American Electric Power : AEP Energy Partners Seeks Wind and Solar Energy in Ohio and ERCOT

11/04/2020 | 01:51pm EST

November 04, 2020

AEP Energy Partners Seeks Wind and Solar Energy in Ohio and ERCOT
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2020- AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), a subsidiary of American Electric Power Company (Nasdaq: AEP), is seeking proposals for off-take from new solar and new wind facilities located in Ohio and ERCOT.

For the Ohio sited projects, the company is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 10, 12 or 15 years for solar or wind facilities that begin operation between 2021 and 2023.

For the ERCOT sited projects, the company is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 12 years or less for solar facilities that begin operation between 2021 and 2023. Proposals with alternative terms will be accepted. Accepted bids will be at AEPEP's discretion.

AEPEP will use the contracted offtake to support the company's growing loads in Ohio and Texas, including the recently passed City of Columbus Electric Service Aggregation Program.

Notice of intent to bid must be received by AEPEP by Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Proposal packages are due no later than 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 and should be submitted by e-mail to beduckworth@aepes.com. Complete details about the Requests for Proposals are available at http://aep.com/rfp or by calling Ben Duckworth at (614) 583-7453.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 18:50:00 UTC

