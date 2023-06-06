Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEO   US02553E1064

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:21:12 2023-06-06 pm EDT
11.69 USD   +6.23%
12:06pHeatwave in Bangladesh leads to school closures, power cuts
RE
06/05Retailers battle for uncertain back-to-school demand after 'volatile' quarter
RE
06/05Bangladesh to see more power cuts as demand soars - minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Heatwave in Bangladesh leads to school closures, power cuts

06/06/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Heat wave in Dhaka

* Temperature rises to 41C from 32C ten days ago

* Residents suffer heat stroke, other heat-related issues

* Relief not in sight for the heat - Bangladesh Met office

DHAKA, June 6 (Reuters) - A searing heatwave in Bangladesh spurred the closure of primary schools this week and triggered frequent power cuts, worsening conditions for residents unable to run fans to cool themselves as weather officials warned relief was not imminent.

The maximum temperature soared to nearly 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 Fahrenheit) from 32C 10 days ago. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department warned that there was no end in sight for the heat.

Scientists have said climate change is contributing to more frequent, severe, and longer heat waves during summer months.

Bangladesh could face power cuts for two more weeks, said Nasrul Hamid, minister of state for power, energy and mineral resources, as a fuel shortage sparked shutdowns of several power-generating units, including its biggest coal-fired plant.

"Due to the global energy crisis and the unprecedented surge in international currency markets, we are exposed to this unwanted load shedding," Hamid said in a Facebook post.

This heatwave comes as the country already grapples with power cuts that have hurt its economy in recent months, including its crucial apparel sector that accounts for more than 80% of its exports.

“The weather is unreasonably hot these days but the hours-long power cuts further add to our miseries,” said Mizanur Rahman, a shopkeeper in the capital Dhaka.

Residents were seeking medical attention due to the heat.

"We are getting many patients who have suffered heat-stroke or other heat-related problems," said Shafiqul Islam, a physician in the northwestern part of the country.

Authorities have been encouraging residents to stay indoors and drink water, but the heatwave along with power cuts have also resulted in water shortages in many places.

"The water shortage and the heat are suffocating us," said Mohammad Sultan, 52, a rickshaw puller.

"Not a leaf is moving anywhere. There's no shade. It is becoming tough to pull a rickshaw. Very difficult!," he said.

"I lost over 20 (chickens alone today) due to excessive heat. The electricity is going off for over two hours at a time. I can't even sleep properly. I feel so helpless,” chicken seller Mohaamd Suman, 37, said.

The power crunch could also disrupt summer clothes supplies for retailers such as Walmart, Gap Inc, H&M , VF Corp, Zara and American Eagle Outfitters , some of Bangladesh's largest export customers.

The loss of exports will exacerbate issues around the country's dollar reserves, which have plunged by nearly a third in the 12 months through April to a seven-year low, and limited its ability to pay for fuel imports.

"I am deeply sorry for your suffering. I also want to assure you this situation is temporary. We will be back in good condition very soon," Hamid, the state power official, said.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Additional reporting by Sam Jahan; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. 5.50% 11.62 Delayed Quote.-21.20%
APB RESOURCES -2.17% 1.8 End-of-day quote.20.00%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB -1.17% 140.68 Delayed Quote.25.34%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.62% 275.885 Delayed Quote.126.53%
THE GAP, INC. 6.36% 9.12 Delayed Quote.-23.67%
TOPIX INDEX 0.74% 2236.28 Delayed Quote.17.34%
VF CORPORATION 7.23% 19.22 Delayed Quote.-34.37%
WALMART INC. -0.53% 149.02 Delayed Quote.4.96%
All news about AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
12:06pHeatwave in Bangladesh leads to school closures, power cuts
RE
06/05Retailers battle for uncertain back-to-school demand after 'volatile' quarter
RE
06/05Bangladesh to see more power cuts as demand soars - minister
RE
05/31TD Cowen Adjusts American Eagle Outfitters' Price Target to $12 From $15, Keeps Market ..
MT
05/30UBS Trims American Eagle Outfitters' Price Target to $18 From $19, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/26North American Morning Briefing: Investors Await Debt-Ce..
DJ
05/25Consumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Staples Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05/25Nvidia, Ralph Lauren rise; Dollar Tree, American Eagle fall
AQ
05/25Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Slipping Late Thursday
MT
05/25Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Lower in Afternoon Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 4 966 M - -
Net income 2024 204 M - -
Net cash 2024 432 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 11,6x
Yield 2024 3,95%
Capitalization 2 172 M 2 172 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
EV / Sales 2025 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,00 $
Average target price 12,18 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.-21.20%2 172
INDITEX28.89%106 793
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.27.26%75 006
KERING5.55%65 712
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.17%35 266
HENNES & MAURITZ AB25.34%21 103
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer