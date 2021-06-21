Log in
    AEP   US0255371017

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.

(AEP)
  
American Electric Power : Protecting Pollinators

06/21/2021 | 10:09am EDT
June 21, 2021

Protecting Pollinators
Across its 11-state footprint, American Electric Power practices environmental stewardship to preserve the natural ecosystems where we live and operate.

Pollinators, like birds, bees, butterflies and other creatures, help more than 80% of the world's flowering plants reproduce. They play a pivotal role in creating healthy ecosystems, while also ensuring agricultural crops flourish. AEP and our employees are dedicated to maintaining and creating habitats for these crucial species.

In early 2020, we received the first Pollinator Electric Power Awardfrom the North American Pollinator Protection Campaign (NAPPC). We were recognized for studying the substitution of native vegetation in place of traditional grasses to establish and maintain prairie habitat on typical transmission line upgrades. Native seed mixes developed for AEP's research projects include a variety of plants that attract pollinator species and support wildlife.

Learn more about our commitment to environmental stewardship.

Disclaimer

AEP - American Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 14:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
