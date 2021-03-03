Log in
American Eagle expects best first-quarter sales in three years on Aerie strength

03/03/2021
FILE PHOTO: Clothing is seen for sale in an American Eagle Outfitters retail store in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc said on Wednesday it expects current-quarter revenue and operating income to surpass last two years' numbers, betting on high-growth brand Aerie that sells work-from-home favorites lingerie and loungewear. Shares of the Pittsburgh-based apparel retailer rose more than 5% in after market trade, as the company also beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue and profit.

"We're seeing really good signs in terms of where we're headed for the quarter," Chief Executive Jay Schottenstein told analysts.

The apparel retailer has been doubling down on investments in its Aerie brand, which includes comfortable leggings and bralettes, opening new stores and boosting its digital business.

American Eagle is also closing some of its underperforming stores and moving away from malls, where traffic has been thinning, and will open new stand-alone stores. The company plans to open 50 Aerie stores this year.

For the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, Aerie recorded a 25% rise in revenue from a year earlier, while digital revenue for the retailer surged 35%.

"Aerie had an exceptional 2020....and (we) see significant future runway," Schottenstein said.

The company forecast higher spending for fiscal 2021, as it plans investments in supply chain to ensure fast delivery and online features for the convenience of shoppers.

It expects annual capital expenditure to be in the range of $250 million to $275 million, up from $128 million in 2020.

For the fourth quarter, total net revenue fell about 2% to $1.29 billion, beating analysts' average expectation of $1.28 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned a profit of 39 cents per share, beating estimates of 36 cents.

Holiday-quarter earnings, however, fell about 25%, weighed by underperforming stores and a charge of $103 million due to pandemic-related expenses.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 749 M - -
Net income 2021 -141 M - -
Net cash 2021 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 173 M 4 173 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,71 $
Last Close Price 25,11 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.30.54%4 173
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.7.95%105 698
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.13.50%100 169
KERING SA-6.14%84 064
ROSS STORES, INC.-4.21%41 934
HENNES & MAURITZ AB16.86%39 611
