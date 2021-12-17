The #AEAthleticDept Presents: Ziyah Holman

Ziyah
Holman
Age: 19
Instagram: @ziyahleigh__
Twitter:@ohhthatszyyy
TikTok: @ziyah_holman
Hometown: Prince George's County, Maryland
Major: Public policy with a minor in law, justice, and social Change
Tell us a little about yourself.
My hobbies include hanging with friends, reading, golfing, listening to music, traveling, and trying new restaurants. I'm currently studying public policy, with aspirations to work within criminal justice reform and public policy.
Fill in the blank! My favorite thing about track & field is…
The experience of a team sport, where you have to work together. I am able to compete against myself and feel encouraged to improve, while simultaneously celebrating team successes. We all work to make each other better!
What's your personal style off the field?
I'd describe my style as smooth and stylish. I'm not afraid to stand out.
Something you're looking forward to doing with friends and family this holiday season?
I am super excited to be able to attend in-person gatherings for the holidays. I love being surrounded by family and being able to build memories and traditions with my twin 6-year-old sisters. My family loves playing games together and visiting new places. I can only imagine what my mom has planned!
What important lesson has track & field taught you?
Confidence. "When you look good, you feel good, you run well." I use this approach in every race. No matter what the end result is, when you have confidence in yourself and your abilities, you are unstoppable and nobody can ever take that from you.
What's your personal style off the track?
Natural and relaxed, yet striking. I enjoy neutral tones that reflect a minimalist and earthy feel. My goal is to feel confident and comfortable in what I wear, so I shoot for more baggy, lightweight, and airy looks.
When it comes to track & field, who do you look up to?
I look up to Allyson Felix. She is a fierce competitor and a mom. She didn't allow the constraints of gender and expectations stop her. When told no, she figured out a new way. She is an advocate for women in sports and unapologetic about her success and the work required to maintain excellence.
Fave outfit you got to wear on the photoshoot?
I love the jeggings because they are so comfortable and stretchy. And the plaid shacket is my favorite piece because it's so warm and versatile. As an athlete, it is often difficult to find clothes that fit comfortably on my frame and are stylish. My days are filled with classes, meetings, practices, and lots of travel. I appreciate clothing I can utilize in different settings.