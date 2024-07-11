July 11, 2024

American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 11, 2024 - American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the supply of coal to one or more of its generating stations in multiple coal regions. AEP seeks proposals for the following regions and terms, but will consider longer term proposals should the parties be able to agree on mutual terms and conditions:

Coal Region Term Central Appalachian Basin 2025, 2026 Illinois Basin 2025, 2026, 2027 Powder River Basin 2025, 2026 Northern Appalachian Basin 2025, 2026, 2027

All coal proposal packages should include the provided coal proposal form included in the RFP. This information must be received no later than 5 p.m. ET, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. Proposals are to be kept open until 5 p.m. ET, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. All information must be emailed to aepfuelsrfp@aep.com. Complete details about the RFP are available at www.aep.com/go/coaloffers.

- Coal RFP (PDF)

- Coal Proposal Form (XLS)

At American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, we understand that our customers and communities depend on safe, reliable and affordable power. Our nearly 17,000 employees operate and maintain more than 40,000 miles of transmission lines, the nation's largest electric transmission system, and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including nearly 6,000 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP is investing $43 billion over the next five years to make the electric grid cleaner and more reliable. We are on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and have a goal to achieve net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.