,944 0.2 % 279,826 7.4 % Depreciation and amortization expense 166,781 3.3 % 162,402 4.3 % Operating income (loss) 591,065 11.8 % (271,345 ) -7.2 % Interest expense, net 34,632 0.7 % 24,610 0.7 % Other (income), net (2,489 ) -0.1 % (3,682 ) -0.1 % Income (loss) before income taxes 558,922 11.2 % (292,273 ) -7.8 % Provision (benefit) from income taxes 139,293 2.8 % (82,999 ) -2.2 % Net income (loss) $ 419,629 8.4 % $ (209,274 ) -5.6 % Net income (loss) per basic share $ 2.50 $ (1.26 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 2.03 $ (1.26 )

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 168,156 166,455 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 206,529 166,455

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended January 29, 2022 Operating income Interest expense, net Other expense (income), net Net income Diluted earnings per common share GAAP Basis $ 79,954 $ 8,595 $ 3,865 $ 50,428 $ 0.25 % of Revenue 5.3 % 0.6 % 0.3 % 3.3 % Add: Asset impairment charges 11,944 - - 8,918 0.04 Add: EU license operations reorganization - - 11,909 8,892 0.04 Less: Convertible debt (1) - (4,567 ) - 3,410 0.02 Non-GAAP Basis $ 91,898 $ 4,028 $ (8,044 ) $ 71,648 $ 0.35 % of Revenue 6.1 % 0.3 % -0.5 % 4.8 %

(1) Amortization of the non-cash discount on the Company's convertible notes

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended January 30, 2021 Operating income Interest expense, net Net income Diluted earnings per common share GAAP Basis $ 3,584 $ 7,993 $ 3,536 $ 0.02 % of Revenue 0.3 % 0.6 % 0.3 % Add: Impairment and COVID-19 related charges (1) 102,639 - 69,321 0.36 Less: Convertible debt (2) - (4,209 ) 2,843 0.01 Non-GAAP Basis $ 106,223 $ 3,784 $ 75,700 $ 0.39 % of Revenue 8.2 % 0.3 % 5.9 %

(1) $102.6 million pre-tax impairment and COVID-19 related charges:

$99.5 million of long-lived asset impairment charges

$7.1 million of incremental COVID-19 related charges

(2) Amortization of the non-cash discount on the Company's convertible notes

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 52 Weeks Ended January 29, 2022 Operating income Interest expense, net Other (income), net Net income Diluted earnings per common share GAAP Basis $ 591,065 $ 34,632 $ (2,489 ) $ 419,629 $ 2.03 % of Revenue 11.8 % 0.7 % -0.1 % 8.4 % Add: Asset impairment charges 11,944 - - 8,944 0.04 Add: EU license operations reorganization - - 11,909 8,917 0.04 Less: Convertible debt (1) - (18,519 ) - 13,867 0.07 Non-GAAP Basis $ 603,009 $ 16,113 $ (14,398 ) $ 451,357 $ 2.19 % of Revenue 12.0 % 0.3 % -0.3 % 9.0 %

(1) Amortization of the non-cash discount on the Company's convertible notes

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 52 Weeks Ended January 30, 2021 Operating income (loss) Interest expense, net Diluted (loss) earnings per common share GAAP Basis $ (271,345 ) $ 24,610 $ (1.26 ) % of Revenue -7.2 % 0.7 % Add: Impairment, restructuring and COVID-19 related charges (1) 279,826 - 1.20 Less: Convertible debt (2) - (12,272 ) 0.06 Non-GAAP Basis $ 8,481 $ 12,338 $ 0.00 % of Revenue 0.2 % 0.3 %

(1) $279.8 million pre-tax impairment, restructuring and COVID-19 related charges:

$249.2 million of asset impairment charges

$26.9 million of incremental COVID-19 related charges

$3.7 million of restructuring charges including corporate and field severance

(2) Amortization of the non-cash discount on the Company's convertible notes

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 52 Weeks Ended February 1, 2020 Operating income GAAP Basis $ 233,345 % of Revenue 5.4 % Add: Impairment and restructuring charges(1): 80,494 Non-GAAP Basis $ 313,839 % of Revenue 7.3 %

(1) $80.5 million pre-tax impairment and restructuring charges:

