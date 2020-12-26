American Eagle Outfitters : Real Good – Made With the Planet In M

Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the Real Good badge. Today, AEO is proud to expand the offering of product labeled with the badge! This icon - along with the term 'Real Good' - is how customers can identify the most sustainable items in our collection. It also designates jeans that are manufactured in a factory that meet expectations for AEO's Water Leadership Program, an initiative that focuses on water reduction and water recycling. Customers will continue to see more of the 'Real Good' badge because we are committed to raising the bar, and only working with factories that meet our goals to steadily improve as we build a cleaner, greener future.

In 2019 we introduced comprehensive sustainability goals, which included a plan to be carbon neutral by 2030 and a commitment to move toward the use of more sustainable raw materials and to reduce our water and energy usage.