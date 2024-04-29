AEP's 2024 SASB &

GRI Standards Report

In Alignment with ISSB S1

2024 GRI & SASB Standards Report - Statement of Use

AEP's 2024 GRI & SASB Standards report supplements the Company's Corporate Sustainability Report, providing a comprehensive view of additional quantitative metrics and qualitative narrative in guidance with the GRI Standards and Electric Utility Sector Supplement, as well as SASB's standards for Electric Utilities & Power Generators. These standards are voluntary reporting frameworks used by organizations around the world as a basis for providing decision- useful, industry-based disclosure on sustainability issues. This report is also in alignment with the ISSB S1 Standards: General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information.

Quantitative data and qualitative statements reflect 2023 performance year.

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Tominack

Director, Corporate Sustainability American Electric Power matominack@aep.com

Madeline Miller

Coordinator, Corporate Sustainability

American Electric Power

mjmiller5@aep.com

Data Request

Response

Greenhouse Gas Emissions & Energy Resource Planning

IF-EU-110a.1

ESG Data Center:Environment > Emissions

(1) Gross global Scope 1 emissions,

AEP's Climate Impact Analysis

percentage covered under

(2) emissions-limiting regulations,

2023 CDP Climate Report

and

*Reflects 2022 performance year. 2023 performance will be

(3) emissions-reporting regulations

published mid-2024

IF-EU-110a.2

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

Electric Company

State

CO2 Lbs./MWh

associated with power deliveries

AEP (Parent Company)1

--

1,079

AEP-Ohio2

OH

953

AEP-Appalachian Power3

VA/WV

1,438

AEP-Indiana Michigan Power4 and 5

IN/MI

432

AEP-Kingsport Power

TN

933

AEP-Wheeling Power

WV

1,432

AEP-Public Service Company of

OK

Oklahoma6

1,055

AEP-Southwest Electric Power

AR/LA/TX

Company7

1,258

AEP-Kentucky Power

KY

1,373

Notes:

  • Rates shown are in CO2 Lbs./MWh not CO2e Lbs./MWh
  • Rates shown are equivalent to EEI Resource Mix Residual Rates
  • Competitive Businesses not included. AEP Gen Resources, AEP Energy Partners (AEP Texas/TNC), AEP Renewables, AEP Onsite Partners
    1. Includes Energy Furnished Without Charge in Electricity Delivered from Purchased Power (Column G) (Power purchased directly by customers from other providers)
    2. AEP Ohio Purchased generation is to service Ohio Customers that have not chosen an alternative supplier. MWh's and Emission rates effected by REC activity 3. APCO had Specified Products. MWh's and Emission rates effected by REC activity
    4. I&M data includes their 100% of Rockport 1 only
    5. I&M had Specified Products. MWh's and Emission rates effected by REC activity
    6. PSO had Specified Products. MWh's and Emission rates effected by REC activity
    7. SWEPCO had Specified Products. MWh's and Emission rates effected by REC activity

IF-EU-110a.3

Discussion of long-term and short-

AEP's Climate Impact Analysis pp. 22-34

term strategy or plan to manage

Scope 1 emissions, emissions

2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Energy Transition

reduction targets, and an analysis of

performance against those targets

2023 CDP Climate Report

*Reflects 2022 performance year. 2023 performance will be

published mid-2024

Air Quality

IF-EU120a.1

ESG Data Center:Environment > Emissions

Air emissions of the following

pollutants:

2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Energy Transition

(1) NOx (excluding N2O)

(2) SOx,

TRI Reports Page

(3) particulate matter (PM10),

(4) lead (Pb), and

2023 CDP Climate Report

(5) mercury (Hg)

