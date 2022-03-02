Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEO   US02553E1064

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Eagle Outfitters : AEO Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results; Achieves Fiscal 2023 Goals for Structural Transformation Two Years Ahead of Schedule; Real Power. Real Growth. Plan Positions Company for Long-Term Revenue and Profit Growth - Form 8-K

03/02/2022 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AEO Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results; Achieves Fiscal 2023 Goals for Structural Transformation Two Years Ahead of Schedule; Real Power. Real Growth. Plan Positions Company for Long-Term Revenue and Profit Growth

Record Fiscal 2021 Revenue of $5 Billion; Up 33% versus Fiscal 2020 and up 16% versus Pre-Pandemic Fiscal 2019
Adjusted Operating Profit Nearly Doubled versus Pre-Pandemic Fiscal 2019
American Eagle and Aerie Expanded Customer Base, Fueling Record Revenue and Strong Profit Flow Through

March 2, 2022

PITTSBURGH -- (BUSINESS WIRE) - American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 29, 2022.

Jay Schottenstein, AEO's Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2021 was a milestone year for AEO. We crossed $5 billion in revenue for the first time in company history, grew our active customer file to record highs and achieved our strongest profit result in well over a decade. We leveraged our healthy cash position to fuel Aerie's growth and made key acquisitions, creating an industry-leading supply chain platform with significant long-term growth and profit potential. I'm incredibly proud of our associates and their outstanding performance in 2021, especially amidst ongoing macro challenges."

"We entered 2022 a stronger company, supported by our powerful brands, a proven strategy, improved discipline and strategically advantaged operations. While the macro environment remains challenging and we are taking this into account in our plans for the year, we expect our results to still reflect meaningful progress versus prior years, setting a new base-line for profitability. As I look further out, I couldn't be more excited as we build on our success and deliver returns to shareholders," Mr. Schottenstein continued.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results:

Total net revenue increased $216 million, or 17% to $1.51 billion, compared to $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Aerie revenue of $428 million rose 27% from fourth quarter 2020 building on 25% growth last year. American Eagle revenue of $1.04 billion rose 11% versus fourth quarter 2020 following a 9% decline last year.
Consolidated store revenue increased 32%. Total digital revenue declined -3%. Compared to the pre-pandemic fourth quarter 2019 base, store revenue increased 4% and digital revenue increased 31%.
Gross profit of $489 million rose 11% from $440 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and reflected a gross margin rate of 32.4% compared to 34.0% last year. Elevated freight costs amounted to a $80 million headwind in the quarter. Approximately $60 million was air freight specific to Vietnam factory closings, which was an approximately 400 basis point headwind to the gross margin rate. This was partially offset by strong product demand, customer delivery efficiencies, higher full-priced sales, lower promotions and inventory optimization initiatives.
Selling, general and administrative expense increased 60 basis points as a rate to sales versus fourth quarter 2020 primarily due to higher wages for store associates and variable selling expenses.
Operating income of $80 million included $80 million of elevated freight costs of which $60 million was air freight specific to Vietnam factory closings. Approximately half of the freight costs related to Aerie and the balance to the American Eagle brand.
Adjusted operating income of $92 million, also including $80 million of elevated freight costs, excluded $12 million in impairment charges and compared to adjusted operating income of $106 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Average diluted shares outstanding were 203 million, compared to 197 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflected 32 million shares of unrealized dilution associated with the company's convertible notes this year, compared to 26 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2020.
EPS of $0.25. Adjusted EPS of $0.35 this quarter excludes $0.04 of store impairment, $0.04 of reorganization costs related to our EU license operation, within other non-operating expense, and $0.02 of non-cash interest expense on the company's convertible notes.

