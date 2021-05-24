American Electric Power : Cardinal Operating Company Seeks Bids for Barging and Harbor Services

Log in
    AEP   US0255371017

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.

(AEP)
05/24/2021 | 04:27pm EDT
May 24, 2021

Cardinal Operating Company Seeks Bids for Barging and Harbor Services
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 24, 2021 - Cardinal Operating Company (COC) on behalf of AEP Generation Resources Inc. (AEPGR), an unregulated wholly owned subsidiary of AEP Energy Supply, LLC, is seeking bids for barging and harbor services. AEP Energy Supply, LLC, which owns Cardinal Unit 1, is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), and Buckeye Power, Inc. (BPI), which owns Cardinal Units 2 and 3, is a corporation not for profit organized and existing under the laws of the state of Ohio and engaged in the generation and transmission of electric energy in Ohio for distribution and use by its membership.

Proposals for barging and harbor services are sought for service beginning Jan. 1, 2022 lasting from three to five years. Bidders may submit bids to perform either or both barging and harbor services. Awarded contracts will be executed in the name of Cardinal Operating Company.

Proposal packages must be received no later than 5 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021. Proposals can be submitted by e-mail to dmhubschman@aepes.com, or delivered in an envelope marked 'COC RFP- BARGING/HARBOR SERVICES PROPOSAL' to COC RFP- BARGE/HS PROPOSAL, Attn: Don Hubschman, AEP Energy Supply, 7850 Sarbury Drive, Dublin, OH, 43016. Proposals are to be kept open for acceptance by AEPGR and/or BPI until 4 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021.

Complete details about the Requests for Proposals are available at www.aep.com/go/coaloffers.

-Cardinal Harbor Services RFP 2021 (PDF)
-Proposal Form (PDF)

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,500 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sarah Devine
Corporate Media Relations
614/716-2011

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 20:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