$64.5 million of leasehold improvements, store fixtures, and operating lease right of use assets and a $1.7M goodwill impairment charge

$14.2 million of restructuring charges including $6.7M of corporate and field severance, $4.2M of joint business venture exit charges, $1.8M of market transition costs in Japan and $1.5M of China severance and closure costs for company-owned and operated stores

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. RESULTS BY SEGMENT (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) American Eagle Aerie Corporate and Other(1) Total 13 weeks ended January 29, 2022 Total net revenue $ 1,043,264 $ 428,418 $ 36,255 $ 1,507,937 Operating income (loss) $ 171,898 $ 20,946 $ (112,890 ) $ 79,954 Asset impairment $ 10,231 $ 1,713 $ - $ 11,944 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 182,129 $ 22,659 $ (112,890 ) $ 91,898 Capital expenditures $ 15,944 $ 34,062 $ 39,436 $ 89,442 13 weeks ended January 30, 2021 Total net revenue $ 942,892 $ 336,709 $ 12,692 $ 1,292,294 Operating income (loss) $ 91,863 $ 13,438 $ (101,717 ) $ 3,584 Impairment and COVID-19 related charges $ 53,560 $ 34,634 $ 14,445 $ 102,639 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 145,423 $ 48,072 $ (87,272 ) $ 106,223 Capital expenditures $ 11,245 $ 8,915 $ 15,223 $ 35,383 American Eagle Aerie Corporate and Other(1) Total 52 Weeks Ended January 29, 2022 Total net revenue $ 3,555,706 $ 1,376,269 $ 78,810 $ 5,010,785 Operating income (loss) $ 785,729 $ 212,287 $ (406,951 ) $ 591,065 Asset impairment $ 10,231 $ 1,713 $ - $ 11,944 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 795,960 $ 214,000 $ (406,951 ) $ 603,009 Capital expenditures $ 47,106 $ 80,062 $ 106,679 $ 233,847 52 Weeks Ended January 30, 2021 Total net revenue $ 2,733,849 $ 989,989 $ 35,275 $ 3,759,113 Operating income (loss) $ 93,029 $ 60,298 $ (424,672 ) $ (271,345 ) Impairment, restructuring and COVID-19 related charges $ 144,486 $ 52,849 $ 82,491 $ 279,826 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 237,515 $ 113,147 $ (342,181 ) $ 8,481 Capital expenditures $ 36,606 $ 32,723 $ 58,646 $ 127,975

(1) Corporate and Other includes revenue and operating results of the Todd Snyder and Unsubscribed brands, and the Supply Chain Platform, which have been identified as operating segments but are not material to disclose as separate reportable segments. Corporate operating costs represents certain costs that are not directly attributable to another reportable segment.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. STORE INFORMATION (unaudited) Fourth Quarter YTD Fourth Quarter 2021 2021 Consolidated stores at beginning of period 1,121 1,078 Consolidated stores opened during the period AE Brand 8 23 Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFLINE) (3) 31 74 Todd Snyder 2 3 Unsubscribed - 3 Consolidated stores closed during the period AE Brand (26 ) (44 ) Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFLINE) (3 ) (4 ) Total consolidated stores at end of period 1,133 1,133 AE Brand 880 Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFLINE) (3) 244 Aerie side-by-side (incl. OFFLINE) (2)(4) 197 Todd Snyder 5 Unsubscribed 4 Stores remodeled and refurbished during the period 9 22 Total gross square footage at end of period (in '000) 6,931 6,931 International license locations at end of period (1) 248 248 Aerie Openings Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFLINE) (3) 31 74 Aerie side-by-side (incl. OFFLINE) (2)(4) 12 21 Total Aerie Openings 43 95

(1) International license locations are not included in the consolidated store data or the total gross square footage calculation.

(2) Aerie side-by-side and OFFLINE side-by-side stores are included in the AE Brand store count as they are considered part of the AE Brand store to which they are attached. OFFLINE side-by-side stores, when attached to an Aerie Brand store, are included in the Aerie Brand store count.

(3) Aerie stand-alone stores include 12 OFFLINE openings during the period and 16 OFFLINE openings YTD, with 20 OFFLINE stores in the consolidated totals.

(4) Aerie side-by-side stores include 8 OFFLINE openings during the period and YTD, with 14 OFFLINE stores in the consolidated totals.