*Reflects 2022 performance year. 2023 performance will be

Percentage of each in or near areas

published mid-2024

of dense population

Water Management

IF-EU140a.1

ESG Data Center:Environment > Water

(1) Total water withdrawn

2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Water Management

(2) total water consumed,

percentage of each in regions with

2023 CDP Water Report

High or Extremely High Baseline

*Reflects 2022 performance year. 2023 performance will be

Water Stress

published mid-2024

IF-EU140a.2

Number of incidents of non-

2023 CDP Water Report

compliance associated with water

*Reflects 2022 performance year. 2023 performance will be

quantity and/or quality permits,

published mid-2024

standards, and regulations

IF-EU140a.3

2023 CDP Water Report

Description of water management

*Reflects 2022 performance year. 2023 performance will be

risks and discussion of strategies and

published mid-2024

practices to mitigate those risks

AEP's Climate Impact Analysis pg. 57-65

2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Water Management

Coal Ash Management

IF-EU150a.1

ESG Data Center:Environment > Waste

Amount of coal combustion residuals

(CCR) generated; percentage

2023 Corporate Sustainability Report: Waste Management

recycled

IF-EU150a.3

Description of coal combustion

products (CCPs) management

CCR Rule Compliance

policies and procedures for active

and inactive operations

Energy Affordability

Retail rates for residential customers can be found on operating

IF-EU-240a.1

company websites.

Average retail electric rate for

AEP Ohio

(1) residential

AEP Texas

(2) commercial

Appalachian Power

(3) industrial customers

Indiana Michigan Power

Kentucky Power

Public Service Company of Oklahoma

Southwestern Electric Power Company

IF-EU-240a.3

Number of residential customer

ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Customer

electric disconnections for non-

payment, percentage reconnected

within 30 days

IF-EU-240a.4

AEP's Climate Impact Analysis pp. 75-78

Discussion of impact of external

2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Customer Care and Support

factors on customer affordability of

electricity, including the economic

2023 CDP Climate Report

conditions of the service territory

*Reflects 2022 performance year. 2023 performance will be

published mid-2024

Workforce Health and Safety

IF-EU320a.1

(1) Total recordable incident rate

(TRIR)

ESG Data Center:Social > Safety & Health

(2) fatality rate

(3) near miss frequency rate (NMFR)

2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Safety & Health

for (a) direct employees and (b)

contract employees

End-use Efficiency & Demand

IF-EU-420a.2

ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Grid Reliability

Percentage of electric load served by

2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Customer Care and Support

smart grid technology

IF-EU-420a.3

ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Customer

Customer electricity savings from

2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Customer Care and Support

efficiency measures, by market

Energy Efficiency information by OpCo:

AEP Ohio

AEP Texas

Appalachian Power

Indiana Michigan Power

Kentucky Power

Public Service Company of Oklahoma

Southwestern Electric Power Company

Nuclear Safety & Emergency Management

IF-EU540a.1

AEP has two nuclear power units operating at the Cook Nuclear

Total number of nuclear power units,

Plant in Michigan

broken down by results of most

recent independent safety review

Indiana Michigan Cook Nuclear Plant

IF-EU540a.2

Cook Nuclear Plant Emergency Plan

Description of efforts to manage

2023 Form 10K: Pdf pp. 23 & 28

nuclear safety and emergency

preparedness

Grid Resiliency

IF-EU-550a.1

Number of incidents of non-

See page 14 of this report

compliance with physical and/or

cybersecurity standards or

regulations

IF-EU-550a.2

(1) System Average Interruption

Duration Index (SAIDI)

(2) System Average Interruption

ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Grid Reliability

Frequency Index (SAIFI)

(3) Customer Average Interruption

Duration Index (CAIDI), inclusive of

major event days

Activity Metrics

IF-EU-000.A

Number of:

(1) residential

ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Customer

(2) commercial,

(3) industrial customers served

IF-EU-000.B

2023 Form 10K: pg. 72, 101

Total electricity delivered to:

Vertically Integrated and

(1) residential

Customer Type

Transmission and Distribution

(2) commercial

Utilities Total (Millions of KWhs)

