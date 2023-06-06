Heatwave in Bangladesh leads to school closures, power cuts

* Temperature rises to 41C from 32C ten days ago
* Residents suffer heat stroke, other heat-related issues
* Relief not in sight for the heat - Bangladesh Met office
DHAKA, June 6 (Reuters) - A searing heatwave in
Bangladesh spurred the closure of primary schools this week and
triggered frequent power cuts, worsening conditions for
residents unable to run fans to cool themselves as weather
officials warned relief was not imminent.
The maximum temperature soared to nearly 41 degrees Celsius
(105.8 Fahrenheit) from 32C 10 days ago. The Bangladesh
Meteorological Department warned that there was no end in sight
for the heat.
Scientists have said climate change is contributing to more
frequent, severe, and longer heat waves during summer months.
Bangladesh could face power cuts for two more weeks, said
Nasrul Hamid, minister of state for power, energy and mineral
resources, as a fuel shortage sparked shutdowns of several
power-generating units, including its biggest coal-fired plant.
"Due to the global energy crisis and the unprecedented surge
in international currency markets, we are exposed to this
unwanted load shedding," Hamid said in a Facebook post.
This heatwave comes as the country already grapples with
power cuts that have hurt its economy in recent months,
including its crucial apparel sector that accounts for more than
80% of its exports.
“The weather is unreasonably hot these days but the
hours-long power cuts further add to our miseries,” said Mizanur
Rahman, a shopkeeper in the capital Dhaka.
Residents were seeking medical attention due to the heat.
"We are getting many patients who have suffered heat-stroke
or other heat-related problems," said Shafiqul Islam, a
physician in the northwestern part of the country.
Authorities have been encouraging residents to stay indoors
and drink water, but the heatwave along with power cuts have
also resulted in water shortages in many places.
"The water shortage and the heat are suffocating us,"
said Mohammad Sultan, 52, a rickshaw puller.
"Not a leaf is moving anywhere. There's no shade. It is
becoming tough to pull a rickshaw. Very difficult!," he said.
"I lost over 20 (chickens alone today) due to excessive
heat. The electricity is going off for over two hours at a time.
I can't even sleep properly. I feel so helpless,” chicken seller
Mohaamd Suman, 37, said.
The power crunch could also disrupt summer clothes supplies
for retailers such as Walmart, Gap Inc, H&M
, VF Corp, Zara and American Eagle Outfitters
, some of Bangladesh's largest export customers.
The loss of exports will exacerbate issues around the
country's dollar reserves, which have plunged by nearly a third
in the 12 months through April to a seven-year low, and limited
its ability to pay for fuel imports.
"I am deeply sorry for your suffering. I also want to assure
you this situation is temporary. We will be back in good
condition very soon," Hamid, the state power official, said.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Additional reporting by Sam Jahan;
Editing by Bernadette Baum and Aurora Ellis)