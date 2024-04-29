AEP's 2024 SASB &
GRI Standards Report
In Alignment with ISSB S1
2024 GRI & SASB Standards Report - Statement of Use
AEP's 2024 GRI & SASB Standards report supplements the Company's Corporate Sustainability Report, providing a comprehensive view of additional quantitative metrics and qualitative narrative in guidance with the GRI Standards and Electric Utility Sector Supplement, as well as SASB's standards for Electric Utilities & Power Generators. These standards are voluntary reporting frameworks used by organizations around the world as a basis for providing decision- useful, industry-based disclosure on sustainability issues. This report is also in alignment with the ISSB S1 Standards: General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information.
Quantitative data and qualitative statements reflect 2023 performance year.
For more information, please contact:
Melissa Tominack
Director, Corporate Sustainability American Electric Power matominack@aep.com
Madeline Miller
Coordinator, Corporate Sustainability
American Electric Power
mjmiller5@aep.com
Data Request
Response
Greenhouse Gas Emissions & Energy Resource Planning
IF-EU-110a.1
ESG Data Center:Environment > Emissions
(1) Gross global Scope 1 emissions,
AEP's Climate Impact Analysis
percentage covered under
(2) emissions-limiting regulations,
2023 CDP Climate Report
and
*Reflects 2022 performance year. 2023 performance will be
(3) emissions-reporting regulations
published mid-2024
IF-EU-110a.2
Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions
Electric Company
State
CO2 Lbs./MWh
associated with power deliveries
AEP (Parent Company)1
--
1,079
AEP-Ohio2
OH
953
AEP-Appalachian Power3
VA/WV
1,438
AEP-Indiana Michigan Power4 and 5
IN/MI
432
AEP-Kingsport Power
TN
933
AEP-Wheeling Power
WV
1,432
AEP-Public Service Company of
OK
Oklahoma6
1,055
AEP-Southwest Electric Power
AR/LA/TX
Company7
1,258
AEP-Kentucky Power
KY
1,373
Notes:
- Rates shown are in CO2 Lbs./MWh not CO2e Lbs./MWh
- Rates shown are equivalent to EEI Resource Mix Residual Rates
-
Competitive Businesses not included. AEP Gen Resources, AEP Energy Partners (AEP Texas/TNC), AEP Renewables, AEP Onsite Partners
1. Includes Energy Furnished Without Charge in Electricity Delivered from Purchased Power (Column G) (Power purchased directly by customers from other providers)
2. AEP Ohio Purchased generation is to service Ohio Customers that have not chosen an alternative supplier. MWh's and Emission rates effected by REC activity 3. APCO had Specified Products. MWh's and Emission rates effected by REC activity
4. I&M data includes their 100% of Rockport 1 only
5. I&M had Specified Products. MWh's and Emission rates effected by REC activity
6. PSO had Specified Products. MWh's and Emission rates effected by REC activity
7. SWEPCO had Specified Products. MWh's and Emission rates effected by REC activity
IF-EU-110a.3
Discussion of long-term and short-
AEP's Climate Impact Analysis pp. 22-34
term strategy or plan to manage
Scope 1 emissions, emissions
2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Energy Transition
reduction targets, and an analysis of
performance against those targets
2023 CDP Climate Report
*Reflects 2022 performance year. 2023 performance will be
published mid-2024
Air Quality
IF-EU120a.1
ESG Data Center:Environment > Emissions
Air emissions of the following
pollutants:
2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Energy Transition
(1) NOx (excluding N2O)
(2) SOx,
TRI Reports Page
(3) particulate matter (PM10),
(4) lead (Pb), and
2023 CDP Climate Report
(5) mercury (Hg)
*Reflects 2022 performance year. 2023 performance will be
Percentage of each in or near areas
published mid-2024
of dense population
Water Management
IF-EU140a.1
ESG Data Center:Environment > Water
(1) Total water withdrawn
2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Water Management
(2) total water consumed,
percentage of each in regions with
2023 CDP Water Report
High or Extremely High Baseline
*Reflects 2022 performance year. 2023 performance will be
Water Stress
published mid-2024
IF-EU140a.2
Number of incidents of non-
2023 CDP Water Report
compliance associated with water
*Reflects 2022 performance year. 2023 performance will be
quantity and/or quality permits,
published mid-2024
standards, and regulations
IF-EU140a.3
2023 CDP Water Report
Description of water management
