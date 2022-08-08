American Equity Investment Life : 2Q22 Earnings Press Release

For more information, contact: Steven D. Schwartz, Vice President-Investor Relations (515) 273-3763,sschwartz@american-equity.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 8, 2022 American Equity Reports Strong Results as Investment Yield Improves Company Highlights Q2 2022 net income available to common stockholders of $349.7 million, or $3.74 per diluted common share

Non-GAAP operating income 1 available to common stockholders for the second quarter 2022 was $91.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share

operating income available to common stockholders for the second quarter 2022 was $91.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share Repurchased $189 million or 4.95 million common shares in Q2 2022 as we remain committed to our capital return plans even in the current macro-economic environment

macro-economic environment Private asset deployment momentum continues with approximately $1.4 billion sourced in the quarter

Yield and investment spread expansion driven by strong residential real estate returns and floating rate assets WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (August 8, 2022) - American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), a leading issuer of fixed index annuities (FIAs) today reported on its second quarter 2022 results. These results include improved yields in the investment portfolio, continued progress with our "best-in-class" asset origination partners, and continued share repurchase activities in-line with our capital return goals for this year. Non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $91.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share. Second quarter 2021 net loss available to common stockholders was $(65.6) million, or $(0.69) per diluted common share, and non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders of $93.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share. Quarterly non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders declined slightly year-over-year. Results for the quarter just ended reflected a substantial increase in average yield on invested assets compared to the year ago period due to strong returns on partnership and other market value investments, the significant reduction in cash balances over the last twelve months with the rebalancing of the investment portfolio, and lower operating expenses. The benefit of higher yield was offset by increases in the cost of money, commensurate increases in the amortization of the deferred acquisition cost and deferred sales inducement assets, and the increase in the liability for future policy benefits to be paid for lifetime income benefit riders (LIBR).

For the second quarter of 2022, net investment income increased $93 million from the comparable quarter of 2021 reflecting an increase in average yield on investments resulting from strong returns from partnerships and other mark-to-market assets, lower cash balances, and the increase in allocation to higher yielding privately sourced assets to 16.6% of the investment portfolio. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the change in the liability for future policy benefits to be paid for LIBR increased by $62 million, driven by higher benefit utilization and lower index credits realized in the second quarter of this year compared to a benefit from strong index credits in the second quarter of last year related to the upside from equity market performance. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, amortization of deferred policy acquisition and sales inducement costs increased by $32 million, primarily reflecting the substantial improvement in investment income and the decline in index credits year-over-year. As of June 30, 2022, notional value2 under reinsurance agreements - generating six to seven years of "fee- like" return on asset (ROA) earnings - was $4.5 billion, up from $4.3 billion three months earlier . STRONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT RESULTS American Equity's investment spread was 2.64% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.51% for the first quarter of 2022 and 1.95% for the second quarter of 2021. On a sequential quarterly basis, the average yield on invested assets increased by 18 basis points - driven by the increase in short-term interest rates and lower allocation to cash and equivalents - while the cost of money increased 5 basis points. Adjusted investment spread excluding non-trendable items3 increased to 2.57% in the second quarter of 2022 from 2.45% in the first quarter of 2022. Average yield on invested assets was 4.33% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 4.15% in the first quarter of 2022. The average adjusted yield on invested assets excluding non-trendable items3 was 4.28% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 4.12% in the first quarter of 2022. Relative to the prior quarter, the increase in the average adjusted yield in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by an 8 basis point benefit due to higher short term rates and 9 basis points from the decrease in average cash balance. While the benefit from partnership income was lower than in the first quarter, this was mostly offset by appreciation in residential real estate assets. Partnerships and other mark-to-market assets contributed 20 basis points to average yield in the second quarter of 2022 in excess of rates of return assumed in our investment process. Average cash and equivalents in the insurance companies' portfolios was $526 million compared to $1.7 billion for the first quarter. Cash and equivalents in the insurance companies' portfolios as of June 30, 2022 was $544 million or approximately 1% of the investment portfolio. During the quarter, investment asset purchases totaled $2.0 billion and were made at an average rate of 4.88%, including approximately $1.4 billion of private assets at 5.10%. 2

CONFERENCE CALL American Equity will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, August 9, at 10:00 a.m. CDT. The conference call will be webcast live on the Internet. Investors and interested parties who wish to listen to the webcast may register to access it on our IR website at https://ir.american-equity.com. An audio replay will also be available via the same link on our website shortly after the completion of the call for 30 days. The call may also be accessed by telephone. Investors and interested parties may register for the call with the form available at this link, and upon submission (and via follow-up email) will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call. Registration is available now or any time up to and during the time of the call. Registration is also available by visiting our IR website at https://ir.american-equity.com. ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY At American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, we think of ourselves as The Financial Dignity CompanyTM that offers solutions designed to create financial dignity in retirement. Our policyholders work with independent agents, banks and broker-dealers, through our wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, to choose one of our leading annuity products best suited for their personal needs. To deliver on our promises to policyholders, American Equity has reframed its investment focus, building a stronger emphasis on insurance liability driven asset allocation as well as the origination and management of private assets. Our company is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa with satellite offices slated to open in 2022 in Charlotte, NC and New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com. Use of non-GAAP financial measures, including those that isolate notable items, is discussed in this release in the tables that follow the text of the release.

2 Notional value represents the initial cash surrender value of business ceded subject to recurring fees under reinsurance agreements.

3 Non-trendable items are the impact of investment yield - additional prepayment income and cost of money effect of over (under) hedging as shown in our June 30, 2022 financial supplement on page 10, "Spread Results".

4 For the purposes of this document, all references to sales are on a gross basis. Gross sales is defined as sales before the use of reinsurance. ### 4