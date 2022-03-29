American Eagle Outfitters : Must-Have Accessories You Need for Summer

Keep your summer vibes sun-kissed and sun-blissed with essential accessories for every kind of day. From the beach to the boardwalk and everywhere in between, feel good in these outfit finishers made for fun in the sun.

Courtside, poolside, wherever you are, these hats are serving LOOKS. Try a bucket hat in new print or fabric, or stick with a classic baseball hat for a Sporty Spice vibe that looks good at the ballpark or out running errands. Go for a denim-on-denim summer outfit by wearing a denim hat with your favorite cropped jeans, or try a full-on athletic style by wearing jogger shorts and a t-shirt with a baseball cap featuring a crisp AE logo.

If the sun's out, we know the shades are on and you're ready for whatever comes your way. Look for adventure in new sunglasses equipped with UVA protection, and in fresh styles like round, rectangle, or Aviators.

Slip into easy summer style with new slides, sandals, and flip-flops made for the beach and beyond. Buckle in for total comfort with strappy sandals that look good with everything from mini skirts to '90s jeans, or elevate an icon with new flip-flops in your favorite colors to match your swimsuit or beach 'fit.

Feel good in pool slides that match the vibe of your Boardwalk shorts or swim trunks, or with flip-flops made from classic leather or durable EVA materials that can handle a splash of water. Because your feet deserve some fun in the sun, too.

Complete your summer style with an unforgettable signature scent. Try AEO Aura perfume, made with a delicate, airy balance of floral and musk that combines fresh apple, grapefruit, peony, and warm amber for a crisp finish, or Aura Daydream body spray, made with hits of bold pineapple, jasmine, vanilla, and creamy sandalwood.

For guys, go for AEO 1977 cologne, made with a down-to-earth blend of dewy greens, cedar leaf, and warm musk. Or try Fear Nothing cologne with just-right plum and sandalwood scents, Do Anything for a bright citrus pop, or Break Free for a hint of sea salt and driftwood that brings the ocean to you… everywhere you go.

From scrunchies to hair clips, we've got your hair covered this summer with easy hair accessories. Wear your hair up in a ponytail for a quick trip to the lake, and have fun letting it all down later with cute hair clips and headbands that complete your care-free summer look.

