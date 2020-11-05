Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Electric Power    AEP

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER

(AEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Electric Power : AEP Plans Removal of 1,633MW of Coal-Fueled Generation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 03:50pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

American Electric Power Co. Inc. on Thursday said compliance plans it intends to file with the Environmental Protection Agency will lead to the removal of 1,633MW of coal-fueled generation from its fleet by the end of 2028.

AEP will file compliance plans this month for the EPA's Coal Combustion Residuals rule that indicate the company will retire the 580MW Pirkey Plant in Hallsville, Texas, in 2023 and stop using coal at its 1,053MW Welsh Plant in Pittsburg, Texas, in 2028.

The company also said it will build dry bottom ash handling systems or new lined ash ponds that meet the EPA Coal Combustion Residuals and Effluent Limitation Guidelines at four additional plants, adding "existing ash ponds at these sites will be closed, and the ash will be moved to regulated landfills."

Nicholas K. Akins, AEP's chairman, president and chief executive, said "As we look at the future of our power plant fleet, we've balanced the remaining life and economic viability of each of our coal-fueled generating units with other options for delivering power to our customers." He added "We continue to add lower cost, cleaner resources, like renewables and natural gas, as we diversify our generating fleet to benefit our customers and the environment."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 1549ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER 0.80% 90.705 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
03:50pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Plans Removal of 1,633MW of Coal-Fueled Generation
DJ
03:12pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP CCR and ELG Compliance Plans Will Remove Additiona..
PU
09:06aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Energy Partners Seeks Wind and Solar Energy in Ohi..
AQ
11/04AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Energy Partners Seeks Wind and Solar Energy in Ohi..
PU
11/03AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Aep announces leadership changes to expand experiences..
AQ
11/02AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Shuffles Executives
DJ
11/02AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Announces Leadership Changes to Expand Experiences..
PU
11/02AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fina..
AQ
10/30AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Energy Signs PPA for Output from New Savion 200-MW..
AQ
10/23AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Reports Strong Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 817 M - -
Net income 2020 2 138 M - -
Net Debt 2020 31 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 3,13%
Capitalization 44 749 M 44 749 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,83x
EV / Sales 2021 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 17 408
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 95,68 $
Last Close Price 90,15 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley M. Weaver Vice President-Operations
Brian X. Tierney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg Filipkowski Vice President-Information Technology
Therace Risch Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-4.66%44 729
NEXTERA ENERGY21.11%143 639
ENEL S.P.A.4.19%87 686
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.34%76 622
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.14%69 406
ORSTED A/S52.10%69 255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group