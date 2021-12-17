The #AEAthleticDept Presents: Luke Hughes

Luke Hughes Age: 18 Instagram: @lhughes_06 Hometown: Canton, Michigan On the ice: Defenseman on men's hockey team In the classroom: First-year sports management major

We're pairing up with our favorite college athletes to get to know them better and find out how they wear their AE jeans! Keep reading to learn more about 18-year old ice hockey defenseman & sports management major Luke!

How did you get started playing hockey?

I followed in my big brothers' footsteps and wanted to do everything they were doing. So at 2 years old I got my first pair of skates and have loved it ever since.

Fill in the blank! My favorite thing about hockey is…

Being part of a team is the best part. The speed and competition of the game is also great.

What's your personal style off the field?

I'd describe my style as smooth and stylish. I'm not afraid to stand out.

Something you're looking forward to doing with friends and family this holiday season?

My hockey season is all winter so I spend most my time with my teammates. I look forward to trying to win a Big Ten title and National Championship with them. We are a really tight group and have a lot of fun together.

What important lesson has hockey taught you?

The value of hard work. You can't just work some of the time. It is an all of the time thing

What's your personal style off the ice?

I love a relaxed look. My go-to is jeans and a t-shirt.

Fave outfit you got to wear on the photoshoot?

The one I am wearing when I am on the ice! I love the faded jeans with rips in them and the brown jacket with the hood. The shirt is super comfortable and will be a go-to in my closet. This outfit will keep me warm for the winter and looks good, too.