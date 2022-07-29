Log in
    AEL   US0256762065

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

(AEL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
37.56 USD   +1.76%
American Equity Declares 3rd Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
07/22Credit Suisse Downgrades American Equity Investment Life to Neutral from Outperform, Lowers PT to $38 from $43
MT
07/13SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Decline Wednesday
MT
American Equity Declares 3rd Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends

07/29/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), today announced that in accordance with the terms of its 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), which is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series A Preferred Stock (the “Series A Depositary Shares”), the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $371.8750000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.371875000 per Series A Depositary Share). The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2022 to Series A Preferred Stock shareholders of record as of August 15, 2022. Depositary receipts for the Series A Preferred Stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “AELPRA”.

Additionally, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company today announced that in accordance with the terms of its 6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), which is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock (the “Series B Depositary Shares”), the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $414.0625000 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.414062500 per Depositary Share). The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2022 to Series B Preferred Stock shareholders of record as of August 15, 2022. Depositary receipts for the Series B Preferred Stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “AELPRB”.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

At American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), we think of ourselves as The Financial Dignity CompanyTM. Our policyholders work with independent agents, banks and broker-dealers through our wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, to choose one of our leading annuity products best suited for their personal needs to create financial dignity in retirement. To deliver on its promises to policyholders, American Equity has re-framed its investments focus – building a stronger emphasis on insurance liability driven asset allocation and specializing in alternate, private asset management. American Equity is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa with satellite offices slated to open in 2022 in Charlotte, NC and New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 550 M - -
Net income 2022 983 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,74x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 3 435 M 3 435 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 85,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 36,91 $
Average target price 41,20 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Managers and Directors
Anant Bhalla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Axel André Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
David S. Mulcahy Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Lee Howe Independent Director
Joyce A. Chapman Independent Director
