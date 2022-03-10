Log in
    AEO   US02553E1064

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Eagle Outfitters : Prep Outfits for Guys and Girls

03/10/2022 | 05:23am EST
Put some prep in your step this spring with our new collection for guys and girls, featuring tried-and-true collared shirts, light-wash jeans, varsity sweaters, and other must-haves. Check out our favorite ways to wear the prep aesthetic below!

Prep Outfits for Girls: Mixed Prints & Light Washes

Longer days, lighter layers, and chiller vibes mean spring is coming and it's time to refresh your outfits. Get prep squad-ready by layering tops like polos and button-up shirts with an oversized V-neck Boyfriend sweater, in collegiate-inspired patterns like stripes and argyle for a hit of color.

Choose jeans in bright washes with a ripped-and-repaired look and add throwback inspo with '90s-inspired details like low rises, straight legs, and relaxed fits. Get a laid-back look in '90s Straight jeans with a high rise and relaxed thigh, or go for Mom jeans with a high waist and tapered, ankle-skimming leg.

Mix and match prints for a multi-leveled look, and don't forget essential prep deets like buttoned collars and boat shoes to take your outfit from the classroom to first class.

Prep Outfits for Guys: Layered Looks & Blue Jeans

Try out the prep style by wearing shirts and jeans with old-school vibes that stand the test of time. Go with a Super Soft graphic tee layered over a striped button-up shirt (popped collar optional) for an easy look that's ready for school and beyond, and pair them with lighter and brighter takes on your favorite Slim and Skinny jeans. Try chinos and khakis in neutral tones for an even cleaner prep look.

Add a bit of crispness by cuffing your jeans and flashing your super-fresh white sneakers and complete the look with easy layers like a denim jacket and light sweater.

Show us how you're doing preppy outfits this spring by tagging @americaneagle #AEJeans for a chance to be featured on our Instagram, Twitter, ae.com, and more!

Disclaimer

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 10:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 015 M - -
Net income 2022 442 M - -
Net cash 2022 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,47x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 3 071 M 3 071 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,21 $
Average target price 30,33 $
Spread / Average Target 66,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.-28.08%3 071
KERING-17.84%79 835
INDITEX-20.64%78 132
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-10.14%51 787
ROSS STORES, INC.-24.87%31 294
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-17.42%25 187