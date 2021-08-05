Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEO   US02553E1064

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Levi Strauss to acquire athletic wear maker Beyond Yoga

08/05/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Jeans are displayed at a Levi Strauss store in New York

(Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co. said on Thursday it would buy apparel maker Beyond Yoga for an undisclosed amount, as it looks to expand its presence in the lucrative leggings category that boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apparel retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch Co, have been ramping up their exposure to the kind of apparel that can be worn at home such as shorts and tanks, as demand for the items surged during pandemic-led lockdowns that kept people indoors.

Levi Strauss said Beyond Yoga, which focuses on body positive apparel, would operate as a standalone division, and potentially contribute over $100 million to the company's net revenue in fiscal 2022.

Last month, Levi's shares climbed after the company forecast a strong full-year profit fueled by a quicker-than-expected rebound in demand for its denims, tops and jackets.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
08/04AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AEO Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Se..
BU
07/28ADAGE : How American Eagle is Tapping Into Teen Trends for Back-to-School
PU
07/28AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : Unveils ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever' Celeb..
BU
07/28WWD : EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Goes Back to School With Snapchat
PU
07/20SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST : Amid online shopping's rise, American Eagle flagship ..
PU
07/18SUNDAY INDEPENDENT : American Eagle Swoops into Jervis Centre
PU
07/12WWD : It Gets Better Project and American Eagle Outfitters to Launch Two New Pro..
PU
06/25THE OTTAWA HERALD : American Eagle Ottawa Distribution Center celebrates 20 year..
PU
06/25AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.(NYSE : AEO) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Grow..
CI
06/25AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.(NYSE : AEO) added to Russell 2000 Growth-Defensi..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 972 M - -
Net income 2022 433 M - -
Net cash 2022 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 5 478 M 5 478 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 21 750
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 32,66 $
Average target price 42,85 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.62.73%5 478
KERING31.17%115 094
INDITEX10.02%105 625
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-20.91%68 655
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.66%42 390
HENNES & MAURITZ AB5.06%34 732