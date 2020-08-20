Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Electric Power    AEP

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER

(AEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against American Electric Power Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against American Electric Power Company, Inc. (“AEP” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AEP) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 2, 2016 and July 24, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AEP engaged in a scheme described as “the largest public corruption case in Ohio history.” The Company covertly funded political organizations to bribe politicians to pass Ohio House Bill 6, to the Company’s benefit. The Company also engaged in a misleading advertising campaign related to the bill. The Company improperly subverted a citizen’s ballot to repeal HB6. Despite claiming to protect its customers’ interests, the Company sought a state-mandated surcharge on their bills. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AEP, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
05:51pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
04:22pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against American Electri..
BU
09:29aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Aep renewables purchases invenergy share of desert sky..
AQ
08/17AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cre..
AQ
08/11AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Announces Pricing of Equity Units to Fund Capital ..
PU
08/07AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06AEP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Management's discussion and analysis of financial cond..
AQ
08/06AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
08/05AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Aep energy partners seeks wind and solar energy in pjm
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 731 M - -
Net income 2020 2 134 M - -
Net Debt 2020 31 914 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 3,49%
Capitalization 40 149 M 40 149 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,58x
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 17 408
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 92,68 $
Last Close Price 80,92 $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley M. Weaver Vice President-Operations
Brian X. Tierney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg Filipkowski Vice President-Information Technology
Therace Risch Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-14.38%40 149
NEXTERA ENERGY16.59%138 247
ENEL S.P.A.11.21%95 132
IBERDROLA17.59%80 376
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.89%65 411
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.47%60 055
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group