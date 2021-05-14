Complex: American Eagle Launches Sustainable Collection With Jeans Redesign Project

By Jordan Rose | Link to article

In the continued effort to fight fast fashion and make the fashion industry more sustainable and environmentally friendly, American Eagle is rolling out its new limited edition jean collection in conjunction with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Jeans Redesign Project.

Made from 100 percent organic cotton, easy to recycle, and produced without any environmentally harmful chemicals, the collection is meant to put the planet first while simultaneously being stylish. American Eagle released a statement explaining its goal behind the collection and why it's important.

'Today, the brand is launching a new limited jean collection, using guidelines as a part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Jeans Redesign Project,' American Eagle stated. 'Simultaneously, AEO, Inc. is reinforcing its mission towards becoming more environmentally responsible.'

American Eagle has consistently stood to limit the harm it does on the environment when producing its garments. Since 2017 the brand has been able to save a total of 4.5 billion gallons of water with recycling and reduction efforts. It also reduced its water usage in jeans by 21 percent in 2020, with advancements in their production.

The new collection includes two mom jean fits, which offer a looser silhouette for women, and also two slim jean styles for men. AE's limited jean collection in partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Jeans Redesign Project is available exclusively on the brand's website at a retail price of $59.95.