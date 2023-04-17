AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : Form 8-K

(a)Effective January 1, 2023, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (the "Company") adopted Accounting Standards Update 2018-12, Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts (LDTI). The Company applied this guidance as of the transition date of January 1, 2021, and retrospectively adjusted prior period amounts for years 2021 and 2022 to reflect the new guidance. This December 31, 2022 financial supplement recasts balances, to the extent impacted by LDTI, from the original December 31, 2022 financial supplement published by the Company on February 16, 2023.
Financial Supplement - December 31, 2022 (Recast for LDTI)
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarterly Summary - Most Recent 8 Quarters
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Revenues:
Traditional life insurance premiums
$
626
$
634
$
691
$
675
Life contingent immediate annuity considerations
2,365
2,205
3,140
9,403
Surrender charges
22,030
19,783
15,345
15,541
Lifetime income benefit rider fees
39,636
41,036
40,169
36,814
Net investment income
537,995
609,737
592,308
567,423
Change in fair value of derivatives
22,243
(176,671)
(506,181)
(477,519)
Net realized gains (losses) on investments
14,411
(15,860)
(33,272)
(13,127)
Other revenue (a)
13,032
10,988
9,408
8,817
Total revenues
652,338
491,852
121,608
148,027
Benefits and expenses:
Traditional life insurance policy benefits and change in future policy benefits (b)
944
118
495
1,491
Life contingent immediate annuity benefits and change in future policy benefits (c)
5,004
6,541
6,503
12,124
Interest sensitive and index product benefits
57,626
68,982
140,346
287,917
Market risk benefits (gains) losses (d)
33,490
77,579
(299,278)
191,893
Amortization of deferred sales inducements
45,966
46,223
44,696
45,085
Change in fair value of embedded derivatives (e)
342,409
(415,374)
(885,984)
(1,393,649)
Interest expense on notes payable
10,228
8,984
6,461
6,425
Interest expense on subordinated debentures
1,335
1,333
1,346
1,317
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
66,831
71,726
72,485
72,969
Other operating costs and expenses
62,389
59,470
59,872
57,795
Total benefits and expenses
626,222
(74,418)
(853,058)
(716,633)
Income before income taxes
26,116
566,270
974,666
864,660
Income tax expense (benefit)
(6,817)
121,380
211,377
185,195
Net income (b)(c)(d)(e)
32,933
444,890
763,289
679,465
Less: Net income (loss) available to noncontrolling interests
361
1
(4)
-
Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stockholders (b)(c)(d)(e)
32,572
444,889
763,293
679,465
Less: Preferred stock dividends
10,919
10,918
10,919
10,919
Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders (b)(c)(d)(e)
$
21,653
$
433,971
$
752,374
$
668,546
Earnings per common share
$
0.25
$
4.95
$
8.13
$
6.90
Earnings per common share - assuming dilution (b)(c)(d)(e)
$
0.25
$
4.90
$
8.06
$
6.83
Weighted average common shares outstanding (thousands):
Earnings per common share
85,274
87,707
92,544
96,866
Earnings per common share - assuming dilution
86,402
88,581
93,375
97,953
(a)Other revenue consists of reinsurance related fee revenue including asset liability management fees and amortization of the deferred gain associated with the cost of reinsurance.
(b)Q3 2022 includes benefit from the update of assumptions used in determining the deferred profit liability. The impact decreased traditional life insurance policy benefits and change in future policy benefits by $0.5 million and increased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $0.4 million and did not impact earnings per common share - assuming dilution.
(c)Q3 2022 includes expense from the update of assumptions used in determining the liability for future policyholder benefits. The impact increased life contingent immediate annuity benefits and change in future policy benefits by $1.3 million and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $1.0 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.01 per share.
(d)Q3 2022 includes expense from the update of assumptions used in determining the reserves held for market risk benefits. The impact increased market risk benefits (gains) losses by $229.4 million and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $181.3 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $2.05 per share.
Financial Supplement - December 31, 2022 (Recast for LDTI)
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(e)Q3 2022 includes a benefit from the update of assumptions used in determining the embedded derivative component of our fixed index annuity policy benefit reserves. The impact decreased change in fair value of embedded derivatives by $94.8 million and increased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $74.4 million and increased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.84 per share.
