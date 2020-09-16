Log in
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER    AEP

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER

(AEP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Electric Power : Transferring Corporate Unit Listings to Nasdaq

09/16/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

American Electric Power Co. on Wednesday said it will transfer the securities exchange listing of two series of 6.125% corporate units to the Nasdaq Stock Market, effective October 1.

The units currently list on the New York Stock Exchange, the company said, adding their last day of trade on that exchange will be Sept. 30.

"Upon transfer, Corporate Units AEP PR B and AEP PR C will trade under the new ticker symbols AEPPL and AEPPZ, respectively," AEP said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 731 M - -
Net income 2020 2 132 M - -
Net Debt 2020 31 803 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 3,53%
Capitalization 39 692 M 39 692 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,54x
EV / Sales 2021 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 17 408
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 92,68 $
Last Close Price 80,00 $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley M. Weaver Vice President-Operations
Brian X. Tierney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg Filipkowski Vice President-Information Technology
Therace Risch Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-15.35%39 692
NEXTERA ENERGY22.11%144 789
ENEL S.P.A.7.88%91 870
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.29%78 915
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.52%67 895
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.41%62 107