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Total net revenue increased $1.3 billion, or 33% to $5.0 billion, compared to $3.8 billion in fiscal year 2020. Compared to the pre-pandemic fiscal year 2019 base, total net revenue increased 16%.
Aerie revenue of $1.4 billion rose 39% from fiscal year 2020 on top of 24% growth last year. American Eagle revenue of $3.6 billion rose 30% versus fiscal year 2020 following a -21% decline last year. Compared to the pre-pandemic fiscal year 2019 base, Aerie revenue increased 72% and AE revenue increased 2%.
Reflecting migration back to stores, consolidated store revenue increased 53%. Total digital revenue increased 7%. Compared to the pre-pandemic fiscal year 2019 base, store revenue increased 3% and digital revenue increased 46%.
Gross profit of $2.0 billion rose 73% from $1.1 billion in fiscal 2020 and reflected a gross margin rate of 39.7% compared to 30.5% last year. Gross margin expansion was driven by strong product demand, higher full-priced sales, lower promotions, rent savings, customer delivery efficiencies and inventory optimization initiatives. This was partially
offset by elevated freight costs of approximately $90 million in the year, of which $70 million was air freight specific to Vietnam factory closings.
Selling, general and administrative expense decreased 160 basis points as a rate to sales versus fiscal year 2020 due to strong revenue growth.
Operating income of $591 million included approximately $90 million of elevated freight costs of which approximately $70 million as air freight specific to Vietnam factory closings. Approximately half of the freight costs related to Aerie and the balance to the American Eagle brand.
Adjusted operating income of $603 million, also including $90 million of elevated freight costs, excluded $12 million in impairment and compared to adjusted operating income of $8 million in fiscal year 2020.
Average diluted shares outstanding were 207 million compared to 167 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflected 34 million shares of unrealized dilution associated with the company's convertible notes this year.
EPS of $2.03. Adjusted EPS of $2.19 this year excludes $0.04 of store impairment, $0.04 of reorganization costs related to our EU license operation, within other non-operating expense, and $0.07 of non-cash interest expense on the company's convertible notes.

Inventory

Total ending inventory at cost increased 37% to $553 million compared to $405 million last year. The increase was partially driven by elevated freight costs and product mix. Total inventory units were up 14%. Additionally, ending inventory reflects earlier deliveries of Spring shipments to ensure product availability during ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Capital Expenditures

In the fourth quarter of 2021, capital expenditures totaled $90 million, and for the full-year totaled $234 million.

Cash Flow

The company ended the period with total cash of $435 million following the purchase of Quiet Logistics and strategic investments in December 2021 for approximately $360 million.

Shareholder Returns

The company's fourth quarter cash dividend of $30 million was paid during the quarter.

Outlook

We are extremely confident in the strength of our brands and pleased with early performance of spring collections. Based on a number of macro uncertainties, however, we are taking a cautious view of 2022. For the year, we expect operating profit to be in the range of $550 to $600 million, compared to adjusted operating profit of $603 million in 2021. Our 2022 guidance reflects structural improvements to our business and significant growth from pre pandemic 2019, which posted adjusted operating profit of $314 million.

Due largely to stimulus in the first half of 2021, which contributed to an extraordinary Spring season, combined with continued freight pressures, we are forecasting an earnings decline in the first half,

followed by a recovery in the second half as we lap elevated air freight due to factory closures and inventory flow challenges last year.

Conference Call and Supplemental Financial Information

Management will host a conference call and real time webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-0789 or internationally dial 1-201-689-8562 or go to www.aeo-inc.com to access the webcast and audio replay. Additionally, a financial results presentation is posted on the company's website.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes information on non-GAAP financial measures ("non-GAAP" or "adjusted"), including consolidated adjusted operating income and earnings per share, excluding non-GAAP items. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP information is provided as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful for an alternate presentation of the company's performance, when reviewed in conjunction with the company's GAAP consolidated financial statements, as it helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude in such non-GAAP measures. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted operating income provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to the key financial metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making.

These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore, should not be used exclusively in evaluating the company's business and operations. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.

* * * *

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there's REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This release and related statements by management contain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, including first quarter and annual fiscal 2022 results. All forward-looking statements made by the company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on many important factors, some of which may be beyond the company's control. Words such as "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may

be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise and even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. The following factors, in addition to the risks disclosed in Item 1A., Risk Factors, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 and in any other filings that we may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company's financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this release or otherwise made by management: the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and related operational disruptions; the risk that the company's operating, financial and capital plans may not be achieved; our inability to anticipate customer demand and changing fashion trends and to manage our inventory commensurately; seasonality of our business; our inability to achieve planned store financial performance; our inability to react to raw material cost, labor and energy cost increases; our inability to gain market share in the face of declining shopping center traffic; our inability to respond to changes in e-commerce and leverage omni-channel demands; our inability to expand internationally; difficulty with our international merchandise sourcing strategies; challenges with information technology systems, including safeguarding against security breaches; and global economic, public health, social, political and financial conditions, and the resulting impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending, as well as other changes in consumer discretionary spending habits, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and liquidity.