Quarterly Summary - Most Recent 8 Quarters, continued
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Revenues:
Traditional life insurance premiums
$
677
$
697
$
708
$
706
Life contingent immediate annuity considerations
13,876
15,144
13,887
12,507
Surrender charges
13,638
16,481
18,057
19,481
Lifetime income benefit rider fees
46,672
41,999
45,702
40,601
Net investment income
514,599
526,366
499,320
497,190
Change in fair value of derivatives
522,251
(70,701)
500,880
396,305
Net realized gains (losses) on investments
(10,478)
4,933
(3,114)
(4,583)
Other revenue (a)
8,263
7,897
-
-
Total revenues
1,109,498
542,816
1,075,440
962,207
Benefits and expenses:
Traditional life insurance policy benefits and change in future policy benefits (b)
60
(3,971)
443
949
Life contingent immediate annuity benefits and change in future policy benefits (c)
17,271
26,622
16,656
15,866
Interest sensitive and index product benefits
508,014
540,883
778,810
403,860
Market risk benefits (gains) losses (d)
100,939
310,544
252,412
(394,922)
Amortization of deferred sales inducements
44,821
45,219
50,719
51,125
Change in fair value of embedded derivatives (e)
186,802
(536,404)
273,713
(282,413)
Interest expense on notes payable
6,259
6,535
6,394
6,393
Interest expense on subordinated debentures
1,330
1,342
1,326
1,326
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
71,609
71,201
82,017
81,543
Other operating costs and expenses
65,812
56,020
64,590
55,460
Total benefits and expenses
1,002,917
517,991
1,527,080
(60,813)
Income (loss) before income taxes
106,581
24,825
(451,640)
1,023,020
Income tax expense (benefit)
19,615
8,421
(95,787)
217,514
Net income (loss) (b)(c)(d)(e)
86,966
16,404
(355,853)
805,506
Less: Net income (loss) available to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stockholders (b)(c)(d)(e)
86,966
16,404
(355,853)
805,506
Less: Preferred stock dividends
10,919
10,918
10,919
10,919
Net income (loss) available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders (b)(c)(d)(e)
$
76,047
$
5,486
$
(366,772)
$
794,587
Earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.82
$
0.06
$
(3.87)
$
8.30
Earnings (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (b)(c)(d)(e)
$
0.81
$
0.06
$
(3.87)
$
8.26
Weighted average common shares outstanding (thousands):
Earnings (loss) per common share
92,479
92,478
94,801
95,735
Earnings (loss) per common share - assuming dilution
93,378
93,044
95,379
96,216
(a)Other revenue consists of reinsurance related fee revenue including asset liability management fees and amortization of the deferred gain associated with the cost of reinsurance.
(b)Q3 2021 includes benefit from the update of assumptions used in determining the deferred profit liability. The impact decreased traditional life insurance policy benefits and change in future policy benefits by $4.8 million and increased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $3.8 million and increased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.04 per share.
Financial Supplement - December 31, 2022 (Recast for LDTI)
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(c)Q3 2021 includes expense from the update of assumptions used in determining the liability for future policyholder benefits. The impact increased life contingent immediate annuity benefits and change in future policy benefits by $7.9 million and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $6.2 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.07 per share
(d)Q4 2021 includes expense from the update of assumptions used in determining the reserves held for market risk benefits. The impact increased market risk benefits (gains) losses by $13.0 million and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $10.3 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.11 per share.
Q3 2021 includes expense from the update of assumptions used in determining the reserves held for market risk benefits. The impact increased market risk benefits (gains) losses by $385.8 million and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $304.8 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $3.27 per share.
(e)Q4 2021 includes expense from the update of assumptions used in determining the embedded derivative component of our fixed index annuity policy benefit reserves. The impact increased change in fair value of embedded derivatives by $3.5 million and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $2.7 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.03 per share.
Q3 2021 includes a benefit from the update of assumptions used in determining the embedded derivative component of our fixed index annuity policy benefit reserves. The impact decreased change in fair value of embedded derivatives by $125.8 million and increased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $98.7 million and increased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $1.06 per share.
Financial Supplement - December 31, 2022 (Recast for LDTI)
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to net income available to common stockholders, we have consistently utilized non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders and non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders per common share - assuming dilution, non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in the life insurance industry, as economic measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders equals net income available to common stockholders adjusted to eliminate the impact of items that fluctuate from quarter to quarter in a manner unrelated to core operations, and we believe measures excluding their impact are useful in analyzing operating trends. The most significant adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders eliminate the impact of fair value accounting for our fixed index annuity business. These adjustments are not economic in nature but rather impact the timing of reported results. We believe the combined presentation and evaluation of non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders together with net income available to common stockholders provides information that may enhance an investor's understanding of our underlying results and profitability.