*Reflects 2022 performance year. 2023 performance will be
risks and discussion of strategies and
published mid-2024
practices to mitigate those risks
AEP's Climate Impact Analysis pg. 57-65
2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Water Management
Coal Ash Management
IF-EU150a.1
ESG Data Center:Environment > Waste
Amount of coal combustion residuals
(CCR) generated; percentage
2023 Corporate Sustainability Report: Waste Management
recycled
IF-EU150a.3
Description of coal combustion
products (CCPs) management
CCR Rule Compliance
policies and procedures for active
and inactive operations
Energy Affordability
Retail rates for residential customers can be found on operating
IF-EU-240a.1
company websites.
Average retail electric rate for
AEP Ohio
(1) residential
AEP Texas
(2) commercial
Appalachian Power
(3) industrial customers
Indiana Michigan Power
Kentucky Power
Public Service Company of Oklahoma
Southwestern Electric Power Company
IF-EU-240a.3
Number of residential customer
ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Customer
electric disconnections for non-
payment, percentage reconnected
within 30 days
IF-EU-240a.4
AEP's Climate Impact Analysis pp. 75-78
Discussion of impact of external
2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Customer Care and Support
factors on customer affordability of
electricity, including the economic
2023 CDP Climate Report
conditions of the service territory
*Reflects 2022 performance year. 2023 performance will be
published mid-2024
Workforce Health and Safety
IF-EU320a.1
(1) Total recordable incident rate
(TRIR)
ESG Data Center:Social > Safety & Health
(2) fatality rate
(3) near miss frequency rate (NMFR)
2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Safety & Health
for (a) direct employees and (b)
contract employees
End-use Efficiency & Demand
IF-EU-420a.2
ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Grid Reliability
Percentage of electric load served by
2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Customer Care and Support
smart grid technology
IF-EU-420a.3
ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Customer
Customer electricity savings from
2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Customer Care and Support
efficiency measures, by market
Energy Efficiency information by OpCo:
AEP Ohio
AEP Texas
Appalachian Power
Indiana Michigan Power
Kentucky Power
Public Service Company of Oklahoma
Southwestern Electric Power Company
Nuclear Safety & Emergency Management
IF-EU540a.1
AEP has two nuclear power units operating at the Cook Nuclear
Total number of nuclear power units,
Plant in Michigan
broken down by results of most
recent independent safety review
Indiana Michigan Cook Nuclear Plant
IF-EU540a.2
Cook Nuclear Plant Emergency Plan
Description of efforts to manage
2023 Form 10K: Pdf pp. 23 & 28
nuclear safety and emergency
preparedness
Grid Resiliency
IF-EU-550a.1
Number of incidents of non-
See page 14 of this report
compliance with physical and/or
cybersecurity standards or
regulations
IF-EU-550a.2
(1) System Average Interruption
Duration Index (SAIDI)
(2) System Average Interruption
ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Grid Reliability
Frequency Index (SAIFI)
(3) Customer Average Interruption
Duration Index (CAIDI), inclusive of
major event days
Activity Metrics
IF-EU-000.A
Number of:
(1) residential
ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Customer
(2) commercial,
(3) industrial customers served
IF-EU-000.B
2023 Form 10K: pg. 72, 101
Total electricity delivered to:
Vertically Integrated and
(1) residential
Customer Type
Transmission and Distribution
(2) commercial
Utilities Total (Millions of KWhs)
(3) industrial
Residential
56,389
(4) all other retail customers
Commercial
53,900
(5) wholesale customers
Industrial
60,719
Other
2,974
Total Retail
173,982
Wholesale
15,323
Total KWhs
189,305
IF-EU-000.C
Length of transmission and
ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Grid > Reliability
distribution lines
IF-EU-000.D
Total electricity generated,
ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Energy
percentage by major energy source,
percentage in regulated markets
IF-EU-000.E
ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Generation
Total wholesale electricity purchased
EEI ESG Report for Investors(to be updated mid-2024)
Metric Number
GRI Data Requests
AEP Response
GRI 2 General Disclosures 2021
The Organization and its Reporting Practices
American Electric Power Company Inc.
