  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Electric Power Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEP   US0255371017

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.

(AEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:50:16 2023-06-07 pm EDT
84.60 USD   +1.38%
03:28pAmerican Electric Power : AEP, PSO Help Land Enel North America's $1 Billion Investment in Oklahoma
PU
06:08aNorth American Morning Briefing: China Trade Data -2-
DJ
06/06American Electric Power : AEP, PSO Help Land Enel North America's Landmark Investment in Oklahoma
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Electric Power : AEP, PSO Help Land Enel North America's $1 Billion Investment in Oklahoma

06/07/2023 | 03:28pm EDT
June 06, 2023

AEP, PSO Help Land Enel North America's $1 Billion Investment in Oklahoma
SHARE:

American Electric Power's efforts to bring growth and opportunity to the communities we serve is paying off in the nation's heartland where Public Service Company of Oklahoma played a major role in the biggest economic development project in Oklahoma history.

Enel North America (3Sun USA, LLC) recently announced plans to build a $1 billion facility to manufacture solar cells and panels at Tulsa Port of Inola, a 2,500 acre industrial park east of Tulsa. It will be one of the largest solar panel manufacturing sites in North America once complete.

The plant is expected to be constructed by the third quarter of 2024, and the company plans to begin operations at the facility by the end of 2024. The plant is expected to create 1,000 new, permanent jobs with the potential for 900 additional jobs in a second phase of development.

"The positive impact of this project will build prosperity in the community and across the state for years," said PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Leigh Anne Strahler. "This success results from months of hard work and cooperation by state leaders and economic development professionals, and PSO was happy to be an integral part of that team."

This investment in the Tulsa area required cooperation from various stakeholders. AEP's Economic Development Quality Sites initiative also was a key factor in sealing the deal.

For decades, PSO owned the more than 2,000 acres that is now the Port of Inola. In 2014, the company began a stringent, 18-month site certification process and started marketing the location for high-impact economic development projects.

In 2019, PSO transferred the Inola site to Tulsa Ports for economic development projects. Under the agreement, PSO continues to be the energy provider to companies locating on the land. Enel is the first big prospect to locate under Ports management.

The Inola location checked all the boxes for Enel and its site consultants, said Garrett Wright, economic and business development manager - PSO. The land was "project-ready" for a large industrial user due to the years of investments made by AEP, PSO, and other economic development partners.

PSO's established record of reliability and its strong renewable energy position also were important in the effort, he said.

"With PSO involved, Enel knew it would have the electricity it needed for the project and that they can be 100% renewable from day one," Wright said.

The Enel announcement "sets the stage" for great things in Oklahoma, Wright said.

"We've proven Oklahoma can compete on major economic development projects," he said. "This will open the eyes of site-location consultants and companies: They need to be looking at Oklahoma for their next economic development project."

Attachments

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 19:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 582 M - -
Net income 2023 2 723 M - -
Net Debt 2023 41 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 4,06%
Capitalization 42 954 M 42 954 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,53x
EV / Sales 2024 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 16 974
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 83,44 $
Average target price 99,38 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julia A. Sloat President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann P. Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas K. Akins Executive Chairman
Therace M. Risch EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Marc Reitter President & Chief Operating Officer-AEP Ohio
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-12.12%42 954
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.97%148 479
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.91%78 645
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.86%75 641
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.86%69 166
ENEL S.P.A.20.28%65 696
