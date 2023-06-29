By Stephen Nakrosis

Southwestern Electric Power said its fuel-free power plan to acquire up to 999 megawatts of renewable generation resources has been approved by the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

Swepco said the need for capacity is being driven by the retirement of aging generation units and by Southwest Power Pool rules requiring utilities to have available additional generation capacity to support reliability.

Three renewable energy projects will be constructed by Invenergy and acquired by Swepco --Mooringsport, a 200 MW solar facility located in Louisiana; Diversion, a 200.6 MW wind facility in Texas; and Wagon Wheel, a 598.4 MW wind facility in Oklahoma -- Swepco said.

Southwestern Electric Power is an American Electric Power company.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-23 1651ET