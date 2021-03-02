Log in
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.

(AEP)
  Report
U.S. Utilities Partner to Provide Easier Access to EV Chargers

03/02/2021 | 11:53am EST
By Stephen Nakrosis

Six U.S. utilities on Tuesday said they would be working together on a plan to create a network of electric-vehicle charging stations across large parts of the country.

The six utilities - American Electric Power Co., Dominion Energy Inc., Duke Energy Corp., Entergy Corp., Southern Co. and the Tennessee Valley Authority - are members of the Electric Highway Coalition. The coalition intends to create a seamless network of charging stations connecting the Atlantic Coast to the Midwest and Central Plains regions, as well as the Gulf Coast, the group said.

"Range anxiety is a barrier to more EV adoption. This coalition can erase those obstacles and help deliver the benefits of EV ownership to consumers," said Lang Reynolds, director of electrification strategy for Duke Energy.

The group said potential sites along major highway routes are being considered, adding the planned charging stations will be equipped with fast DC chargers.

"With this effort, we are working to help drivers see that EVs fit their lifestyle and their travel plans, wherever the road might take them," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP's chairman, president and chief executive.

"By increasing the number of EV fast charging stations across our footprint, we are providing drivers with additional transportation options that are reliable, efficient and more convenient while helping reduce carbon emissions for the benefit of our communities we serve," said Chris Cummiskey, executive vice president, chief commercial officer and customer solutions officer at Southern.

The coalition said it "welcomes interested utilities to join as it seeks to extend the reach of network."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-21 1153ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. -0.69% 76.5 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. -0.93% 69.59 Delayed Quote.-9.15%
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -0.11% 87.23 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
ENTERGY CORPORATION -0.39% 87.735 Delayed Quote.-13.05%
SOUTHERN COMPANY -0.47% 57.74 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
WTI 1.21% 60.669 Delayed Quote.29.66%
