    AEO   US02553E1064

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/17 01:59:24 pm
22.835 USD   +0.51%
01:49pTHE #AEATHLETICDEPT PRESENTS : Luke Hughes
PU
01:49pTHE #AEATHLETICDEPT PRESENTS : Ziyah Holman
PU
11:39aAMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : Holiday Party Looks for Any Weather
PU
The #AEAthleticDept Presents: Luke Hughes

12/17/2021 | 01:49pm EST
Luke

Hughes

Age: 18

Instagram: @lhughes_06

Hometown: Canton, Michigan

On the ice: Defenseman on men's hockey team

In the classroom: First-year sports management major

We're pairing up with our favorite college athletes to get to know them better and find out how they wear their AE jeans! Keep reading to learn more about 18-year old ice hockey defenseman & sports management major Luke!

How did you get started playing hockey?

I followed in my big brothers' footsteps and wanted to do everything they were doing. So at 2 years old I got my first pair of skates and have loved it ever since.

Fill in the blank! My favorite thing about hockey is…

Being part of a team is the best part. The speed and competition of the game is also great.

What's your personal style off the field?

I'd describe my style as smooth and stylish. I'm not afraid to stand out.

Something you're looking forward to doing with friends and family this holiday season?

My hockey season is all winter so I spend most my time with my teammates. I look forward to trying to win a Big Ten title and National Championship with them. We are a really tight group and have a lot of fun together.

What important lesson has hockey taught you?

The value of hard work. You can't just work some of the time. It is an all of the time thing

What's your personal style off the ice?

I love a relaxed look. My go-to is jeans and a t-shirt.

Fave outfit you got to wear on the photoshoot?

The one I am wearing when I am on the ice! I love the faded jeans with rips in them and the brown jacket with the hood. The shirt is super comfortable and will be a go-to in my closet. This outfit will keep me warm for the winter and looks good, too.

Disclaimer

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 18:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 060 M - -
Net income 2022 472 M - -
Net cash 2022 708 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 3 831 M 3 831 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,72 $
Average target price 39,25 $
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.13.20%3 831
INDITEX6.87%97 997
KERING17.08%97 347
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-25.41%61 972
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.03%38 608
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-4.37%30 094