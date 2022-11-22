American Eagle beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand for dresses

Nov 22 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc
on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as
a post-pandemic return to work and social events boosted
consumer spending on its jeans and dresses despite rising
inflation.
The company's net revenue fell to $1.24 billion in the third
quarter from $1.27 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected
revenue of $1.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shinjini Ganguli)