    AEP   US0255371017

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.

(AEP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-03 pm EDT
88.23 USD   +2.06%
08:58aAmerican Electric Power Narrows 2022 Operating Earnings Guidance, Provides 2023 Outlook
MT
08:58aAmerican Electric Power Narrows 2022 Earnings Guidance
DJ
06:55aAep names majtenyi vice president of generation project solutions
AQ
American Electric Power Narrows 2022 Earnings Guidance

10/04/2022 | 08:58am EDT
By Dean Seal


American Electric Power Co. raised the lower end of its operating earnings guidance for 2022 and said it expects to see earnings grow between 6% and 7% next year.

The Columbus, Ohio utility said Tuesday that it now expects annual operating earnings of between $4.97 and $5.07 a share, compared with its prior outlook of between $4.87 and $5.07 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet are expecting $4.99 a share.

The company forecast the figure to be in the range of $5.19 to $5.39 in 2023. Analysts are expecting $5.28 a share, according to FactSet.

American Electric Power said it is accelerating its emission reduction targets with a new net zero goal by 2045 and an 80% reduction in full scope 1 emissions by 2030.

The company's shares edged 1% higher to $89 in premarket trading.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 0857ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 521 M - -
Net income 2022 2 529 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 45 327 M 45 327 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
EV / Sales 2023 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 16 688
Free-Float 97,8%
Managers and Directors
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julia A. Sloat President & Chief Financial Officer
Therace M. Risch EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Lisa M. Barton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda A. Goodspeed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-0.83%45 327
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.04%159 520
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.68%74 123
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.12%73 401
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.63%59 654
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-9.51%59 183