1 Riverside Plaza
Columbus, Ohio 43215-2373
614 716-1000
GRI 2-1
Organizational Details
Regulated States Served: Arkansas, Indiana,
Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma,
Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia
AEP Facts
2023 Form 10K
GRI 2-2
Entities included in the organization's
AEP Businesses
sustainability reporting
2023 Form 10KPDF pg. 1
Annual Reporting Period: This Report covers
data from January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023
*Unless otherwise Stated
GRI 2-3
Reporting period, frequency and
Contact Points: See contacts stated on page 2
contact point
Learn more about AEP's Reporting:
AEP's Business Strategy
Responsible Business Practices
GRI 2-4
Restatements of information
No Significant Restatements
GRI 2-5
External assurance
Audit Statement
Board Statement
Activities and Workers
Activities: Electricity Generation, Transmission,
and Distribution
AEP Businesses
Markets Served: Regulated Utilities: Arkansas,
Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio,
Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West
GRI 2-6
Activities, value chain, and other
Virginia
business relationships
Other information:
AEP Facts
2023 Form 10K
Supply Chain Management
AEP's Supplier Code of Conduct
For further supplier information, see appendix 2
GRI 2-7
Employees
See Appendix 1
*Includes EEO-1 report summary
GRI 2-8
Workers who are not employees
Safety & Health
Business to Business
Governance
Board Facts & FAQ
Board Committees
GRI 2-9
Governance structure and composition
AEP Leadership
2024 Proxy Statement
Governance
GRI 2-10
Nomination and selection of the
2024 Proxy Statement
highest governance body
Independent Board Chair: Sara Martinez Tucker
GRI 2-11
Chair of the highest governance body
2024 Proxy Statement
GRI 2-12
Role of the highest governance body in
CEO Message
Chief Sustainability Officer Message
overseeing the management of impacts
2024 Proxy Statement
Delegation of responsibility for
Board Statement
GRI 2-13
AEP's Business Strategy
managing impacts
Responsible Business Practices
Risk Management
GRI 2-14
Role of the highest governance body in
AEP's Climate Impact Analysis
sustainability reporting
Board Facts & FAQs
GRI 2-15
Conflicts of interest
AEP's Principles of Corporate Governance
AEP's Principles of Business Conductpg. 16-25
GRI 2-16
Communication of critical concerns
and 54-60
GRI 2-17
Collective knowledge of the highest
governance body
2024 Proxy Statement
GRI 2-18
Evaluation of the performance of the
2023 Form 10K
highest governance body
AEP's Principles of Corporate Governance
GRI 2-19
Remuneration policies
AEP's Principles of Business Conduct
GRI 2-20
Process to determine remuneration
GRI 2-21
Annual total compensation ratio
Strategy, policies and practices
CEO Message
Statement on sustainable development
Chief Sustainability Officer Message
GRI 2-22
AEP's Business Strategy
strategy
Responsible Business Practices
Energy Transition
GRI 2-23
Policy commitments
Risk Management
GRI 2-24
Embedding policy commitments
Reports and Policies
AEP Principles of Business Conduct
Environment
AEP Principles of Business Conduct
GRI 2-25
Processes to remediate negative
2023 CDP Water Report
impacts
2023 CDP Climate Report
*CDP reports reflect 2022 performance year.
