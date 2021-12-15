Log in
American Electric Power : Rallying Together for Our Neighbors in Western Kentucky

12/15/2021
December 15, 2021

Rallying Together for Our Neighbors in Western Kentucky
The American Electric Power Foundation, in partnership with Kentucky Power, will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross to address immediate needs in tornado-stricken areas of Kentucky and five other Midwestern states. AEP and its operating companies also are encouraging employees to donate to the Salvation Army's special disaster relief fund to provide further support to victims.

A severe storm system including devastating tornadoes swept across parts of Kentucky and five other states Dec. 10-11. The tornadoes left thousands of homes and businesses destroyed or unusable, tens of thousands of residents without housing and a death toll of more than 70.

"Our hearts go out to our fellow Kentuckians affected by this horrible tragedy, and we send our sincere thanks to the first responders and crews who continue recovery and restoration efforts," said Brett Mattison, president and chief operating officer of Kentucky Power, which provides funding to the AEP Foundation. "With the help of the Foundation, we're proud to join relief efforts to assist our brothers and sisters in the western part of the commonwealth as they begin to rebuild and heal following this catastrophic event."

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