(3) industrial

Residential

56,389

(4) all other retail customers

Commercial

53,900

(5) wholesale customers

Industrial

60,719

Other

2,974

Total Retail

173,982

Wholesale

15,323

Total KWhs

189,305

IF-EU-000.C

Length of transmission and

ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Grid > Reliability

distribution lines

IF-EU-000.D

Total electricity generated,

ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Energy

percentage by major energy source,

percentage in regulated markets

IF-EU-000.E

ESG Data Center:Operational and Financial > Generation

Total wholesale electricity purchased

EEI ESG Report for Investors(to be updated mid-2024)

Metric Number

GRI Data Requests

AEP Response

GRI 2 General Disclosures 2021

The Organization and its Reporting Practices

American Electric Power Company Inc.

1 Riverside Plaza

Columbus, Ohio 43215-2373

614 716-1000

GRI 2-1

Organizational Details

Regulated States Served: Arkansas, Indiana,

Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma,

Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia

AEP Facts

2023 Form 10K

GRI 2-2

Entities included in the organization's

AEP Businesses

sustainability reporting

2023 Form 10KPDF pg. 1

Annual Reporting Period: This Report covers

data from January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023

*Unless otherwise Stated

GRI 2-3

Reporting period, frequency and

Contact Points: See contacts stated on page 2

contact point

Learn more about AEP's Reporting:

AEP's Business Strategy

Responsible Business Practices

GRI 2-4

Restatements of information

No Significant Restatements

GRI 2-5

External assurance

Audit Statement

Board Statement

Activities and Workers

Activities: Electricity Generation, Transmission,

and Distribution

AEP Businesses

Markets Served: Regulated Utilities: Arkansas,

Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio,

Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West

GRI 2-6

Activities, value chain, and other

Virginia

business relationships

Other information:

AEP Facts

2023 Form 10K

Supply Chain Management

AEP's Supplier Code of Conduct

For further supplier information, see appendix 2

GRI 2-7

Employees

See Appendix 1

*Includes EEO-1 report summary

GRI 2-8

Workers who are not employees

Safety & Health

Business to Business

Governance

Board Facts & FAQ

Board Committees

GRI 2-9

Governance structure and composition

AEP Leadership

2024 Proxy Statement

Governance

GRI 2-10

Nomination and selection of the

2024 Proxy Statement

highest governance body

Independent Board Chair: Sara Martinez Tucker

GRI 2-11

Chair of the highest governance body

2024 Proxy Statement

GRI 2-12

Role of the highest governance body in

CEO Message

Chief Sustainability Officer Message

overseeing the management of impacts

2024 Proxy Statement

Delegation of responsibility for

Board Statement

GRI 2-13

AEP's Business Strategy

managing impacts

Responsible Business Practices

Risk Management

GRI 2-14

Role of the highest governance body in

AEP's Climate Impact Analysis

sustainability reporting

Board Facts & FAQs

GRI 2-15

Conflicts of interest

AEP's Principles of Corporate Governance

AEP's Principles of Business Conductpg. 16-25

GRI 2-16

Communication of critical concerns

and 54-60

GRI 2-17

Collective knowledge of the highest

governance body

2024 Proxy Statement

GRI 2-18

Evaluation of the performance of the

2023 Form 10K

highest governance body

AEP's Principles of Corporate Governance

GRI 2-19

Remuneration policies

AEP's Principles of Business Conduct

GRI 2-20

Process to determine remuneration

GRI 2-21

Annual total compensation ratio

Strategy, policies and practices

CEO Message

Statement on sustainable development

Chief Sustainability Officer Message

GRI 2-22

AEP's Business Strategy

strategy

Responsible Business Practices

Energy Transition

GRI 2-23

Policy commitments

Risk Management

GRI 2-24

Embedding policy commitments

Reports and Policies

AEP Principles of Business Conduct

Environment

AEP Principles of Business Conduct

GRI 2-25

Processes to remediate negative

2023 CDP Water Report

impacts

2023 CDP Climate Report

*CDP reports reflect 2022 performance year.

