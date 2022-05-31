Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Electric Power Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEP   US0255371017

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.

(AEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/31 03:26:51 pm EDT
102.65 USD   -0.89%
02:29pAEP's SWEPCO seeks approval for wind, solar projects totaling 999 MW
RE
11:43aAmerican Electric Power Unit to Invest $2.2 Billion in Renewable Energy Projects
MT
05/26Argus Raises American Electric Power Company's Price Target to $112 From $102, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AEP's SWEPCO seeks approval for wind, solar projects totaling 999 MW

05/31/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 31 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Co said on Monday its subsidiary Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) was seeking approval from regulators in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas for three renewable energy projects totaling 999 megawatts (MW).

The projects represent a $2.2 billion investment in clean, cost-effective resources, AEP said in a press release.

SWEPCO is seeking approval to acquire the 200 MW Mooringsport solar project in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, the 200.6 MW Diversion wind project in Baylor County, Texas, and the 598.4 MW Wagon Wheel wind project spanning Logan, Garfield and Noble counties in Oklahoma, it said.

"Following state regulatory approvals, AEP will file with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for approval to transfer the projects from Invenergy," which is developing the three projects, the press release said.

Diversion was expected to reach commercial operation in December 2024 and Mooringsport and Wagon Wheel were expected to be ready by December 2025, it added. (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
02:29pAEP's SWEPCO seeks approval for wind, solar projects totaling 999 MW
RE
11:43aAmerican Electric Power Unit to Invest $2.2 Billion in Renewable Energy Projects
MT
05/26Argus Raises American Electric Power Company's Price Target to $112 From $102, Maintain..
MT
05/24INSIDER SELL : American Electric Power Co
MT
05/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts American Electric Power's Price Target to $113 from $117, Keeps ..
MT
05/19AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Releases 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report
PU
05/18GridPoint Partners with Public Service Company of Oklahoma and ICF to Launch Strategic ..
AQ
05/17Datamatics Bags Automatic Fare Collection Contract for Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor of NC..
MT
05/09INSIDER SELL : American Electric Power Co
MT
05/09INSIDER SELL : American Electric Power Co
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 056 M - -
Net income 2022 2 274 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 377 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 53 188 M 53 188 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,31x
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 16 688
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 103,57 $
Average target price 106,81 $
Spread / Average Target 3,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Julia A. Sloat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Therace M. Risch EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Lisa M. Barton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda A. Goodspeed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.16.41%53 188
NEXTERA ENERGY-17.06%152 111
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.06%88 077
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.92%80 826
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.72%76 110
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.40%69 164