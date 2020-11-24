Log in
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Eagle posts 3% quarterly sales decline on pandemic hit

11/24/2020 | 04:28pm EST
Jeans are seen for sale in an American Eagle Outfitters retail store in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported an about 3% fall in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as store traffic slumped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teen apparel retailer has been struggling with weak demand for its denim apparel from customers staying at home due to the health crisis and a back-to-school season hampered by students turning to online classes.

Revenue at the American Eagle label fell 11% during the quarter ended Oct. 31, while the Aerie brand recorded a revenue jump of 34%.

Total revenue fell to $1.03 billion, from $1.07 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $58.1 million, or 32 cents per share, from $80.76 million, or 48 cents per share.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned a profit of 35 cents per share in the quarter. Analysts had projected a profit of 34 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the Pittsburgh-based retailer were down about 3% in aftermarket trade.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 761 M - -
Net income 2021 -138 M - -
Net cash 2021 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 020 M 3 020 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 61,9%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.23.67%3 020
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-11.10%100 053
KERING SA4.24%90 087
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.27.69%79 260
ROSS STORES, INC.-5.21%38 513
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-2.22%33 721
