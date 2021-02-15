Log in
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.

American Electric Power : Appalachian Power Seeks Renewable Energy Projects with Option for Battery Storage

02/15/2021 | 03:31pm EST
February 15, 2021

Appalachian Power Seeks Renewable Energy Projects with Option for Battery Storage
ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 15, 2021 - Appalachian Power today issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) for up to 300 megawatts (MWs) of solar and/or wind generation resources. The request for bids is the first in a series of RFPs Appalachian Power will issue this year to comply with provisions of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA).

Under the VCEA, Appalachian Power must meet annual targets as it works toward 100 percent carbon-free energy in its Virginia service territory by 2050. The company is seeking facilities that are at least 50 MW in size and commercially operational by mid-December 2023, although proposals with an operational date of no later than Dec. 15, 2024 will be considered. Bidders may also include proposals with an option for a battery storage system.

'This is Appalachian Power's largest request yet in a single year for renewable energy bids,' said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. 'We look forward to reviewing the proposals and issuing more requests for bids later this year as we expand our portfolio and reliance on clean energy.'

Under the RFP, Appalachian Power may acquire a single or multiple solar and/or wind facilities from winning bidders who meet certain economic and operational criteria. Proposals that qualify for federal tax credits are preferred, but not required.

To qualify for consideration, solar projects must be located in Virginia. Wind projects located in Virginia are preferred, but not required. All projects must be interconnected to PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, including Virginia.

Businesses seeking to submit a proposal can access criteria, required forms, and other specifics online at www.appalachianpower.com/go/rfp . Proposals must be submitted by March 31, 2021. Any project selected by Appalachian Power through the RFP process is conditional upon and subject to approval by the required regulatory authorities.

Appalachian Power is a leader in renewable energy, producing approximately 1,900 Gigawatt- hours of energy annually from wind- and hydro-power.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power, which is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions. AEP's more than 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP is also one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 4,300 megawatts of renewable energy.

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 20:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
