Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEL   US0256762065

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

(AEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Equity Declares 1st Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends

02/01/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), today announced that in accordance with the terms of its 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), which is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series A Preferred Stock (the “Series A Depositary Shares”), the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $371.8750000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.371875000 per Series A Depositary Share). The dividend will be payable on March 1, 2022 to Series A Preferred Stock shareholders of record as of February 15, 2022. Depositary receipts for the Series A Preferred Stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “AELPRA”.

Additionally, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company today announced that in accordance with the terms of its 6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), which is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock (the “Series B Depositary Shares”), the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $414.0625000 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.414062500 per Depositary Share). The dividend will be payable on March 1, 2022 to Series B Preferred Stock shareholders of record as of February 15, 2022. Depositary receipts for the Series B Preferred Stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “AELPRB”.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

At American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), we think of ourselves as The Financial Dignity Company. Our policyholders work with independent agents, banks and broker-dealers through our wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, to choose one of our leading annuity products best suited for their personal needs to create financial dignity in retirement. To deliver on its promises to policyholders, American Equity has re-framed its investments focus – building a stronger emphasis on insurance liability driven asset allocation and specializing in alternate, private asset management. American Equity is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa with satellite offices slated to open in 2022 in Charlotte, NC and New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
05:43pAmerican Equity Declares 1st Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
01/26Jefferies Starts American Equity Investment Life at Hold With $42 Price Target
MT
01/18Silvercrest, Goldman Sachs Among Backers of Eagle Bankruptcy
DJ
01/12American Equity Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Web..
BU
01/12RBC Raises American Equity Investment Life's Price Target to $47 From $41 Amid Boosted ..
MT
01/11INSIDER SELL : American Equity Investment Life Holding
MT
01/07BROOKFIELD BRIEF : Brookfield Reinsurance Increases Stake in American Equity Investment Li..
MT
01/07Brookfield Reinsurance Increases Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding Compa..
AQ
01/05Piper Sandler Upgrades American Equity Investment Life to Overweight From Neutral; Pric..
MT
01/05Evercore ISI Upgrades American Equity Investment Life to Outperform From In-Line, Adjus..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 352 M - -
Net income 2021 441 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,84x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 4 105 M 4 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 656
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 41,34 $
Average target price 43,80 $
Spread / Average Target 5,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anant Bhalla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Axel André Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
David S. Mulcahy Non-Executive Chairman
James Michael Gerlach Independent Director
Alonzo J. Lonnie Strickland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY5.70%4 085
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.8.46%142 105
AIA GROUP LIMITED2.61%124 805
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED5.42%103 219
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-3.17%36 676
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.92%36 341