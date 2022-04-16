Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEO   US02553E1064

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
17.50 USD   +0.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Eagle Outfitters : How to Style Summer Dresses

04/16/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
From strapless and smocked to flowy and floral, spring and summer's prettiest dresses are here. Made in lightweight fabrics with details like lace trim, wrap fronts, and peekaboo cut-outs, these dresses are MADE for twirling.

Mini Dress Outfit Ideas

Soak up every last bit of sun in an above-the-knee mini dress! These dresses look great with layers like bomber jackets or light summer flannels. Wear them with sneakers and denim jackets for a laid-back look you'll want to live in, or switch up your beach look by throwing on a zip-up hoodie or button-up cardigan when it's time to wind down by the bonfire.

Try mini dresses in classic fits like babydoll or fit & flare (also known as a skater dress), or try something fresh like a smocked tank dress, strapless dress, or button-front dress. Our mini dresses are made in breezy cotton blends, soft denims, and light linens for comfort that lasts from the beach to the boardwalk.

Midi & Maxi Dress Outfits

Looking for length? Midi and maxi dresses have you covered with a longer length that hits below the knee or at the ankle. Wear them with eye-catching sneakers or fun strappy sandals, or show the world whose boots are made for walking by wearing a maxi dress with combat boots or booties.

Try a Boardwalk midi dress for a 'fit that doesn't quit from morning to night, and go for maxi dresses with stand-out details like corset tops, tiered designs, and puff sleeves. Wear them to your next family cookout or beach day to be the best dressed one there.

How to Style Matching Sets

Keep your look easy and breezy with matching sets that include a cute top and comfy matching skirt or short. They come in prints like plaid and floral and look amazing with accessories like new sunglasses, bucket hats, and dainty earrings.

Mix and match like no one's watching by pairing prints and patterns of different sizes and colors for a statement-making, confident look. Then add a lightweight spring jacket or fleece sweatshirt to keep cozy when the sun sets.

What to Wear With Rompers & Jumpsuits

Go for the ultimate one-and-done outfit with rompers and jumpsuits made for summer. Rompers have a shorts-like fit on the bottom for total comfort when temps rise, and jumpsuits have a longer length that you can pair with heels, sandals, annnnd sneakers.

Wear a floral romper with accessories like a pretty necklace, sunglasses, and cute socks, or go for a jumpsuit with a denim jacket and baseball hat.

Show us your favorite summer dress outfits by tagging @americaneagle #AEJeans for a chance to be featured on our Instagram, Twitter, ae.com, and more!

Disclaimer

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 21:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 609 M - -
Net income 2023 456 M - -
Net cash 2023 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,38x
Yield 2023 3,56%
Capitalization 2 955 M 2 955 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,50 $
Average target price 29,08 $
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.-30.88%2 955
KERING-24.49%71 233
INDITEX-28.01%69 090
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-0.77%52 381
ROSS STORES, INC.-9.80%36 222
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-27.56%22 308