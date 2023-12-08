Official AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY press release

Rings NYSE Opening Bell to Commemorate Milestone on Friday, December 8th

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (“American Equity”) (NYSE: AEL), a leading issuer of fixed index annuities (FIAs), today announced that it will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by ringing the NYSE Opening Bell on Friday, December 8, 2023. President and CEO Anant Bhalla will be joined by members of American Equity’s Board of Directors and management team to commemorate the occasion.

“We are proud of the growth we have achieved over the last two decades as a public company, culminating in AEL’s successful transformation into an asset light insurer and asset manager under the AEL 2.0 business model,” said Bhalla. “This milestone is a testament to the hard work and resilience of our employees, whose unwavering commitment to serving policyholders and agents has been paramount to our success. I am confident in AEL’s bright future ahead as we continue executing on the merger transaction with Brookfield Reinsurance.”

The Opening Bell will ring at 9:30 a.m. ET, and interested parties may tune in to broadcast media coverage of the bell as well as a live stream on the NYSE's website: https://www.nyse.com/bell. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on NYSE's social media channels: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and on X (formerly Twitter) @NYSE.

About American Equity

At American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, our policyholders work with over 40,000 independent agents and advisors affiliated with independent market organizations (IMOs), banks and broker-dealers through our wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Advisors and agents choose one of our leading annuity products best suited for their clients' personal needs to create financial dignity in retirement. To deliver on its promises to policyholders, American Equity has re-framed its investment focus — building a stronger emphasis on insurance liability driven asset allocation and specializing in alternate, private asset management while partnering with world renowned, public fixed income asset managers. American Equity is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa with additional offices in Charlotte, NC, New York, NY and Miami, FL. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