Reconciliation from Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders
$
21,653
$
76,047
$
1,876,544
$
509,348
Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders:
Net realized (gains) losses on financial assets, including credit losses
(19,460)
10,045
48,264
13,618
Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives
169,767
(29,158)
(1,549,205)
(316,765)
Capital markets impact on the change in fair value of market risk benefits
2,309
22,119
(393,617)
(371,935)
Net investment income
1,476
-
1,476
-
Other revenue
5,969
-
5,969
-
Income taxes
(39,998)
(4,539)
401,838
143,806
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
141,716
$
74,514
$
391,269
$
(21,928)
Impact of excluding notable items (a)
$
-
$
10,265
$
181,890
$
317,425
Per common share - assuming dilution:
Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders
$
0.25
$
0.81
$
20.50
$
5.39
Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders:
Anti-dilutive impact for losses (b)
-
-
-
0.01
Net realized (gains) losses on financial assets, including credit losses
(0.23)
0.11
0.53
0.14
Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives
1.96
(0.31)
(16.92)
(3.35)
Capital markets impact on the change in fair value of market risk benefits
0.03
0.24
(4.30)
(3.94)
Net investment income
0.02
-
0.01
-
Other revenue
0.07
-
0.06
-
Income taxes
(0.46)
(0.05)
4.39
1.52
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders
Financial Supplement - December 31, 2022 (Recast for LDTI)
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Notable Items
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Notable items impacting non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders:
Impact of actuarial assumption updates
$
-
$
10,265
$
181,890
$
317,425
Total notable items (a)
$
-
$
10,265
$
181,890
$
317,425
(a)Notable items reflect the after-tax increase (decrease) to non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders for certain items that do not reflect the company's expected ongoing operations. The presentation of notable items is intended to help investors better understand our results and to evaluate and forecast those results.
For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders would increase $181.9 million and $317.4 million, respectively, if we were to exclude the impact of notable items. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders would increase $10.3 million if we were to exclude the impact of notable items.
(b)For periods with a loss, dilutive shares were not included in the calculation as inclusion of such shares would have an anti-dilutive effect.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Summary of Adjustments to Arrive at Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net realized (gains) losses on financial assets, including credit losses:
Net realized (gains) losses on financial assets, including credit losses
$
(19,460)
$
10,045
$
48,264
$
13,618
Income taxes
4,183
(2,160)
(10,377)
(2,928)
$
(15,277)
$
7,885
$
37,887
$
10,690
Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives:
Fixed index annuities
$
89,662
$
(26,796)
$
(1,129,326)
$
(314,403)
Reinsurance contracts
78,594
(2,362)
(439,502)
(2,362)
Interest rate swaps
1,511
-
19,623
-
Income taxes
(42,083)
2,376
329,188
66,768
$
127,684
$
(26,782)
$
(1,220,017)
$
(249,997)
Capital markets impact on the fair value of market risk benefits:
Capital markets impact on the change in fair value of market risk benefits
$
(16,236)
$
14,143
$
(449,887)
$
(405,610)
Amortization of capital markets impact on the fair value of market risk benefits
18,545
7,976
56,270
33,675
Income taxes
(498)
(4,755)
84,627
79,966
$
1,811
$
17,364
$
(308,990)
$
(291,969)
Net investment income:
Income associated with assets transferred under reinsurance treaty
$
1,476
$
-
$
1,476
$
-
Income taxes
(317)
-
(317)
-
$
1,159
$
-
$
1,159
$
-
Other revenue:
Amortization of deferred fees associated with reinsurance treaties
Financial Supplement - December 31, 2022 (Recast for LDTI)
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Quarterly Summary - Most Recent 8 Quarters
Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Net income (loss) available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders
$
21,653
$
433,971
$
752,374
$
668,546
Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders:
Net realized (gains) losses on financial assets, including credit losses
(19,460)
16,945
37,054
13,725
Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives
169,767
(400,952)
(470,813)
(847,207)
Capital markets impact on the change in fair value of market risk benefits
2,309
(179,509)
(335,330)
118,913
Net investment income
1,476
-
-
-
Other revenue
5,969
-
-
-
Income taxes
(39,998)
120,802
167,944
153,090
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
141,716
$
(8,743)
$
151,229
$
107,067
Impact of excluding notable items (a)
$
-
$
181,890
$
-
$
-
Per common share - assuming dilution:
Net income (loss) available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders
$
0.25
$
4.90
$
8.06
$
6.83
Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders:
Anti-dilutive impact for losses (b)
-
-
-
-
Net realized (gains) losses on financial assets, including credit losses
(0.23)
0.19
0.39
0.14
Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives
1.96
(4.52)
(5.04)
(8.65)
Capital markets impact on the change in fair value of market risk benefits
0.03
(2.03)
(3.59)
1.21
Net investment income
0.02
-
-
-
Other revenue
0.07
-
-
-
Income taxes
(0.46)
1.36
1.80
1.56
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
1.64
$
(0.10)
$
1.62
$
1.09
Impact of excluding notable items (a)
$
-
$
2.05
$
-
$
-
Notable Items
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Notable items impacting non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders:
Impact of actuarial assumption updates
$
-
$
181,890
$
-
$
-
Total notable items (a)
$
-
$
181,890
$
-
$
-
(a)Notable items reflect the after-tax increase (decrease) to non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders for certain items that do not reflect the company's expected ongoing operations. The presentation of notable items is intended to help investors better understand our results and to evaluate and forecast those results. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders would increase $181.9 million if we were to exclude the impact of notable items.
