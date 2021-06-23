Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Electric Power Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEP   US0255371017

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.

(AEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Electric Power : AEP Foundation Awards $1 Million Grant to YWCA Columbus

06/23/2021 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 23, 2021

AEP Foundation Awards $1 Million Grant to YWCA Columbus
SHARE:

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 23, 2021 - The American Electric Power Foundation has awarded a $1 million, multi-year grant to the YWCA in Columbus, Ohio. The gift is part of the foundation's Delivering on the Dream: Social and Racial Justice grant program, which is a five-year, $5 million commitment to fund organizations with programs dedicated to advancing social and racial justice in communities American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) serves.

Delivering on the Dream is a new initiative created by the AEP Foundation to direct funds to programs addressing systemic racism and injustice. The company also is encouraging its workforce to make personal commitments as allies and to act as catalysts for change.

'Diversity, equity and inclusion continue to be critical components of our company culture, but the past year has proven we still have work to do, both at AEP and in our communities,' said Janelle Coleman, vice president, Philanthropy and Community Engagement, and president of the AEP Foundation. 'The Delivering on the Dream grant program puts our words into action. AEP and its Foundation are proud to partner with these organizations dedicated to empowering equity for our customers, neighbors and employees of color.'

The YWCA will use the grant to advocate for policies that promote housing justice and economic mobility for women and people of color. The YWCA's multi-pronged approach includes Diversity, Equity & Inclusion training services to increase racial literacy, increasing staff capacity for advocacy activities, developing new programming around local elections and civic engagement and other efforts to support equitable policies to improve life outcomes for communities of color and women.

'YWCA Columbus is humbled by the investment of the AEP Foundation to confront uncomfortable truths and work to dismantle systemic oppression and to empower the next generation of leaders. We are grateful for the support as we continue to approach social change through education, engagement, and empowerment to produce a larger cultural shift. This transformational investment will assist us as we continue our mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities,' said Christie Angel, president and chief executive officer of YWCA Columbus.

The American Electric Power Foundation provides a permanent, ongoing resource for charitable initiatives in the communities served by AEP and initiatives outside of AEP's 11-state service area. The Foundation focuses on improving lives through education from early childhood through higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger. Other Foundation support may be offered to protect the environment, support healthcare and safety, and enrich life through art, music and cultural heritage. The AEP Foundation is based in Columbus, Ohio.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sarah Devine
Corporate Media Relations
614/716-2011

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 13:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
09:13aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER  : AEP Foundation Awards $1 Million Grant to YWCA Columb..
PU
06/22AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER  : AEP Announces Leadership Changes
PU
06/21ATHABASCA MINERALS  : Unchanged as Provides Operational Update
MT
06/21AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER  : Protecting Pollinators
PU
06/21AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts American Electric Power's Pric..
MT
06/17ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS  : Announces Product Line Expansion at Novum Building ..
MT
06/09AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER  : AEP Recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards for Commitmen..
PU
06/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at American Electric Power ..
MT
06/02AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER  : Aep announces executive leadership changes
AQ
06/01AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER  : AEP Announces Executive Leadership Changes
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 506 M - -
Net income 2021 2 320 M - -
Net Debt 2021 36 858 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 41 609 M 41 609 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 16 787
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 83,26 $
Average target price 97,12 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Julia A. Sloat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg Filipkowski Vice President-Information Technology
Therace M. Risch Chief Information & Technology Officer
Lisa M. Barton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-0.10%41 609
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.94%145 363
ENEL S.P.A.-2.03%98 113
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.61%81 498
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.65%77 230
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.74%65 720