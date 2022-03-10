American Eagle Outfitters : Prep Outfits for Guys and Girls

Put some prep in your step this spring with our new collection for guys and girls, featuring tried-and-true collared shirts, light-wash jeans, varsity sweaters, and other must-haves. Check out our favorite ways to wear the prep aesthetic below!

Longer days, lighter layers, and chiller vibes mean spring is coming and it's time to refresh your outfits. Get prep squad-ready by layering tops like polos and button-up shirts with an oversized V-neck Boyfriend sweater, in collegiate-inspired patterns like stripes and argyle for a hit of color.

Choose jeans in bright washes with a ripped-and-repaired look and add throwback inspo with '90s-inspired details like low rises, straight legs, and relaxed fits. Get a laid-back look in '90s Straight jeans with a high rise and relaxed thigh, or go for Mom jeans with a high waist and tapered, ankle-skimming leg.

Mix and match prints for a multi-leveled look, and don't forget essential prep deets like buttoned collars and boat shoes to take your outfit from the classroom to first class.

Try out the prep style by wearing shirts and jeans with old-school vibes that stand the test of time. Go with a Super Soft graphic tee layered over a striped button-up shirt (popped collar optional) for an easy look that's ready for school and beyond, and pair them with lighter and brighter takes on your favorite Slim and Skinny jeans. Try chinos and khakis in neutral tones for an even cleaner prep look.

Add a bit of crispness by cuffing your jeans and flashing your super-fresh white sneakers and complete the look with easy layers like a denim jacket and light sweater.

Show us how you're doing preppy outfits this spring by tagging @americaneagle #AEJeans for a chance to be featured on our Instagram, Twitter, ae.com, and more!