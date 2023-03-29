Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEO   US02553E1064

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:29:35 2023-03-29 pm EDT
13.08 USD   -0.27%
12:23pWwd : American Eagle and E.l.f. Cosmetics Collaborate on Denim-Inspired Beauty Collection
PU
11:18aUBS Adjusts American Eagle Outfitters Price Target to $19 From $22, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/28RADAR to Launch New Technology in American Eagle Stores
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WWD: American Eagle and E.l.f. Cosmetics Collaborate on Denim-Inspired Beauty Collection

03/29/2023 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By: Kristopher Fraser | Link to article

Two of Gen Z 's favorite brands have teamed on a collection for denim and beauty lovers. American Eagle Outfitters and E.l.f. Cosmetics are launching unique makeup products with denim-inspired packaging.

When E.l.f. chief marketing officer Kory Marchisotto and American Eagle chief marketing officer Craig Brommers met more than two years ago, they instantly clicked.

"We quickly recognized the kindred spirits our brands shared and we shared as marketing officers," Marchisotto said. "If you look at what both E.l.f. and American Eagle are capable of, we both shape youth culture and create endless opportunities for self-expression through personal style and color, whether it's makeup at E.l.f. or clothes at American Eagle. Bringing our brands together was not only magic for our respective communities, but also a reflection of our combined vision or the best in denim, the bets in beauty and the best in culture."

Brommers was excited at the prospect of collaborating with E.l.f. because he felt no other brand has done collaborations quite like they have in the past few years, especially in the cosmetics industry - this is American Eagle's very first beauty collaboration.

Items offered in the collection include the Denim Daze eye shadow palette, the Perfect pHIT Lip Balm, the Get Cheeky clay mask and the Eyes Lips Jeans makeup bag. Marchisotto and Brommers are particularly proud of the makeup bag as it is a cosmetics pouch made from actual American Eagle jeans. Details of the makeup bag include pockets, jean flies and button closures, giving the true impression of being a pair of reworked jeans. Price points for the collection range from $8 to $24.

While the denim for the bag itself isn't repurposed, Brommers said the denim used is still in line with American Eagle's commitment to sustainability. In 2019, American Eagle laid out sustainability goals for 2023, including committing to recycling half of the water in its laundries, reducing water usage by 30 percent in its jeans, removing hazardous chemicals from wastewater, ensuring all cotton is sustainably sourced and recycling bras and jeans in stores.

"This was a perfect marriage of our two teams coming together," Brommers said. "We brought our two superhero product development teams together, and they had an incredible brainstorming session to try and understand each other's brands. Both teams stopped to think about what our customers want to see from us and what we are known for. Both American Eagle and E.l.f. used their innovative capabilities to custom this collaboration and bring together the beauty audience and iconic parts of the American Eagle brand."

The launch of the products is supported by a "selfie to belfie" campaign in honor of the Get Cheeky clay mask, which is ideal for the face and butt. The campaign will include a specially penned song, a belfie kit and an invitation to post selfies and belfies on social media.

Both companies' business strategies are proving to be successful among Gen Z. Earlier this month, American Eagle topped profit growth estimates. According to investment banking company Piper Sandler's annual Gen Z survey of 14,500 U.S. teens, E.l.f. was the number-one makeup brand among the demographic.

"I think the reason E.l.f. has been able to propel itself among Gen Z is because we're unafraid to take strong positions that Gen Z really cares about," Marchisotto said. "One of the things we found is this generation wants to know who our CEO is. They want to know who our executive staff is. They really want to know what this company is they are buying from because they see shopping as a mirror image of their values. This generation wants to change the future every purchase they make."

"Gen Z really wants that engage with brands that start with the mindset that they are a blank canvas," Brommers said. "Gen Z wants to build themselves through individual expression at a moment in time. Both E.l.f. and American Eagle represent inclusivity, they represent individuality and they let customers engage with whoever they want to be. That's why Gen Z loves us."

The E.l.f. Cosmetics and American Eagle collection officially launches Thursday at 9 a.m. EST on elfcosmetics.com, ae.com and at American Eagle flagships.

Attachments

Disclaimer

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 16:22:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
12:23pWwd : American Eagle and E.l.f. Cosmetics Collaborate on Denim-Inspired Beauty Collection
PU
11:18aUBS Adjusts American Eagle Outfitters Price Target to $19 From $22, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
03/28RADAR to Launch New Technology in American Eagle Stores
BU
03/27E.l.f. Beauty, American Eagle to Launch Makeup, Skincare Products
MT
03/21Relative of wealthy US retail family gets prison for insider trading
RE
03/13AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
03/02JPMorgan Adjusts American Eagle Outfitters Price Target to $14 From $17, Maintains Neut..
MT
03/01American Eagle Outfitters Posts Higher Fiscal Q4 Earnings, Slightly Lower Revenue; Shar..
MT
03/01American Eagle : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/01Wwd : American Eagle Profit Growth Tops Estimates
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 5 104 M - -
Net income 2024 235 M - -
Net cash 2024 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 11,6x
Yield 2024 3,26%
Capitalization 2 564 M 2 564 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
EV / Sales 2025 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,11 $
Average target price 15,91 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Mathias Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Rempell Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Janice E. Page Independent Director
Cary D. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.-6.09%2 564
INDITEX18.31%99 192
KERING21.01%76 250
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.4.22%65 487
ROSS STORES, INC.-13.30%35 279
HENNES & MAURITZ AB8.61%19 212
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer