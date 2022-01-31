American Eagle Outfitters : AEO Welcomes Charles Griffith as Chief Technology Officer for Quiet Logistics and AirTerra

We're thrilled to welcome Charles Griffith to the AEO family! In his role as Chief Technology Officer for Quiet Logistics and AirTerra, Charles will lead efforts to develop a robust, comprehensive technology roadmap and strategy while building out a world-class technology team.

Charles joins AEO as a veteran leader with 35 years' experience building engineering and product teams for companies such as Amazon, IBM, First Data and venture-backed companies. At Amazon, Charles led the technology transformation from retailer to carrier, delivering a global platform for last mile delivery, sortation and linehaul management; enabling the launch of Amazon Logistics (AMZL).

In his most recent role as Founder and CTO for Capstone Logistics' Last Mile, Charles managed last mile delivery and fulfillment for Staples and Harvey Norman among other large retailers. Throughout his career, Charles has delivered a variety of solutions for retail payments, ecommerce, encryption, CAD, and gaming. He has authored more than a dozen commercial products and has four patents.

We're excited to have some of the best and brightest talent join the AEO family as we transform our supply chain to create greater agility, speed and diversification for our customers. Keep an eye on LinkedIn and our Corporate Careers page in the coming months as we announce some exciting opportunities to join our growing supply chain technology team!