(b)For periods with a loss, dilutive shares were not included in the calculation as inclusion of such shares would have an anti-dilutive effect.
Financial Supplement - December 31, 2022 (Recast for LDTI)
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarterly Summary - Most Recent 8 Quarters, continued
Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Net income (loss) available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders
$
76,047
$
5,486
$
(366,772)
$
794,587
Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders:
Net realized (gains) losses on financial assets, including credit losses
10,045
(4,016)
2,862
4,727
Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives
(29,158)
(125,076)
331,269
(493,800)
Capital markets impact on the change in fair value of market risk benefits
22,119
(138,995)
206,951
(462,010)
Net investment income
-
-
-
-
Other revenue
-
-
-
-
Income taxes
(4,539)
61,496
(114,858)
201,707
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
74,514
$
(201,105)
$
59,452
$
45,211
Impact of excluding notable items (a)
$
10,265
$
307,159
$
-
$
-
Per common share - assuming dilution:
Net income (loss) available to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company common stockholders
$
0.81
$
0.06
$
(3.87)
$
8.26
Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders:
Anti-dilutive impact for losses (b)
-
0.01
0.02
-
Net realized (gains) losses on financial assets, including credit losses
0.11
(0.05)
0.03
0.05
Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives
(0.31)
(1.35)
3.47
(5.13)
Capital markets impact on the change in fair value of market risk benefits
0.24
(1.50)
2.17
(4.80)
Net investment income
-
-
-
-
Other revenue
-
-
-
-
Income taxes
(0.05)
0.66
(1.20)
2.09
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
0.80
$
(2.17)
$
0.62
$
0.47
Impact of excluding notable items (a)
$
0.11
$
3.30
$
-
$
-
Notable Items
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Notable items impacting non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders:
Impact of actuarial assumption updates
$
10,265
$
307,159
$
-
$
-
Total notable items (a)
$
10,265
$
307,159
$
-
$
-
(a)Notable items reflect the after-tax increase (decrease) to non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders for certain items that do not reflect the company's expected ongoing operations. The presentation of notable items is intended to help investors better understand our results and to evaluate and forecast those results. For the three months ended December 31 and September 30, 2021, respectively, non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders would increase $10.3 million and $307.2 million if we were to exclude the impact of notable items.
(b)For periods with a loss, dilutive shares were not included in the calculation as inclusion of such shares would have an anti-dilutive effect.
Financial Supplement - December 31, 2022 (Recast for LDTI)
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Summary of Adjustments to Arrive at Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Net realized (gains) losses on investments
$
(14,411)
$
15,860
$
33,272
$
13,127
Net investment income
1,476
-
-
-
Other revenue
5,969
-
-
-
Change in fair value of derivatives
(172,643)
14,423
415,171
546,442
Increase (decrease) in total revenues
(179,609)
30,283
448,443
559,569
Change in fair value of embedded derivatives
(342,409)
415,374
885,984
1,393,649
Market risk benefits (gains) losses
(2,309)
179,509
335,330
(118,913)
Interest sensitive and index product benefits (a)
5,048
(1,084)
(3,782)
(598)
Increase (decrease) in total benefits and expenses
(339,670)
593,799
1,217,532
1,274,138
Increase (decrease) in income (loss) before income taxes
160,061
(563,516)
(769,089)
(714,569)
Increase (decrease) in income tax expense benefit
39,998
(120,802)
(167,944)
(153,090)
Increase (decrease) in net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
120,063
$
(442,714)
$
(601,145)
$
(561,479)
(a)Interest sensitive and index product benefits adjustment reflects the change in the allowance for credit losses on our reinsurance recoverable/coinsurance deposits. The change in this allowance is reflected in the net realized (gains) losses of financial assets, including credit losses line in the other Non-GAAP financial measures tables in this financial supplement.
