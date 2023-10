American Energy Partners, Inc. is a conglomerate holding company. The Company provides shareholder value through the acquisition and growth of environmental services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in energy and infrastructure services. It designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hydration Company of PA, LLC (HCPA); Unlimited Energy Services, LLC (UES); Apex Energy Service, LLC (APEX); and Austin Master Services, LLC (AMS). HCPA is engaged in the business of water exploration and water augmentation. UES focuses on reducing the environmental footprint of energy assets through efficient operations and the decommissioning and reclamation of oil and gas wells. APEX is a provider of environmental services to industrial companies in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. AMS specializes in radiological waste management solutions, including deactivation and decommissioning (D&D), remediation and transportation.