Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Electric Power Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEP   US0255371017

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.

(AEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Electric Power : Chillicothe Line Mechanic Saves Family from Burning Home

11/12/2021 | 03:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 12, 2021

Chillicothe Line Mechanic Saves Family from Burning Home
SHARE:

Matt Mitchell, a line mechanic working out of the Chillicothe service center, was headed home from work on Wednesday, Oct. 13. As he turned onto West North Street, the road he lives on in Waverly, he saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road just down the street from his house. An older woman was in the front yard, frantically waving and pointing inside. The house was on fire.

As Mitchell pulled into the nearest driveway, the woman shouted,"There's kids in there!"

He immediately thought of his own two sons, 12 and 4-years-old. That's when his instincts took over. He sprinted inside and saw a mother holding her 8-month-old baby. Searching the home and yelling for the other children, Mitchell was able to locate two young girls. He brought them to their mother and escorted the group out the back door to safety.

Unsure if there were more children inside, Mitchell reentered the home. With the size of the flames increasing and smoke rolling through the front door, he hollered out for anyone else who might be inside. Another neighborhood father who had followed Mitchell inside was finally able to relay the good news: everyone was safe.

Outside the house and amid a growing crowd of neighbors, Mitchell and the dad learned about one more urgent rescue: the family's two dogs were located by the side of the home and were unable to get away because of the shock collars keeping them close to the property. The two men dashed up to the dogs and, after some gentle coaxing, were able to remove the collars and get the animals to safety too.

The home was destroyed; Mitchell still drives by the yellow-taped damage every day while he's headed to and from work. But more importantly, everyone inside, dogs included, were unharmed.

Mitchell's heroism isn't a surprise to Distribution System Supervisor Dusty Bethel. Bethel describes him as a rock-solid employee who cares about the details of his work and quietly goes about getting it done, without complaint, every single day.

"Me personally, I'd like to have a whole garage full of guys like him," Bethel said. "He understands his role. He comes in every day, you tell him what to do and the man goes out and does his job. He's a great employee and a great person."

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 20:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
03:28pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Chillicothe Line Mechanic Saves Family from Burning Home
PU
11/09AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/05American Electric Power Reaffirms Above-Consensus FY21 Earnings Forecast; Plans $38 Bil..
MT
11/05AEP Highlights Planned Capital Investments in Renewables and Energy Grid, Reaffirms Ope..
PU
11/05American Electric Power Provides Earnings Guidance for 2022
CI
11/05American Electric Power Plans Capital Investments in Renewables and Energy Grid
CI
11/05AEP Highlights Planned Capital Investments in Renewables and Energy Grid, Reaffirms Ope..
PU
11/02INSIDER SELL : American Electric Power Co
MT
11/01Proposed U.S. carbon capture credit hike cheers industry, worries greens
RE
10/29Fitch Affirms Ratings on Algonquin Power & Utilities, Liberty Utilities
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 416 M - -
Net income 2021 2 369 M - -
Net Debt 2021 36 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,63%
Capitalization 41 607 M 41 607 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,77x
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 16 787
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 82,61 $
Average target price 95,81 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Julia A. Sloat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg Filipkowski Vice President-Information Technology
Therace M. Risch EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Lisa M. Barton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.1.09%41 607
NEXTERA ENERGY10.65%167 508
ENEL S.P.A.-14.22%82 709
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.49%77 127
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.46%71 686
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.96%66 821