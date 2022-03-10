Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Electric Power Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEP   US0255371017

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.

(AEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Power generation faces challenge of both transition and climate change

03/10/2022 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
California faces rolling power outages as heatwave continues

(Reuters) - Utility executives said on Thursday that their industry is facing higher costs in years to come to deal with the twin challenges of the transition to clean energy and protecting grids against worsening climate events.

A lower-carbon emissions world will mean further electrification and development of renewable fuels when more than 60% of global power is generated from fossil fuels. That will take years to accomplish, and in the meantime, the industry also faces growing threats from climate change witnessed in worsening storms and more severe weather worldwide, executives said at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

"The analysis is sobering," said Pedro Pizarro, chief executive officer of Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, one of the largest U.S. utilities. "It's not just increased wildfire risk, but it's heat, floods; it's going to require not just investment from utilities to harden our systems."

The International Energy Agency in 2021 said that in order to reach a net-zero emissions world by 2050, the share of electricity in total final consumption would have to rise to 49% from a current 20%, and that will mean further adoption of electric vehicles and heat pumps to power buildings.

"Pure and simple, it's the supply chain," said Nick Akins, CEO at American Electric Power Company Inc. "If everyone is doing renewables at the same time, it further exacerbates that issue."

More broadly, power executives said they will also be looking more to nuclear, such as in France, the world's second largest producer of nuclear power generation after the United States.

Increased nuclear generation would offset some of the need for Europe to rely on natural gas from Russia, which invaded Ukraine two weeks ago and last year slowed gas pipeline flows to Europe.

"Many European countries have a reliance on gas that comes from Russia - right now it is flowing but if it were to stop flowing, it would cause problems," said Jean-Bernard Levy, chairman and CEO of state-controlled energy provider Electricite de France.

Germany last year closed 4 gigawatts of nuclear capacity, while France, the world's most nuclear-intensive country, last month said it will build an additional six nuclear reactors.

The new plants, however, will not be online for more than a decade, EDF's Levy said.

The shift to renewables is also occurring at a time when utilities need to harden their grids against worsening climate events. Supply-chain problems are rearing there as well, AEP's Akins said, as they try to stockpile material for the coming Atlantic hurricane season that runs from June through November.

"We're not able to get the inventory we usually have in place because the lead times for equipment has been increased by a factor of 10 - if it took four months, it takes 40 for transformers," said Akins.

(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By David Gaffen


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. 0.77% 95.81 Delayed Quote.6.79%
EDISON INTERNATIONAL 0.40% 65.74 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.24% 8.282 Real-time Quote.-20.02%
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.39% 218.2508 Delayed Quote.21.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.56% 132.75 Delayed Quote.73.46%
All news about AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
03:23pPower generation faces challenge of both transition and climate change
RE
03/07RBC Raises Price Target on American Electric Power to $106 From $101, Maintains Outperf..
MT
03/02AEP Looks to Sell Unregulated Contracted Renewables
CI
03/01INSIDER SELL : American Electric Power
MT
03/01Atlas Engineered Products Closes Purchase of Hi-Tec Industries
MT
02/28Wells Fargo Upgrades American Electric Power Co. to Overweight From Equalweight; Price ..
MT
02/25AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Engineer Continues Family's Legacy of Helping Others
PU
02/24AEP : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24TRANSCRIPT : American Electric Power Company, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 886 M - -
Net income 2022 2 542 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 47 908 M 47 908 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
EV / Sales 2023 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 16 688
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Electric Power Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 95,01 $
Average target price 99,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas K. Akins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Julia A. Sloat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg Filipkowski Director-Enterprise Architecture
Therace M. Risch EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Lisa M. Barton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.6.79%47 908
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.97%157 648
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.41%81 037
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.11%71 162
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.86%68 988
ENEL S.P.A.-14.29%67 989