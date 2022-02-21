Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Electric Power Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEP   US0255371017

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.

(AEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Electric Power : Lineworker's 42 Years of Experience and Safety-first Mindset Prevents Possible Tragedy

02/21/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 21, 2022

Lineworker's 42 Years of Experience and Safety-first Mindset Prevents Possible Tragedy
SHARE:

Tommy Schafer has been a lineman for so long that many of the safe behaviors he practices are practically second nature. For Schafer, prioritizing safety is just as important today as it was 42 years ago when he started at AEP Ohio - and continuing to stress its importance may have recently saved a young girl from getting seriously injured.

On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 30, Schafer, a line crew supervisor at the Columbus Southeast service center, was responding to a call from an apartment complex in Pataskala. One of its employees had called to report a padmount transformer on the property that wasn't properly closed and locked - a public safety hazard.

After completing the job, Schafer was returning to his vehicle when he saw that a delivery truck had parked no more than three feet in front of his vehicle. Schafer knew he would have to back up to leave and, as he always does, began scanning the area around his truck to look for any hazards. He didn't see any.

Before pulling away, Schafer began the required Circle for Safety, the 360-degree safety check around and under his vehicle. During that review he was startled to find, nearly hidden behind the driver's side tire, a 4-year-old girl crouched down on her knee to repair a broken wire on her electric scooter.

"It happened that quick. Had I got in the driver's seat and started backing up, even though I have a rear-view camera, I don't think I would have seen her in time," he said.

Schafer helped the little girl restore power to her scooter, and then located the girl's mother to keep watch so he could drive away safely.

According to Schafer, he has been performing a Circle for Safety for decades and for good reason. He says he regularly finds children playing around his vehicle, particularly around apartment complexes and during the summer months when kids are often out and about. (He says young boys are especially fond of hopping into the bed of his truck when they shouldn't…his grandson included.)

"It's a natural habit now," Schafer said. "In fact, sometimes you have to do a second walkaround, like if you've been sitting there for a while on a phone call or something. There are times I've gotten back out because you don't know what might be there now."

The Circle of Safety is a core driving principle employees perform for keeping people safe. According to Chris Echard, an AEP Ohio safety and health consultant, this incident illustrates perfectly why the practice is so important.

"This brings to light the exact reason we complete a Circle for Safety," Echard said. "Zero Harm is a commitment to our own personal safety, the safety of our coworkers, the safety of our friends and family, and the safety of the public. This commitment is demonstrated by the choices we make and the actions we take when we see something wrong. This was a great job by Tommy, because he may have saved that girl from getting hurt."

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 18:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
01:01pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Lineworker's 42 Years of Experience and Safety-first Mindset Pre..
PU
09:01aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : McAllen Service Mechanics Save Apartment Complex from Fire
PU
02/18Global Calendar For Week Ending February 25
MT
02/18Morgan Stanley Adjusts American Electric Power's Price Target to $105 from $110, Mainta..
MT
02/17AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Schedules Live Webcast of Quarterly Earnings Call
PU
02/16AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Appalachian Power issues RFP seeking solar energy resources in W..
PU
02/15AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Recognized as One of America's Best Employers
PU
02/14DBRS Maintains Algonquin Power & Utilities' Under Review with Developing Implications
MT
02/11RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME : APCo Line Mechanic Saves Man from Burning Building
PU
02/11Clearway Energy Completes Black Rock Wind Farm in Northeastern West Virginia
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 421 M - -
Net income 2021 2 388 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 43 168 M 43 168 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
EV / Sales 2022 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 16 787
Free-Float -
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 85,71 $
Average target price 99,06 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Julia A. Sloat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg Filipkowski Director-Enterprise Architecture
Therace M. Risch EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Lisa M. Barton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-3.66%43 168
NEXTERA ENERGY-20.58%145 538
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.85%76 754
ENEL S.P.A.-8.67%74 106
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.01%67 584
IBERDROLA, S.A.-10.76%65 767