  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEO   US02553E1064

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:07 2022-11-22 am EST
14.14 USD   +8.73%
08:02aAmerican Eagle beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand for dresses
RE
08:02aEarnings Flash (AEO) AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS Reports Q3 Revenue $1.24B, vs. Street Est of $1.21B
MT
05:38aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Gains Seen -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Eagle beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand for dresses

11/22/2022 | 08:02am EST
Nov 22 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as a post-pandemic return to work and social events boosted consumer spending on its jeans and dresses despite rising inflation.

The company's net revenue fell to $1.24 billion in the third quarter from $1.27 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 917 M - -
Net income 2023 70,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 58,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,3x
Yield 2023 3,19%
Capitalization 2 435 M 2 435 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 70,4%
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,00 $
Average target price 11,45 $
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.-48.97%2 435
INDITEX-14.37%77 889
KERING-22.25%69 035
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.25.80%59 151
ROSS STORES, INC.-5.85%38 975
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-34.30%17 809