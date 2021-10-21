Log in
    AEO   US02553E1064

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/21 10:38:58 am
25.095 USD   +0.34%
American Eagle Outfitters : The 5 Layers You Need for Fall

10/21/2021 | 10:14am EDT
Layer up, buttercup. It's fall, which means it couuuuld be chilly all day and night, or it could warm back up and feel like summer by the afternoon. Wear layers you feel good about and can shed easily to be ready for the switch all season long.

#1. Fall Jackets & Coats

The easiest layer of all? One that goes on top of everything. Fall jackets and coats are an easy on-the-go outfit topper you can take everywhere from class to a hike. Try lighter layers like shackets (jacket + shirt, the best of both worlds) in corduroy and plaid, then later in the season, go for a little more warmth with puffer coats, bomber jackets, and Sherpa-lined denim jackets.

How to Wear a Denim Jacket

Yes, the classic denim jacket deserves a little extra shout out. Our favorite way to style jean jackets is with more denim, but they also look great with plaid flares, corduroy skirts, or ripped jeans. Wear yours with a graphic tee plus hoodie or flannels fall style that pairs perfectly with hot cider and pumpkin carving.

#2. Flannel Shirts

Could this year's flannels BE any better?? We don't think so. Try our new Cozy Cabin flannels (with or without a soft, fleece-y hood) over a thermal for added warmth, or with a graphic hoodie for a vintage-inspired vibe. Feel good from head to toe by wearing plaid flannels with beanies and boots, and with all your fave jeans like Athletic and Slim for him or Flare and Mom for her.

#3. Sweaters

We all know sweater weather is better weather. Go for fall sweaters in soft knitted fabrics and essential fits like oversized and cropped. Pick statement sweaters in rich colors, and with details like cable knit, mock necklines, hoods, and henley necks.

For your scholarly pursuits, try out a sweater vest with collegiate stripes practically made for your next study sesh.

#4. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Sometimes simple layers are the best ones. Choose a hoodie or sweatshirt for a laid-back, casual fall vibe that always feels good. They're perfect for wearing over t-shirts, thermals, and just about anything else. Super Soft fleece hoodies and sweatshirts are cozy choice, and feature options like kangaroo pockets, drawstring hoods, and crew necks. For a more on-the-go style, pick a zip-up hoodie layered over a flannel.

#5. Thermal Shirts

Looking for a low-key layer that's as easy as it gets? We've got two words - thermal. shirts. Thermals can serve as a comfy base layer when you're layering up for an outdoor adventure or can be worn as a standalone top with your favorite ripped jeans. For a relaxed, comfy fall outfit, go for a thermal-lined hoodie and fleece joggers.

Show us how you're layering your fave fall looks this year! Tag @americaneagle #AEJeans for a chance to be featured on our Instagram, Twitter, ae.com, and more!

Disclaimer

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 14:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 956 M - -
Net income 2022 450 M - -
Net cash 2022 787 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 4 217 M 4 217 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 21 750
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,01 $
Average target price 39,67 $
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.26.11%4 217
INDITEX20.89%114 180
KERING8.78%93 518
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-18.35%67 516
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.52%38 802
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-2.28%32 358