CONTACT:

Olivia Messina

412-432-3300

LineMedia@ae.com

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021

February 1, 2020

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

434,770

$

850,477

$

361,930

Short-term investments

-

-

55,000

Merchandise inventory

553,458

405,445

446,278

Accounts receivable, net

286,683

146,102

119,064

Prepaid expenses and other

122,013

120,619

65,658

Total current assets

1,396,924

1,522,643

1,047,930

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,193,021

1,155,965

1,418,916

Property and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation

728,272

623,808

735,120

Goodwill, net

271,416

13,267

13,157

Intangible assets, net

102,701

57,065

39,847

Non-current deferred income taxes

44,167

33,045

22,724

Other assets

50,142

29,013

50,985

Total assets

$

3,786,643

$

3,434,806

$

3,328,679

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Accounts payable

$

231,782

$

255,912

$

285,746

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

311,005

328,624

299,161

Accrued compensation and payroll taxes

141,817

142,272

43,537

Unredeemed gift cards and gift certificates

71,365

62,181

56,974

Accrued income taxes and other

16,274

14,150

9,514

Other current liabilities and accrued expenses

70,628

55,343

56,824

Total current liabilities

842,871

858,482

751,756

Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,154,481

1,148,742

1,301,735

Long-term debt, net

341,002

325,290

-

Other non-current liabilities

24,617

15,627

27,335

Total non-current liabilities

1,520,100

1,489,659

1,329,070

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

-

Preferred stock

-

-

-

Common stock

2,496

2,496

2,496

Contributed capital

636,355

663,718

577,856

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(40,845

)

(40,748

)

(33,168

)

Retained earnings

2,203,772

1,868,613

2,108,292

Treasury stock

(1,378,106

)

(1,407,414

)

(1,407,623

)

Total stockholders' equity

1,423,672

1,086,665

1,247,853

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,786,643

$

3,434,806

$

3,328,679

Current ratio

1.66

1.77

1.39

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

GAAP Basis

13 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022

% of Revenue

January 30, 2021

% of Revenue

Total net revenue

$

1,507,937

100.0

%

$

1,292,294

100.0

%

Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and warehousing expenses

1,019,252

67.6

%

852,429

66.0

%

Gross profit

488,685

32.4

%

439,865

34.0

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

349,680

23.2

%

292,059

22.6

%

Impairment and COVID-19 related charges

11,944

0.8

%

102,639

7.9

%

Depreciation and amortization expense

47,107

3.1

%

41,583

3.2

%

Operating income

79,954

5.3

%

3,584

0.3

%

Interest expense, net

8,595

0.6

%

7,993

0.6

%

Other expense (income), net

3,865

0.3

%

(2,889

)

-0.2

%

Income (loss) before income taxes

67,494

4.4

%

(1,520

)

-0.1

%

Provision (benefit) from income taxes

17,066

1.1

%

(5,056

)

-0.4

%

Net income (loss)

$

50,428

3.3

%

$

3,536

0.3

%

Net income (loss) per basic share

$

0.30

$

0.02

Net income (loss) per diluted share

$

0.25

$

0.02

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

167,611

166,310

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

203,388

196,585

GAAP Basis

52 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022

% of Revenue

January 30, 2021

% of Revenue

Total net revenue

$

5,010,785

100.0

%

$

3,759,113

100.0

%

Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and warehousing expenses

3,018,995

60.3

%

2,610,966

69.5

%

Gross profit

1,991,790

39.7

%

1,148,147

30.5

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,222,000

24.4

%

977,264

26.0

%

Impairment, restructuring and COVID-19 related charges

11,944

0.2

%

279,826

7.4

%

Depreciation and amortization expense

166,781

3.3

%

162,402

4.3

%

Operating income (loss)

591,065

11.8

%

(271,345

)

-7.2

%

Interest expense, net

34,632

0.7

%

24,610

0.7

%

Other (income), net

(2,489

)

-0.1

%

(3,682

)

-0.1

%

Income (loss) before income taxes

558,922

11.2

%

(292,273

)

-7.8

%

Provision (benefit) from income taxes

139,293

2.8

%

(82,999

)

-2.2

%

Net income (loss)

$

419,629

8.4

%

$

(209,274

)

-5.6

%

Net income (loss) per basic share

$

2.50

$

(1.26

)

