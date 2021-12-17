Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEO   US02553E1064

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/17 01:59:24 pm
22.835 USD   +0.51%
01:49pTHE #AEATHLETICDEPT PRESENTS : Luke Hughes
PU
01:49pTHE #AEATHLETICDEPT PRESENTS : Ziyah Holman
PU
11:39aAMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : Holiday Party Looks for Any Weather
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The #AEAthleticDept Presents: Ziyah Holman

12/17/2021 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ziyah

Holman

Age: 19

Instagram: @ziyahleigh__

Twitter:@ohhthatszyyy

TikTok: @ziyah_holman

Hometown: Prince George's County, Maryland

Major: Public policy with a minor in law, justice, and social Change

We're pairing up with our favorite college athletes to get to know them better and find out how they wear their AE jeans! Keep reading to learn more about 19-year-old track & field athlete and public policy major Ziyah.

Tell us a little about yourself.

My hobbies include hanging with friends, reading, golfing, listening to music, traveling, and trying new restaurants. I'm currently studying public policy, with aspirations to work within criminal justice reform and public policy.

Fill in the blank! My favorite thing about track & field is…

The experience of a team sport, where you have to work together. I am able to compete against myself and feel encouraged to improve, while simultaneously celebrating team successes. We all work to make each other better!

What's your personal style off the field?

I'd describe my style as smooth and stylish. I'm not afraid to stand out.

Something you're looking forward to doing with friends and family this holiday season?

I am super excited to be able to attend in-person gatherings for the holidays. I love being surrounded by family and being able to build memories and traditions with my twin 6-year-old sisters. My family loves playing games together and visiting new places. I can only imagine what my mom has planned!

What important lesson has track & field taught you?

Confidence. "When you look good, you feel good, you run well." I use this approach in every race. No matter what the end result is, when you have confidence in yourself and your abilities, you are unstoppable and nobody can ever take that from you.

What's your personal style off the track?

Natural and relaxed, yet striking. I enjoy neutral tones that reflect a minimalist and earthy feel. My goal is to feel confident and comfortable in what I wear, so I shoot for more baggy, lightweight, and airy looks.

When it comes to track & field, who do you look up to?

I look up to Allyson Felix. She is a fierce competitor and a mom. She didn't allow the constraints of gender and expectations stop her. When told no, she figured out a new way. She is an advocate for women in sports and unapologetic about her success and the work required to maintain excellence.

Fave outfit you got to wear on the photoshoot?

I love the jeggings because they are so comfortable and stretchy. And the plaid shacket is my favorite piece because it's so warm and versatile. As an athlete, it is often difficult to find clothes that fit comfortably on my frame and are stylish. My days are filled with classes, meetings, practices, and lots of travel. I appreciate clothing I can utilize in different settings.

Disclaimer

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 18:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
01:49pTHE #AEATHLETICDEPT PRESENTS : Luke Hughes
PU
01:49pTHE #AEATHLETICDEPT PRESENTS : Ziyah Holman
PU
11:39aAMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : Holiday Party Looks for Any Weather
PU
12/14American Eagle Outfitters Announces Participation in the 2022 ICR Conference
BU
12/14GLOSSY 50 2021 : Michael Rempell, Chief Operating Officer at American Eagle Outfitters, In..
PU
12/14India's Aditya Birla Fashion to buy exclusive rights to Reebok in India
RE
12/13NYLON : Chase Stokes Has Some Holiday Gift Suggestions For You
PU
12/13Rewards Bunny Launches Web Browser Extension
AQ
12/09AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/02AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AEO Shines A Light on Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) No Place ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 060 M - -
Net income 2022 472 M - -
Net cash 2022 708 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 3 831 M 3 831 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,72 $
Average target price 39,25 $
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.13.20%3 831
INDITEX6.87%97 997
KERING17.08%97 347
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-25.41%61 972
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.03%38 608
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-4.37%30 094