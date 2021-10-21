American Eagle Outfitters : The 5 Layers You Need for Fall

Layer up, buttercup. It's fall, which means it couuuuld be chilly all day and night, or it could warm back up and feel like summer by the afternoon. Wear layers you feel good about and can shed easily to be ready for the switch all season long.

The easiest layer of all? One that goes on top of everything. Fall jackets and coats are an easy on-the-go outfit topper you can take everywhere from class to a hike. Try lighter layers like shackets (jacket + shirt, the best of both worlds) in corduroy and plaid, then later in the season, go for a little more warmth with puffer coats, bomber jackets, and Sherpa-lined denim jackets.

Yes, the classic denim jacket deserves a little extra shout out. Our favorite way to style jean jackets is with more denim, but they also look great with plaid flares, corduroy skirts, or ripped jeans. Wear yours with a graphic tee plus hoodie or flannels fall style that pairs perfectly with hot cider and pumpkin carving.

Could this year's flannels BE any better?? We don't think so. Try our new Cozy Cabin flannels (with or without a soft, fleece-y hood) over a thermal for added warmth, or with a graphic hoodie for a vintage-inspired vibe. Feel good from head to toe by wearing plaid flannels with beanies and boots, and with all your fave jeans like Athletic and Slim for him or Flare and Mom for her.

We all know sweater weather is better weather. Go for fall sweaters in soft knitted fabrics and essential fits like oversized and cropped. Pick statement sweaters in rich colors, and with details like cable knit, mock necklines, hoods, and henley necks.

For your scholarly pursuits, try out a sweater vest with collegiate stripes practically made for your next study sesh.

Sometimes simple layers are the best ones. Choose a hoodie or sweatshirt for a laid-back, casual fall vibe that always feels good. They're perfect for wearing over t-shirts, thermals, and just about anything else. Super Soft fleece hoodies and sweatshirts are cozy choice, and feature options like kangaroo pockets, drawstring hoods, and crew necks. For a more on-the-go style, pick a zip-up hoodie layered over a flannel.

Looking for a low-key layer that's as easy as it gets? We've got two words - thermal. shirts. Thermals can serve as a comfy base layer when you're layering up for an outdoor adventure or can be worn as a standalone top with your favorite ripped jeans. For a relaxed, comfy fall outfit, go for a thermal-lined hoodie and fleece joggers.

Show us how you're layering your fave fall looks this year! Tag @americaneagle #AEJeans for a chance to be featured on our Instagram, Twitter, ae.com, and more!