Summary of Adjustments to Arrive at Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders, continued
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Net realized (gains) losses on investments
$
10,478
$
(4,933)
$
3,114
$
4,583
Net investment income
-
-
-
-
Other revenue
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of derivatives
(215,962)
411,329
57,556
(211,387)
Increase (decrease) in total revenues
(205,484)
406,396
60,670
(206,804)
Change in fair value of embedded derivatives
(186,802)
536,404
(273,713)
282,413
Market risk benefits (gains) losses
(22,119)
138,995
(206,951)
462,010
Interest sensitive and index product benefits (a)
431
(916)
252
(144)
Increase (decrease) in total benefits and expenses
(208,490)
674,483
(480,412)
744,279
Increase (decrease) in income (loss) before income taxes
3,006
(268,087)
541,082
(951,083)
Increase (decrease) in income tax expense benefit
4,539
(61,496)
114,858
(201,707)
Increase (decrease) in net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
(1,533)
$
(206,591)
$
426,224
$
(749,376)
(a)Interest sensitive and index product benefits adjustment reflects the change in the allowance for credit losses on our reinsurance recoverable/coinsurance deposits. The change in this allowance is reflected in the net realized (gains) losses of financial assets, including credit losses line in the other Non-GAAP financial measures tables in this financial supplement.
Financial Supplement - December 31, 2022 (Recast for LDTI)
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Capitalization/Book Value per Common Share
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Capitalization:
Notes and loan payable
$
800,000
$
800,000
$
500,000
$
500,000
Subordinated debentures payable to subsidiary trusts
78,753
78,668
78,584
78,502
Total debt
878,753
878,668
578,584
578,502
Total stockholders' equity attributable to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
2,349,517
2,157,667
3,625,377
5,718,944
Total capitalization
3,228,270
3,036,335
4,203,961
6,297,446
Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss (AOCI)
3,746,230
3,984,496
2,231,594
(426,490)
Total capitalization excluding AOCI (a)
$
6,974,500
$
7,020,831
$
6,435,555
$
5,870,956
Total stockholders' equity attributable to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
$
2,349,517
$
2,157,667
$
3,625,377
$
5,718,944
Equity available to preferred stockholders (b)
(700,000)
(700,000)
(700,000)
(700,000)
Total common stockholders' equity (c)
1,649,517
1,457,667
2,925,377
5,018,944
Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss
3,746,230
3,984,496
2,231,594
(426,490)
Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (c)
5,395,747
5,442,163
5,156,971
4,592,454
Net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives
(1,652,169)
(1,721,324)
(1,418,244)
(1,051,245)
Net capital markets impact on the fair value of market risk benefits
(600,958)
(602,772)
(461,856)
(198,622)
Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities (c)
$
3,142,620
$
3,118,067
$
3,276,871
$
3,342,587
Common shares outstanding
84,810,255
85,966,505
90,168,512
95,019,904
Book Value per Common Share: (d)
Book value per common share
$
19.45
$
16.96
$
32.44
$
52.82
Book value per common share excluding AOCI (c)
$
63.62
$
63.31
$
57.19
$
48.33
Book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities (c)
$
37.05
$
36.27
$
36.34
$
35.18
Debt-to-Capital Ratios: (e)
Senior debt / Total capitalization
11.5
%
11.4
%
7.8
%
8.5
%
Total debt / Total capitalization
12.6
%
12.5
%
9.0
%
9.9
%
(a)Total capitalization excluding AOCI, a non-GAAP financial measure, is based on stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI.
(b)Equity available to preferred stockholders is equal to the redemption value of outstanding preferred stock plus share dividends declared but not yet issued.
(c)Total common stockholders' equity, total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude equity available to preferred stockholders. Total common stockholders' equity and book value per common share excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on common stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale securities, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information. Total common stockholders' equity and book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities. Since the net impact of fair value accounting for our fixed index annuity business is not economic in nature but rather impact the timing of reported results, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information.
(d)Book value per common share including and excluding AOCI and book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities are calculated as total common stockholders' equity, total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities divided by the total number of shares of common stock outstanding.
(e)Debt-to-capital ratios are computed using total capitalization excluding AOCI.