Net income (loss) per diluted share

$

2.03

$

(1.26

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

168,156

166,455

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

206,529

166,455

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022

Operating income

Interest expense, net

Other expense (income), net

Net income

Diluted earnings per common share

GAAP Basis

$

79,954

$

8,595

$

3,865

$

50,428

$

0.25

% of Revenue

5.3

%

0.6

%

0.3

%

3.3

%

Add: Asset impairment charges

11,944

-

-

8,918

0.04

Add: EU license operations reorganization

-

-

11,909

8,892

0.04

Less: Convertible debt (1)

-

(4,567

)

-

3,410

0.02

Non-GAAP Basis

$

91,898

$

4,028

$

(8,044

)

$

71,648

$

0.35

% of Revenue

6.1

%

0.3

%

-0.5

%

4.8

%

(1) Amortization of the non-cash discount on the Company's convertible notes

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended

January 30, 2021

Operating income

Interest expense, net

Net income

Diluted earnings per common share

GAAP Basis

$

3,584

$

7,993

$

3,536

$

0.02

% of Revenue

0.3

%

0.6

%

0.3

%

Add: Impairment and COVID-19 related charges (1)

102,639

-

69,321

0.36

Less: Convertible debt (2)

-

(4,209

)

2,843

0.01

Non-GAAP Basis

$

106,223

$

3,784

$

75,700

$

0.39

% of Revenue

8.2

%

0.3

%

5.9

%

(1) $102.6 million pre-tax impairment and COVID-19 related charges:

$99.5 million of long-lived asset impairment charges
$7.1 million of incremental COVID-19 related charges

(2) Amortization of the non-cash discount on the Company's convertible notes

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

52 Weeks Ended

January 29, 2022

Operating income

Interest expense, net

Other (income), net

Net income

Diluted earnings per common share

GAAP Basis

$

591,065

$

34,632

$

(2,489

)

$

419,629

$

2.03

% of Revenue

11.8

%

0.7

%

-0.1

%

8.4

%

Add: Asset impairment charges

11,944

-

-

8,944

0.04

Add: EU license operations reorganization

-

-

11,909

8,917

0.04

Less: Convertible debt (1)

-

(18,519

)

-

13,867

0.07

Non-GAAP Basis

$

603,009

$

16,113

$

(14,398

)

$

451,357

$

2.19

% of Revenue

12.0

%

0.3

%

-0.3

%

9.0

%

(1) Amortization of the non-cash discount on the Company's convertible notes

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

52 Weeks Ended

January 30, 2021

Operating income (loss)

Interest expense, net

Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

GAAP Basis

$

(271,345

)

$

24,610

$

(1.26

)

% of Revenue

-7.2

%

0.7

%

Add: Impairment, restructuring and COVID-19 related charges (1)

279,826

-

1.20

Less: Convertible debt (2)

-

(12,272

)

0.06

Non-GAAP Basis

$

8,481

$

12,338

$

0.00

% of Revenue

0.2

%

0.3

%

(1) $279.8 million pre-tax impairment, restructuring and COVID-19 related charges:

$249.2 million of asset impairment charges
$26.9 million of incremental COVID-19 related charges
$3.7 million of restructuring charges including corporate and field severance

(2) Amortization of the non-cash discount on the Company's convertible notes

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

52 Weeks Ended

February 1, 2020

Operating income

GAAP Basis

$

233,345

% of Revenue

5.4

%

Add: Impairment and restructuring charges(1):

80,494

Non-GAAP Basis

$

313,839

% of Revenue

7.3

%

(1) $80.5 million pre-tax impairment and restructuring charges:

$64.5 million of leasehold improvements, store fixtures, and operating lease right of use assets and a $1.7M goodwill impairment charge
$14.2 million of restructuring charges including $6.7M of corporate and field severance, $4.2M of joint business venture exit charges, $1.8M of market transition costs in Japan and $1.5M of China severance and closure costs for company-owned and operated stores

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

RESULTS BY SEGMENT

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

American Eagle

Aerie

Corporate and Other(1)

Total

13 weeks ended January 29, 2022

Total net revenue

$

1,043,264

$

428,418

$

36,255

$

1,507,937

Operating income (loss)

$

171,898

$

20,946

$

(112,890

)

$

79,954

Asset impairment

$

10,231

$

1,713

$

-

$

11,944

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$

182,129

$

22,659

$

(112,890

)

$

91,898

Capital expenditures

$

15,944

$

34,062

$

39,436

$

89,442

13 weeks ended January 30, 2021

Total net revenue

$

942,892

$

336,709

$

12,692

$

1,292,294

Operating income (loss)

$

91,863

$

13,438

$

(101,717

)

