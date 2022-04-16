American Eagle Outfitters : How to Style Summer Dresses

From strapless and smocked to flowy and floral, spring and summer's prettiest dresses are here. Made in lightweight fabrics with details like lace trim, wrap fronts, and peekaboo cut-outs, these dresses are MADE for twirling.

Soak up every last bit of sun in an above-the-knee mini dress! These dresses look great with layers like bomber jackets or light summer flannels. Wear them with sneakers and denim jackets for a laid-back look you'll want to live in, or switch up your beach look by throwing on a zip-up hoodie or button-up cardigan when it's time to wind down by the bonfire.

Try mini dresses in classic fits like babydoll or fit & flare (also known as a skater dress), or try something fresh like a smocked tank dress, strapless dress, or button-front dress. Our mini dresses are made in breezy cotton blends, soft denims, and light linens for comfort that lasts from the beach to the boardwalk.

Looking for length? Midi and maxi dresses have you covered with a longer length that hits below the knee or at the ankle. Wear them with eye-catching sneakers or fun strappy sandals, or show the world whose boots are made for walking by wearing a maxi dress with combat boots or booties.

Try a Boardwalk midi dress for a 'fit that doesn't quit from morning to night, and go for maxi dresses with stand-out details like corset tops, tiered designs, and puff sleeves. Wear them to your next family cookout or beach day to be the best dressed one there.

Keep your look easy and breezy with matching sets that include a cute top and comfy matching skirt or short. They come in prints like plaid and floral and look amazing with accessories like new sunglasses, bucket hats, and dainty earrings.

Mix and match like no one's watching by pairing prints and patterns of different sizes and colors for a statement-making, confident look. Then add a lightweight spring jacket or fleece sweatshirt to keep cozy when the sun sets.

Go for the ultimate one-and-done outfit with rompers and jumpsuits made for summer. Rompers have a shorts-like fit on the bottom for total comfort when temps rise, and jumpsuits have a longer length that you can pair with heels, sandals, annnnd sneakers.

Wear a floral romper with accessories like a pretty necklace, sunglasses, and cute socks, or go for a jumpsuit with a denim jacket and baseball hat.

