American Electric Power : U.S. utilities want protection from Biden's tight timeline in clean energy mandate

April 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. power industry is willing to
comply with a proposed requirement that it eliminate carbon
emissions by 2035 as long as it has flexibility on how to
achieve that goal and the ability to miss compliance deadlines
that prove unrealistic, according to the nation’s top electric
utility lobby group.
The comments underscore concerns in the U.S. power industry
that President Joe Biden’s goal to quickly eliminate the power
sector’s emissions will require breakthroughs in clean energy
technology that may not materialize in time – like long-duration
battery storage for wind and solar power, advanced nuclear
plants, and carbon capture projects.
"We need those technologies, and they don't exist," said
Emily Fisher, senior vice president of clean energy at the
Edison Electric Institute.
The Biden administration has vowed to bring the power
industry to net-zero carbon emissions - which is reached when
the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed
from the atmosphere are the same - by 2035 as part of a broader
strategy to fight climate change. To make that happen, earlier
this month the White House included a so-called Clean Energy
Standard in its $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
Such a regulation, which would need to be passed by
Congress, would set gradually rising targets for the power
industry to cut emissions until they hit net-zero, employing a
wide range of methods from adopting wind and solar power, using
nuclear energy, or sucking up greenhouse gases from fossil fuel
plants before they reach the atmosphere.
Several lawmakers have already proposed bills along those
lines, including U.S. Senator Tina Smith and Representative
Frank Pallone, both Democrats, and Republican Representative
David McKinley.
But the details will be crucial, Fisher said. She said the
group would support a plan, for example, that allows utilities
to earn bankable credits for over-achieving in early years that
could be used for compliance in later years when progress
becomes more difficult.
She added that EEI also supported a provision in Pallone’s
bill that would allow utilities to apply for one-year extensions
to their compliance deadlines, for up to five years, to account
for the possibility that vital technology is either unavailable
to too costly.
With that kind of flexibility, a Clean Energy Standard could
be embraced by the industry, she said: "A well-designed CES
makes some sense for us."
The White House did not respond to a question about whether
Biden would sign a bill that allowed for extensions to target
compliance dates.
EARLY WINS
Many utilities already have their own plans to remove carbon
from their systems, but most boast timelines a decade or more
beyond 2035. More than half of U.S. states also have gradually
increasing renewable or clean energy mandates.
American Electric Power Company Inc, one of the
largest U.S. power companies, has committed to achieving net
zero emissions by 2050. In a statement, it called Biden's 2035
timeline "an ambitious challenge that will require a significant
acceleration of research and technological breakthroughs."
Dan Reicher, a former Department of Energy official who is
now a researcher at Stanford University, said progress in clean
energy means Biden could have an easier time than former
President Barack Obama in tackling emissions from the power
sector.
Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which was imposed through the
Environmental Protection Agency without the backing of Congress,
was blocked after Republican states challenged it in court as
federal overreach.
“It's easier now to imagine as a utility that you could
actually decarbonize at a reasonably cost-competitive fashion,"
he said.
The electricity industry accounts for nearly a third of U.S.
carbon dioxide emissions, and its transition to cleaner fuels is
considered critical to making it easier for other large parts of
the economy, such as transportation and buildings, to slash
their emissions.
Sam Ricketts, a co-founder of Evergreen Action - a group
that proposed a CES plan in February, said utilities should
worry less about the 2035 timeline and focus on early wins.
"The most difficult part of the grid to decarbonize is that
last 10%. Rather than fight about that, let's talk about what we
can do now to get to that 80% reduction," he said.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles and Valerie
Volcovici in Washington
Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)