American Eagle Outfitters : AEO Promotes Women's Wellbeing and Confidence Through HERproject and Empower@Work

03/08/2022 | 03:33pm EST
At AEO, we are committed to promoting the health and well-being of the women who make our products in our global supply chain. We are proud to support HERproject and Empower@Work - two amazing organizations that empower and inspire women to achieve their full potential.

Since 2013, AEO has partnered with HERproject™ to help implement training programs on health, financial inclusion and gender equality. Throughout the years, projects in collaboration with AEO have trained 55,000 women in five countries.

Through our partnership, AEO is sponsoring three factories in Bangladesh to participate in HERessentials: a new program to help workers - particularly women - build their capacity and resilience in the face of crisis.

We are also sponsoring factories in Vietnam and Indonesia to participate in HERhealth, a program that increases the ability of low-income women to take charge of their health. HERhealth tackles myths and misconceptions around women's health and reproductive health.

To complement and expand upon our commitment to women workers, AEO recently joined Empower@Work - an organization that works closely with factories to deliver customized training based on each factory's needs. AEO contributed funds to develop the materials to launch the program and will sponsor pilot projects at two factories in Bangladesh.

To learn more about AEO's commitment to responsible sourcing and our support of the women in our supply chain, click here.

Disclaimer

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 20:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