$

3,584

Impairment and COVID-19 related charges

$

53,560

$

34,634

$

14,445

$

102,639

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$

145,423

$

48,072

$

(87,272

)

$

106,223

Capital expenditures

$

11,245

$

8,915

$

15,223

$

35,383

American Eagle

Aerie

Corporate and Other(1)

Total

52 Weeks Ended January 29, 2022

Total net revenue

$

3,555,706

$

1,376,269

$

78,810

$

5,010,785

Operating income (loss)

$

785,729

$

212,287

$

(406,951

)

$

591,065

Asset impairment

$

10,231

$

1,713

$

-

$

11,944

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$

795,960

$

214,000

$

(406,951

)

$

603,009

Capital expenditures

$

47,106

$

80,062

$

106,679

$

233,847

52 Weeks Ended January 30, 2021

Total net revenue

$

2,733,849

$

989,989

$

35,275

$

3,759,113

Operating income (loss)

$

93,029

$

60,298

$

(424,672

)

$

(271,345

)

Impairment, restructuring and COVID-19 related charges

$

144,486

$

52,849

$

82,491

$

279,826

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$

237,515

$

113,147

$

(342,181

)

$

8,481

Capital expenditures

$

36,606

$

32,723

$

58,646

$

127,975

(1) Corporate and Other includes revenue and operating results of the Todd Snyder and Unsubscribed brands, and the Supply Chain Platform, which have been identified as operating segments but are not material to disclose as separate reportable segments. Corporate operating costs represents certain costs that are not directly attributable to another reportable segment.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

STORE INFORMATION

(unaudited)

Fourth Quarter

YTD Fourth Quarter

2021

2021

Consolidated stores at beginning of period

1,121

1,078

Consolidated stores opened during the period

AE Brand

8

23

Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFLINE) (3)

31

74

Todd Snyder

2

3

Unsubscribed

-

3

Consolidated stores closed during the period

AE Brand

(26

)

(44

)

Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFLINE)

(3

)

(4

)

Total consolidated stores at end of period

1,133

1,133

AE Brand

880

Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFLINE) (3)

244

Aerie side-by-side (incl. OFFLINE) (2)(4)

197

Todd Snyder

5

Unsubscribed

4

Stores remodeled and refurbished during the period

9

22

Total gross square footage at end of period (in '000)

6,931

6,931

International license locations at end of period (1)

248

248

Aerie Openings

Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFLINE) (3)

31

74

Aerie side-by-side (incl. OFFLINE) (2)(4)

12

21

Total Aerie Openings

43

95

(1) International license locations are not included in the consolidated store data or the total gross square footage calculation.

(2) Aerie side-by-side and OFFLINE side-by-side stores are included in the AE Brand store count as they are considered part of the AE Brand store to which they are attached. OFFLINE side-by-side stores, when attached to an Aerie Brand store, are included in the Aerie Brand store count.

(3) Aerie stand-alone stores include 12 OFFLINE openings during the period and 16 OFFLINE openings YTD, with 20 OFFLINE stores in the consolidated totals.

(4) Aerie side-by-side stores include 8 OFFLINE openings during the period and YTD, with 14 OFFLINE stores in the consolidated totals.

Disclaimer

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:48:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
05:58pWWD EXCLUSIVE : American Eagle Outfitters Logs $420 Million Annual Profit
PU
05:49pAMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AEO Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results..
PU
05:39pAmerican Eagle Outfitters Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.18/Share, Payable March 2..
MT
05:14pAmerican Eagle Q4 Earnings Slip But Match Wall Street Forecasts; Offers 'Cautious' FY22..
MT
04:35pAmerican Eagle earnings in for a hit from hefty freight costs
RE
04:32pAEO Inc. Declares a Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share
BU
04:29pAMERICAN EAGLE : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:17pEarnings Flash (AEO) AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS Posts Q4 EPS $0.35, vs. Street Est of $0..
MT
04:17pEarnings Flash (AEO) AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS Reports Q4 Revenue $1.51B, vs. Street Es..
MT
04:16pAEO Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results; Achieves Fiscal 2023 Go..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 015 M - -
Net income 2022 442 M - -
Net cash 2022 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,53x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 3 597 M 3 597 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float -
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 20,49 $
Average target price 34,67 $
Spread / Average Target 69,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.-19.08%3 455
KERING-13.47%84 353
INDITEX-20.12%78 903
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-3.09%56 272
ROSS STORES, INC.-20.03%31 641
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-14.29%26 276