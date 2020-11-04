American Electric Power : AEP Energy Partners Seeks Wind and Solar Energy in Ohio and ERCOT

November 04, 2020

AEP Energy Partners Seeks Wind and Solar Energy in Ohio and ERCOT SHARE:

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2020- AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), a subsidiary of American Electric Power Company (Nasdaq: AEP), is seeking proposals for off-take from new solar and new wind facilities located in Ohio and ERCOT.

For the Ohio sited projects, the company is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 10, 12 or 15 years for solar or wind facilities that begin operation between 2021 and 2023.

For the ERCOT sited projects, the company is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 12 years or less for solar facilities that begin operation between 2021 and 2023. Proposals with alternative terms will be accepted. Accepted bids will be at AEPEP's discretion.

AEPEP will use the contracted offtake to support the company's growing loads in Ohio and Texas, including the recently passed City of Columbus Electric Service Aggregation Program.

Notice of intent to bid must be received by AEPEP by Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Proposal packages are due no later than 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 and should be submitted by e-mail to beduckworth@aepes.com. Complete details about the Requests for Proposals are available at http://aep.com/rfp or by calling Ben Duckworth at (614) 583-7453.

