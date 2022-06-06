Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Electric Power Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEP   US0255371017

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.

(AEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 01:57:29 pm EDT
101.85 USD   -0.10%
01:22pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)
PU
06/02Aep names sundararajan executive vice president of external affairs
AQ
06/01AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Subsidiary AEP Texas Inc. To Redeem Senior Notes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Electric Power : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

06/06/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Ulrich Phillip R.
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-04-26 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO INC [AEP]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1 RIVERSIDE PLAZA
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Senior Vice President /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-05-02
(Street)
COLUMBUS OH 43215
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Ulrich Phillip R.
1 RIVERSIDE PLAZA

COLUMBUS, OH43215

Senior Vice President
Signatures
/s/ David C. House, Attorney-in Fact for Phillip R. Ulrich 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The restricted stock units vest in three equal installments May 1, 2022, May 1, 2023 and May 1, 2024
(2) The 10 shares were not reported on the Form 3 filed May 2, 2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
