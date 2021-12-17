The #AEAthleticDept Presents: Ziyah Holman

Ziyah Holman Age: 19 Instagram: @ziyahleigh__ Twitter:@ohhthatszyyy TikTok: @ziyah_holman Hometown: Prince George's County, Maryland Major: Public policy with a minor in law, justice, and social Change

We're pairing up with our favorite college athletes to get to know them better and find out how they wear their AE jeans! Keep reading to learn more about 19-year-old track & field athlete and public policy major Ziyah.

Tell us a little about yourself.

My hobbies include hanging with friends, reading, golfing, listening to music, traveling, and trying new restaurants. I'm currently studying public policy, with aspirations to work within criminal justice reform and public policy.

Fill in the blank! My favorite thing about track & field is…

The experience of a team sport, where you have to work together. I am able to compete against myself and feel encouraged to improve, while simultaneously celebrating team successes. We all work to make each other better!

What's your personal style off the field?

I'd describe my style as smooth and stylish. I'm not afraid to stand out.

Something you're looking forward to doing with friends and family this holiday season?

I am super excited to be able to attend in-person gatherings for the holidays. I love being surrounded by family and being able to build memories and traditions with my twin 6-year-old sisters. My family loves playing games together and visiting new places. I can only imagine what my mom has planned!

What important lesson has track & field taught you?

Confidence. "When you look good, you feel good, you run well." I use this approach in every race. No matter what the end result is, when you have confidence in yourself and your abilities, you are unstoppable and nobody can ever take that from you.