2023 performance will be published mid-2024
Mechanisms for seeking advice and
AEP Principles of Business Conductpg. 56-59
GRI 2-26
AEP's Supplier Code of Conductpg. 5
raising concerns
AEP's Human Rights Policypg. 5
Economic Impact
GRI 2-27
Compliance with laws and regulations
Political Engagement
Environmental Compliance
Political Engagement Policy
AEP's Principles of Business Conduct
GRI 2-28
Membership associations
AEP's Supplier Code of Conduct
AEP's Human Rights Policy
Trade Association Climate Lobbying Report
Stakeholder Engagement
GRI 2-29
Approach to stakeholder engagement
Stakeholder Engagement
Labor Relations
GRI 2-30
Collective bargaining agreements
AEP's Supplier Code of Conduct
AEP's Human Rights Policy
GRI 3 Material Topics 2021
Disclosures on material topics
GRI 3-1
Process to determine material topics
AEP's Business Strategy
GRI 3-2
List of material topics
Responsible Business Practices
Monitoring Sustainability-Related Risks &
GRI 3-3
Management of material topics
Opportunities
Stakeholder Engagement
GRI 200
Economic Impact
GRI 3-3
Material Topic Management Approach:
See Appendix 3
Economic Impact
Economic Impact
GRI 201-1
Direct Economic Value Generated and
Distributed
ESG Data Center:Social > Community Impact
Financial Implications and Other Risks
Energy Transition
GRI 201-2
and Opportunities Due to Climate
AEP's Climate Impact Analysis
Change
GRI 201-3
Defined Benefit Plan Obligations and
Workforce Planning & Development
Other Retirement Plans
GRI 202-1
Ratio of Standard Entry Level Wage by
See Appendix 4
Gender Compared to Local Min Wage
GRI 202-2
Proportion of Senior Management
See Appendix 5
Hired from the Local Community
GRI 203-1
Infrastructure Investments and
Economic Impact
Services Supported
Energy Transition
See Appendix 3
GRI 203-2
Significant Indirect Economic Impacts
Economic Impact
ESG Data Center: Operational and Financial >
Economic
ESG Data Center:Social > Community Impact
GRI 204-1
Proportion of Spending on Local
Supply Chain Management
Suppliers
ESG Data Center:Social > Supplier Diversity
Ethics and Compliance
GRI 3-3
Material Topic Management Approach:
Ethics and Compliance
GRI 205-1
Operations Assessed for Risks Related
AEP's Anti-Corruption Policy
to Corruption
Ethics and Compliance
Communication and Training about
AEP's Principles of Business Conduct
GRI 205-2
Anti-Corruption Policies and
Procedures
2023: There were no relevant controversies, no
legal actions pending or completed during this
Legal Actions for Anti-Competitive
reporting period for anti-competitive behavior
or violations of anti-trust and monopoly
GRI 206-1
Behavior, Anti-trust, and Monopoly
legislation.
Practices
AEP's Anti-Corruption Policy
AEP's Principles of Business Conductpg. 14-32
GRI 207-1
Approach to tax
2023 Form 10K
GRI 300
Materials
GRI 301-1
Materials Used by Weight or Volume
Waste Management
GRI 301-2
Recycled Input Materials Used
ESG Data Center: Environment > Waste
Facility Energy Consumption
GRI 302-1
GRI 302-1 Energy Consumption Within
Customer Care & Support
the Organization
GRI 302-4
GRI 302-4 Reduction of Energy
ESG Data Center:Operational and Performance
Consumption
> Energy > Facility Energy Performance
Water
GRI 3-3
Material Topic Management Approach:
Water Management
Water
GRI 303-1
Water Withdrawal by Source
ESG Data Center:Environment > Water