Financial Supplement - December 31, 2022 (Recast for LDTI)
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Capitalization/Book Value per Common Share, continued
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Capitalization:
Notes and loan payable
$
500,000
$
500,000
$
500,000
$
500,000
Subordinated debentures payable to subsidiary trusts
78,421
78,342
78,264
78,187
Total debt
578,421
578,342
578,264
578,187
Total stockholders' equity attributable to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
7,738,717
7,799,987
8,075,883
7,623,297
Total capitalization
8,317,138
8,378,329
8,654,147
8,201,484
Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss (AOCI)
(3,192,547)
(3,303,752)
(3,589,584)
(2,684,172)
Total capitalization excluding AOCI (a)
$
5,124,591
$
5,074,577
$
5,064,563
$
5,517,312
Total stockholders' equity attributable to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
$
7,738,717
$
7,799,987
$
8,075,883
$
7,623,297
Equity available to preferred stockholders (b)
(700,000)
(700,000)
(700,000)
(700,000)
Total common stockholders' equity (c)
7,038,717
7,099,987
7,375,883
6,923,297
Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss
(3,192,547)
(3,303,752)
(3,589,584)
(2,684,172)
Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (c)
3,846,170
3,796,235
3,786,299
4,239,125
Net impact of fair value accounting for derivatives and embedded derivatives
(383,284)
(358,862)
(332,010)
(593,531)
Net capital markets impact on the fair value of market risk benefits
(291,696)
(309,332)
(200,221)
(362,677)
Total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities (c)
$
3,171,190
$
3,128,041
$
3,254,068
$
3,282,917
Common shares outstanding
92,513,517
92,513,517
92,553,825
95,482,733
Book Value per Common Share: (d)
Book value per common share
$
76.08
$
76.75
$
79.69
$
72.51
Book value per common share excluding AOCI (c)
$
41.57
$
41.03
$
40.91
$
44.40
Book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities (c)
$
34.28
$
33.81
$
35.16
$
34.38
Debt-to-Capital Ratios: (e)
Senior debt / Total capitalization
9.8
%
9.9
%
9.9
%
9.1
%
Total debt / Total capitalization
11.3
%
11.4
%
11.4
%
10.5
%
(a)Total capitalization excluding AOCI, a non-GAAP financial measure, is based on stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI.
(b)Equity available to preferred stockholders is equal to the redemption value of outstanding preferred stock plus share dividends declared but not yet issued.
(c)Total common stockholders' equity, total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude equity available to preferred stockholders. Total common stockholders' equity and book value per common share excluding AOCI, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on common stockholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale securities, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information. Total common stockholders' equity and book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities, non-GAAP financial measures, are based on common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities. Since the net impact of fair value accounting for our fixed index annuity business is not economic in nature but rather impact the timing of reported results, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information.
(d)Book value per common share including and excluding AOCI and book value per common share excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities are calculated as total common stockholders' equity, total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities divided by the total number of shares of common stock outstanding.
(e)Debt-to-capital ratios are computed using total capitalization excluding AOCI.
Financial Supplement - December 31, 2022 (Recast for LDTI)
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands)
Spread Results
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
4.34%
3.73%
Average yield on invested assets
4.30%
4.48%
4.33%
4.15%
3.80%
1.71%
1.55%
Aggregate cost of money
1.76%
1.75%
1.69%
1.64%
1.51%
2.63%
2.18%
Aggregate investment spread
2.54%
2.73%
2.64%
2.51%
2.29%
Impact of:
0.03%
0.11%
Investment yield - additional prepayment income
0.01%
0.03%
0.05%
0.03%
0.12%
0.01%
0.07%
Cost of money effect of over hedging
-%
-%
0.02%
0.03%
0.14%
$
53,225,871
$
54,750,862
Weighted average investments
$
50,040,228
$
54,378,154
$
54,768,966
$
54,728,239
$
54,407,554
49,811,623
54,617,968
Ending investments
49,811,623
54,056,886
54,699,422
54,838,509
54,617,968
Weighted average investments include fixed maturity securities at amortized cost and mortgage loans on real estate and other investments at carrying values as reflected in the consolidated balance sheets. The numerator for average yield on invested assets includes net investment income and the tax effect of investment income that is exempt from income taxes.
