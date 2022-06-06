American Electric Power : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
06/06/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Ulrich Phillip R.
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-04-26
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO INC [AEP]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
1 RIVERSIDE PLAZA
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
Senior Vice President /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-05-02
(Street)
COLUMBUS
OH
43215
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Ulrich Phillip R.
1 RIVERSIDE PLAZA
COLUMBUS, OH43215
Senior Vice President
Signatures
/s/ David C. House, Attorney-in Fact for Phillip R. Ulrich
2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
(1)
The restricted stock units vest in three equal installments May 1, 2022, May 1, 2023 and May 1, 2024
(2)
The 10 shares were not reported on the Form 3 filed May 2, 2022.