2023 performance will be published mid-2024

Mechanisms for seeking advice and

AEP Principles of Business Conductpg. 56-59

GRI 2-26

AEP's Supplier Code of Conductpg. 5

raising concerns

AEP's Human Rights Policypg. 5

Economic Impact

GRI 2-27

Compliance with laws and regulations

Political Engagement

Environmental Compliance

Political Engagement Policy

AEP's Principles of Business Conduct

GRI 2-28

Membership associations

AEP's Supplier Code of Conduct

AEP's Human Rights Policy

Trade Association Climate Lobbying Report

Stakeholder Engagement

GRI 2-29

Approach to stakeholder engagement

Stakeholder Engagement

Labor Relations

GRI 2-30

Collective bargaining agreements

AEP's Supplier Code of Conduct

AEP's Human Rights Policy

GRI 3 Material Topics 2021

Disclosures on material topics

GRI 3-1

Process to determine material topics

AEP's Business Strategy

GRI 3-2

List of material topics

Responsible Business Practices

Monitoring Sustainability-Related Risks &

GRI 3-3

Management of material topics

Opportunities

Stakeholder Engagement

GRI 200

Economic Impact

GRI 3-3

Material Topic Management Approach:

See Appendix 3

Economic Impact

Economic Impact

GRI 201-1

Direct Economic Value Generated and

Distributed

ESG Data Center:Social > Community Impact

Financial Implications and Other Risks

Energy Transition

GRI 201-2

and Opportunities Due to Climate

AEP's Climate Impact Analysis

Change

GRI 201-3

Defined Benefit Plan Obligations and

Workforce Planning & Development

Other Retirement Plans

GRI 202-1

Ratio of Standard Entry Level Wage by

See Appendix 4

Gender Compared to Local Min Wage

GRI 202-2

Proportion of Senior Management

See Appendix 5

Hired from the Local Community

GRI 203-1

Infrastructure Investments and

Economic Impact

Services Supported

Energy Transition

See Appendix 3

GRI 203-2

Significant Indirect Economic Impacts

Economic Impact

ESG Data Center: Operational and Financial >

Economic

ESG Data Center:Social > Community Impact

GRI 204-1

Proportion of Spending on Local

Supply Chain Management

Suppliers

ESG Data Center:Social > Supplier Diversity

Ethics and Compliance

GRI 3-3

Material Topic Management Approach:

Ethics and Compliance

GRI 205-1

Operations Assessed for Risks Related

AEP's Anti-Corruption Policy

to Corruption

Ethics and Compliance

Communication and Training about

AEP's Principles of Business Conduct

GRI 205-2

Anti-Corruption Policies and

Procedures

2023: There were no relevant controversies, no

legal actions pending or completed during this

Legal Actions for Anti-Competitive

reporting period for anti-competitive behavior

or violations of anti-trust and monopoly

GRI 206-1

Behavior, Anti-trust, and Monopoly

legislation.

Practices

AEP's Anti-Corruption Policy

AEP's Principles of Business Conductpg. 14-32

GRI 207-1

Approach to tax

2023 Form 10K

GRI 300

Materials

GRI 301-1

Materials Used by Weight or Volume

Waste Management

GRI 301-2

Recycled Input Materials Used

ESG Data Center: Environment > Waste

Facility Energy Consumption

GRI 302-1

GRI 302-1 Energy Consumption Within

Customer Care & Support

the Organization

GRI 302-4

GRI 302-4 Reduction of Energy

ESG Data Center:Operational and Performance

Consumption

> Energy > Facility Energy Performance

Water

GRI 3-3

Material Topic Management Approach:

Water Management

Water

GRI 303-1

Water Withdrawal by Source

ESG Data Center:Environment > Water

