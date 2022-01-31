Log in
    AEO   US02553E1064

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Report
American Eagle Outfitters : AEO Welcomes Charles Griffith as Chief Technology Officer for Quiet Logistics and AirTerra

01/31/2022 | 12:12pm EST
We're thrilled to welcome Charles Griffith to the AEO family! In his role as Chief Technology Officer for Quiet Logistics and AirTerra, Charles will lead efforts to develop a robust, comprehensive technology roadmap and strategy while building out a world-class technology team.

Charles joins AEO as a veteran leader with 35 years' experience building engineering and product teams for companies such as Amazon, IBM, First Data and venture-backed companies. At Amazon, Charles led the technology transformation from retailer to carrier, delivering a global platform for last mile delivery, sortation and linehaul management; enabling the launch of Amazon Logistics (AMZL).

In his most recent role as Founder and CTO for Capstone Logistics' Last Mile, Charles managed last mile delivery and fulfillment for Staples and Harvey Norman among other large retailers. Throughout his career, Charles has delivered a variety of solutions for retail payments, ecommerce, encryption, CAD, and gaming. He has authored more than a dozen commercial products and has four patents.

We're excited to have some of the best and brightest talent join the AEO family as we transform our supply chain to create greater agility, speed and diversification for our customers. Keep an eye on LinkedIn and our Corporate Careers page in the coming months as we announce some exciting opportunities to join our growing supply chain technology team!

Disclaimer

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 17:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
