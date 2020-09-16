American Electric Power : Transferring Corporate Unit Listings to Nasdaq

By Stephen Nakrosis

American Electric Power Co. on Wednesday said it will transfer the securities exchange listing of two series of 6.125% corporate units to the Nasdaq Stock Market, effective October 1.

The units currently list on the New York Stock Exchange, the company said, adding their last day of trade on that exchange will be Sept. 30.

"Upon transfer, Corporate Units AEP PR B and AEP PR C will trade under the new ticker symbols AEPPL and AEPPZ, respectively," AEP said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com