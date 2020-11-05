American Electric Power : AEP Plans Removal of 1,633MW of Coal-Fueled Generation

By Stephen Nakrosis



American Electric Power Co. Inc. on Thursday said compliance plans it intends to file with the Environmental Protection Agency will lead to the removal of 1,633MW of coal-fueled generation from its fleet by the end of 2028.

AEP will file compliance plans this month for the EPA's Coal Combustion Residuals rule that indicate the company will retire the 580MW Pirkey Plant in Hallsville, Texas, in 2023 and stop using coal at its 1,053MW Welsh Plant in Pittsburg, Texas, in 2028.

The company also said it will build dry bottom ash handling systems or new lined ash ponds that meet the EPA Coal Combustion Residuals and Effluent Limitation Guidelines at four additional plants, adding "existing ash ponds at these sites will be closed, and the ash will be moved to regulated landfills."

Nicholas K. Akins, AEP's chairman, president and chief executive, said "As we look at the future of our power plant fleet, we've balanced the remaining life and economic viability of each of our coal-fueled generating units with other options for delivering power to our customers." He added "We continue to add lower cost, cleaner resources, like renewables and natural gas, as we diversify our generating fleet to benefit our customers and the environment."

