AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
American Eagle Outfitters : Real Good – Made With the Planet In M

12/26/2020 | 07:35am EST
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the Real Good badge. Today, AEO is proud to expand the offering of product labeled with the badge! This icon - along with the term 'Real Good' - is how customers can identify the most sustainable items in our collection. It also designates jeans that are manufactured in a factory that meet expectations for AEO's Water Leadership Program, an initiative that focuses on water reduction and water recycling. Customers will continue to see more of the 'Real Good' badge because we are committed to raising the bar, and only working with factories that meet our goals to steadily improve as we build a cleaner, greener future.

In 2019 we introduced comprehensive sustainability goals, which included a plan to be carbon neutral by 2030 and a commitment to move toward the use of more sustainable raw materials and to reduce our water and energy usage.

Disclaimer

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. published this content on 26 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2020 12:34:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 777 M - -
Net income 2021 -152 M - -
Net cash 2021 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 295 M 3 295 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 20,19 $
Last Close Price 19,83 $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.34.90%3 295
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-17.49%98 504
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.32.80%85 068
KERING SA-5.55%84 168
ROSS STORES, INC.1.37%42 070
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-9.44%34 584
