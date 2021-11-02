Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEL   US0256762065

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

(AEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Equity Elevates Partnership With Pretium by Providing Financing and Capital Support for Acquisition of the Anchor Loans Platform and Its Existing Loan Portfolio

11/02/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Over $1 billion committed toward residential real estate assets

American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company (“American Equity”) (NYSE: AEL), a leading issuer of general account annuities, announced today it provided financing and capital support for Pretium, a specialized investment management firm with approximately $30 billion in assets, for its acquisition of Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to residential real estate investors and entrepreneurs. This transaction builds on AEL’s previously announced partnership with Pretium and enables Pretium to achieve its next phase of growth in its residential real estate platform.

“We are pleased to close a transaction that demonstrates our ability to provide flexible capital solutions, be responsive to market opportunities and deploy capital at scale,” said Pradip Ghosh, Senior Managing Director and Head of ROA for American Equity. “In supporting Pretium’s acquisition of Anchor Loans, we are also able to enhance our allocation to high quality residential real estate assets, which remains a key pillar of our AEL 2.0 investment strategy.”

Founded in 1998, Anchor Loans was the first institutional lending platform built to serve the diverse financing needs of professional residential real-estate investors. Over the last two decades, Anchor Loans has grown to become the nation’s leading capital provider to experienced residential real-estate sponsors through its bridge and construction products.

“Pretium’s underwriting expertise, real estate operating platform ecosystem and ability to originate attractive investments have made them a valued partner for AEL,” said Anant Bhalla, CEO of American Equity. “As a strategic, cornerstone investor in Pretium, we look forward to continuing to participate in their shareholder value creation.”

“At Pretium’s core, we are committed to providing capital solutions to the residential housing industry, including offering attractive rental homes and mortgages to consumers and investors” commented Ted Huffman, Pretium’s Senior Managing Director of Strategic Development. “We are delighted that AEL shares our strategic vision, and through our partnership they are able to invest in attractive, scalable, general account assets.”

The strategy will leverage the full capabilities of Pretium’s asset management platform in order to seek to achieve continued success in investment performance.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of general account annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers and will continue to expand its capabilities in private asset origination via strategic investments, joint ventures and other initiatives. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
11:04aAmerican Equity Elevates Partnership With Pretium by Providing Financing and Capital Su..
BU
10/29American Equity Investment Life Declares Dividend of $371.875 Per Series A Share, Payab..
MT
10/29American Equity Declares 4th Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
10/14AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on American Equity I..
MT
10/12AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLD : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/12AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : Keefe Bruyette & Woods Adjusts American Equity Investmen..
MT
10/11MT NEWSWIRES CANADA WEEKEND STOCKS T : Barrick Gold In the News Twice; Brookfield Asset Ma..
MT
10/11AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : Executes Industry Re-defining Reinsurance Partnership wi..
BU
10/11Brookfield Reinsurance Closes $10 Billion Reinsurance Deal with American Equity Investm..
AQ
10/08AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : Finding the Best Places to Retire
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 337 M - -
Net income 2021 327 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,71x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 3 104 M 3 104 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 656
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 33,55 $
Average target price 35,33 $
Spread / Average Target 5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anant Bhalla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Axel André Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
David S. Mulcahy Non-Executive Chairman
James Michael Gerlach Independent Director
Alonzo J. Lonnie Strickland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY21.29%3 104
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-40.42%137 974
AIA GROUP LIMITED-7.53%136 196
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-20.12%110 022
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-26.43%38 908
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.72.00%32 796