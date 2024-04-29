2024 GRI & SASB Standards Report - Statement of Use

AEP's 2024 GRI & SASB Standards report supplements the Company's Corporate Sustainability Report, providing a comprehensive view of additional quantitative metrics and qualitative narrative in guidance with the GRI Standards and Electric Utility Sector Supplement, as well as SASB's standards for Electric Utilities & Power Generators. These standards are voluntary reporting frameworks used by organizations around the world as a basis for providing decision- useful, industry-based disclosure on sustainability issues. This report is also in alignment with the ISSB S1 Standards: General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information.

Quantitative data and qualitative statements reflect 2023 performance year.

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Tominack

Director, Corporate Sustainability American Electric Power matominack@aep.com

Madeline Miller

Coordinator, Corporate Sustainability

American Electric Power

mjmiller5@aep.com

2