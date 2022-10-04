American Electric Power Narrows 2022 Earnings Guidance

By Dean Seal

American Electric Power Co. raised the lower end of its operating earnings guidance for 2022 and said it expects to see earnings grow between 6% and 7% next year.

The Columbus, Ohio utility said Tuesday that it now expects annual operating earnings of between $4.97 and $5.07 a share, compared with its prior outlook of between $4.87 and $5.07 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet are expecting $4.99 a share.

The company forecast the figure to be in the range of $5.19 to $5.39 in 2023. Analysts are expecting $5.28 a share, according to FactSet.

American Electric Power said it is accelerating its emission reduction targets with a new net zero goal by 2045 and an 80% reduction in full scope 1 emissions by 2030.

The company's shares edged 1% higher to $89 in premarket trading.