Investment Yields
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Investment income:
$
2,108,088
$
1,967,496
Fixed income (a)
$
511,077
$
547,326
$
539,382
$
510,303
$
500,577
200,349
73,990
Mark-to-market private asset income (a)
26,816
61,671
53,816
58,046
16,596
$
2,308,437
$
2,041,486
Total non-GAAP investment income (b)
$
537,893
$
608,997
$
593,198
$
568,349
$
517,173
Investment yield:
4.08%
3.62%
Fixed income investment yield
4.26%
4.16%
4.04%
3.80%
3.73%
12.95%
16.53%
Mark-to-market private asset yield
5.29%
13.89%
15.15%
22.36%
9.60%
4.34%
3.73%
Total investment yield
4.30%
4.48%
4.33%
4.15%
3.80%
Weighted average investments:
$
51,678,469
$
54,303,353
Fixed income investments
$
48,012,311
$
52,602,319
$
53,347,874
$
53,689,782
$
53,716,356
1,547,402
447,509
Mark-to-market private assets
2,027,917
1,775,835
1,421,092
1,038,457
691,199
$
53,225,871
$
54,750,862
Total weighted average investments
$
50,040,228
$
54,378,154
$
54,768,966
$
54,728,239
$
54,407,555
(a)Net of investment expenses
(b)Non-GAAP investment income is comprised of GAAP Net Investment Income adjusted to remove income associated with cash held by the Parent Company for corporate activities and to gross up income related to the tax benefit of tax exempt investment income, in addition to the adjustments shown in the reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income on page 5. The net impact of the adjustments for income associated with cash held by the Parent Company and tax exempt investment income was $1,578 thousand in Q4 2022, $740 thousand in Q3 2022, $890 thousand in Q2 2022, $926 thousand in Q1 2022, and $2,574 thousand in Q4 2021.
Financial Supplement - December 31, 2022 (Recast for LDTI)
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
MRB Liability
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
$
2,362,947
$
2,136,146
MRB balance at beginning of period
$
1,762,629
$
1,721,376
$
2,075,033
$
2,362,947
$
2,288,670
(326,524)
(63,215)
Reserves ceded - in-force
(331,020)
4,496
-
-
-
7,429
(5,236)
Issuances
1,230
1,366
913
3,920
1,290
66,198
40,186
Interest accrual
23,910
20,626
12,424
9,238
11,772
102,665
114,178
Attributed fees collected
25,933
25,484
25,627
25,621
28,213
-
-
Benefits payments
-
-
-
-
-
(449,887)
(405,610)
Effect of changes in interest rates and equity markets
(16,236)
(197,978)
(348,675)
113,002
14,142
278,651
527,984
Effect of changes in assumptions and policyholder behavior
(1,371)
228,048
10,971
41,003
46,567
(519,525)
18,514
Effect of changes in instrument specific credit risk
56,879
(40,789)
(54,917)
(480,698)
(27,707)
1,521,954
2,362,947
MRB balance at end of period, net (a)
1,521,954
1,762,629
1,721,376
2,075,033
2,362,947
765,552
371,935
MRB net deferred capital markets impact, end of period
765,552
767,862
588,352
253,022
371,935
$
2,287,506
$
2,734,882
Non-GAAP MRB balance, end of period (b)
$
2,287,506
$
2,530,491
$
2,309,728
$
2,328,055
$
2,734,882
(a)The MRB balance is the MRB liability net of the MRB asset, MRB host, and reinsurance recoverable asset associated with the ceded MRB. The MRB asset, MRB host and reinsurance recoverable asset associated with the ceded MRB are included in Other assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
(b)Non-GAAP MRB balance is comprised of the GAAP MRB balance adjusted for the pre-tax cumulative effect of the deferral of capital markets impact on the fair value of the MRB. See page 11 and page 12 for the non-GAAP definition and reconciliation of total common stockholders' equity to total common stockholders' equity excluding AOCI and the net impact of fair value accounting for fixed index annuities which includes the adjustment for the after-tax cumulative effect of the deferral of capital markets impact on the fair value of MRB.
Account Values Subject to Recurring Fees Under Reinsurance Agreements
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
$
4,660,690
$
-
Account value of business ceded subject to fee income at beginning of period
$
5,612,098
$
5,065,538
$
4,859,360
$
4,660,690
$
4,459,858
4,068,761
4,279,394
In-force account value ceded subject to fee income
3,810,982
257,779
-
-
-
1,045,600
381,296
Premiums on business ceded subject to fee income
351,971
288,781
206,178
198,670
200,832
(132,715)
-
Disbursements on business ceded subject to fee income
(132,715)
-
-
-
-
$
9,642,336
$
4,660,690
Account value of business ceded subject to fee income at end of period
$
9,642,336
$
5,612,098
$
5,065,538
$
4,859,360
$
4,660,690
$
48,214
$
16,160
Non-GAAP operating revenue associated with recurring fees (a)
$
19,001
$
10,988
$
9,408
$
8,817
$
8,263
(a)Non-GAAP operating revenue associated with recurring fees is comprised of GAAP Other Revenue adjusted for the amortization of gains on assets transferred under a reinsurance transaction. See page 5 for the reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income and page 6 for the summary of adjustments to arrive at Non-GAAP Operating Income
Financial Supplement - December 31, 2022 (Recast for LDTI)
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands)
Annuity Liability Characteristics
Surrender Charge Percentages:
Fixed
Annuities
Account Value
Fixed Index
Annuities
Account Value
No surrender charge
$
898,320
$
3,616,403
0.0% < 2.0%
41,672
2,062,990
2.0% < 3.0%
65,004
4,321,344
3.0% < 4.0%
68,626
982,289
4.0% < 5.0%
6,436
2,772,450
5.0% < 6.0%
36,179
2,608,334
6.0% < 7.0%
71,838
2,548,367
7.0% < 8.0%
1,420,984
2,812,800
8.0% < 9.0%
2,547,819
2,219,917
9.0% < 10.0%
112,829
3,337,952
10.0% or greater
242,556
14,709,506
$
5,512,263
$
41,992,352
Surrender Charge Expiration By Year:
Fixed and
Fixed Index
Annuities
Account Value
Weighted
Average
Surrender
Charge
Out of Surrender Charge
$
4,514,723
0.00
%
2023
4,336,011
3.03
%
2024
3,919,595
5.38
%
2025
5,453,784
4.44
%
2026
4,892,384
5.96
%
2027
4,283,172
7.81
%
2028
3,714,323
9.00
%
2029
4,143,581
10.42
%
2030
2,775,742
12.89
%
2031
3,900,824
13.80
%
2032
3,060,964
14.38
%
2033
1,068,172
17.39
%
2034
676,085
18.03
%
2035
350,543
18.50
%
2036
196,242
18.99
%
2037
113,435
19.50
%
2038
105,035
20.00
%
$
47,504,615
7.92
%
If all crediting rates were reduced to minimum guaranteed rates (subject to limitations imposed by ultimate minimum guaranteed rates where applicable) the weighted average crediting rate as of December 31, 2022 for the $11.9 billion of account value of fixed annuities and funds allocated to the fixed rate strategy for fixed index annuities would decrease by 0.21%.
If all caps and participation rates were reduced to minimum caps and participation rates and current asset fees were increased to their maximums on the $35.6 billion of account value allocated to index strategies, the cost of options would decrease by 1.03% based upon prices of options for the week ended January 1, 2023.
Financial Supplement - December 31, 2022 (Recast for LDTI)
Shareholder Information
A.M. Best
S&P
Fitch
Financial Strength Ratings
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company
A- (stable)
A- (stable)
A- (stable)
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York
A- (stable)
A- (stable)
A- (stable)
Eagle Life Insurance Company
A- (stable)
A- (stable)
A- (stable)
Credit Ratings
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
bbb- (stable)
BBB-
BBB
Senior unsecured debt
bbb- (stable)
BBB-
BBB-
Perpetual, non-cumulative preferred stock
bb (stable)
BB
BB
Corporate Offices:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
6000 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Inquiries:
Steven Schwartz, Vice President-Investor Relations
(515) 273-3763, sschwartz@american-equity.com
Common Stock and Dividend Information:
New York Stock Exchange symbol: "AEL"
High
Low
Close
Dividend Declared
2022
First Quarter
$44.49
$35.05
$39.91
$0.00
Second Quarter
$42.18
$32.65
$36.57
$0.00
Third Quarter
$43.55
$33.22
$37.29
$0.00
Fourth Quarter
$46.76
$28.05
$45.62
$0.36
2021
First Quarter
$32.54
$26.21
$31.53
$0.00
Second Quarter
$33.68
$29.18
$32.32
$0.00
Third Quarter
$33.79
$27.12
$29.57
$0.00
Fourth Quarter
$39.88
$29.46
$38.92
$0.34
2020
First Quarter
$34.16
$9.07
$18.80
$0.00
Second Quarter
$27.09
$14.76
$24.71
$0.00
Third Quarter
$27.32
$19.06
$21.99
$0.00
Fourth Quarter
$34.25
$22.37
$27.66
$0.32
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company, N.A.
P.O. Box 43010
Providence, RI 02940-0310
Phone: (877) 282-1169
Fax: (781) 575-2723
www.computershare.com
Annual Report and Other Information:
Shareholders may receive when available, without charge, a copy of American Equity's Annual Report, SEC filings and/or press releases by calling Steven Schwartz, Vice President-Investor Relations, at (515) 273-3763 or by visiting our website at www.american-equity.com.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 20:43:50 UTC.